(Wikipedia)   Mt. St. Helens ruined my 21st birthday. I'll never forgive her
    Vintage, Volcano, Mount St. Helens, 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens, Volcanology, major explosive eruption, ash column, pyroclastic flows, series of phreatic blasts  
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was 3 years old, living in Lethbridge Alberta. I remember all the adults around me being super excited, then the next day the ash started falling, it did not taste good when I caught the ash on my tongue. One of my earliest childhood memories.
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's ok.  Somebody else has a birthday today.  She has been known to be funny.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tina_Fe​y
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
9/11 ruined my wife's birthday. So, it could be worse.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no. Not that. Subby is broken forever
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pop and Miracle Whip: 9/11 ruined my wife's birthday. So, it could be worse.


Wow. When is her birthday?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I made a Mt. Saint Helens volcano for my 3rd grade science project.

I got a B, I should've used something to make it actually erupt, but it was 1991'ish and internet was not a thing yet. :(
 
debug
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Lady Diana died on my 25th, so I'll get to hear about that at every major milestone birthday.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Pop and Miracle Whip: 9/11 ruined my wife's birthday. So, it could be worse.

Wow. When is her birthday?


8/25
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My great grandma lived bout an hour from there.
She sent both my brother and I pics of her shoveling ash and a sealed bad full of ash.

Wonder what happened to those.
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I remember watching it happen live while crossing the sound to Seattle. Really cool, and scary at the same time.

/old
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I was in Hawaii with the 25th ID.  A Spec 4 said this would set off all the other volcanoes and because I was an idiot, of course I believed him.  Later that week, I thought I saw lava heading to Waipahu.  It was just Dole burning the pineapple fields.  If you don't want pineapple zombies you have to burn the fields.

Best case scenario:  PZs get in to bikini bottoms and you say "Hey, baby.  Mind if I check your bikini bottom for pineapple zombies?"
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Harry Truman refused to leave and was volcano'd.  It would be Gerald Ford eaten by wolves to surpass that Presidential Death.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It was a Saturday morning and mom sent me to get the weekend newspaper at the corner store. I remember giving the clerk a look like he said he was from Mars when he asked if I heard that St Helens went boom.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Harry R. Truman had a far worse day than you, Subby.
 
stuffy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Titanic sank before I was born. Still get blamed.
 
MBooda
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Didn't Constantius Chlorus mount Saint Helen?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
4th birthday for me, however I was too far away so I really don't remember anything of it.

/ Reggie Jackson b-day today as well
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Harry R. Truman had a far worse day than you, Subby.


As did Ian Curtis.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Subby sounds old
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Harry R. Truman had a far worse day than you, Subby.


He was a bit more than old drunk living in the woods. Mt St Helens Inn, that he owned, was a large resort on the shores of Spirit Lake, and most pictures of the beautiful cone was taken from there. He had run that place since Christ was a pup and he had sat thru many, frequent earthquakes, each one announcing his doom. He had settled with his fate long before the evac. He was a hero in that he loved his life and wasn't gonna to give it up on the whim of a bunch of worrisome flatlanders.

/ Besides, when facing certain death, I'd think I'd rather be drunk
// And if the mountain settled down again, he was gonna be rich, with all the free publicity
/// He done loved all the attention, reveled in it.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Harry R. Truman had a far worse day than you, Subby.


I think I read about him before.  Didn't he have like 25 cats that died because of his stupid, stubborn ass?

/No mention of cats in that article.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Neighbors, who lived in Lynnwood (a north Seattle suburb), were gardening that morning and HEARD the explosion.  Only later did they see the ash cloud.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My husband's recollection:  He was up at the raceway in Seattle (SIR) with his buddies.  Practice was underway and the announcer came on to say that St. Helens had erupted and that there were rumors of a foot of ash in Portland.  The races went on, and at the end of the day the guys headed back down I5 toward home and ended up dead stopped in traffic north of the Toutle River.  A thin stream of cars was coming north on the other side of the freeway, so they figured the bridge must be open, but it turned out that they'd opened up the center divider and were letting cars turn around.  They ended up just turning around on their bikes and heading back up the southbound lanes to the previous onramp to get off the freeway and camped overnight in a schoolyard around Chehalis.

The next morning they went for breakfast and heard that the bridge had opened up about a half hour before.  When they got down there they could see steam rising from the river.  They pulled over on the other side of the bridge and walked out onto it; the river was full of debris and there was a mud line way up the bank, almost to the bottom of the bridge.  The bridge was thrumming with the energy of the flow beneath it.

There was ash all over, but as they got further south it lessened, and when they got back to Portland there was a thin layer but nowhere near the foot that had been rumored at the track.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My niece turned 16 on March 22, 2020, in the height of Covid in our area.  She acted like it was fine, but it was so obviously a big disappointment.  I am hoping the kid will get to do her senior year more normally.  We shall see what fall 2021 brings.
 
ranchguy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Vancouver!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was pregant with my son and was concerned about the ash that had made its way down to Springfield, Oregon causing problems I remember both the local newspapers & TV news cautioned us not to wipe the ash off our cars because it would scratch the paint, but instead to hose it off.


My paternal grandma & I were able to collect enough ash to fill half of a small aspirin bottle which we then sent to my maternal grandma in Denver.


Watching video of Mt St Helens blow its top still gives me chills to this day.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Subby, my bday is May 20th. I was in Spokane that day and saw that huge cloud coming our way.
Woke up the next day to find tons of ash all over the place. For many years I would still find ash in between old piles of wood/lumber..even out in the woods if you kicked over an old log you'd find some ash.
Pretty cool memory as a youngin'.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: I was 3 years old, living in Lethbridge Alberta. I remember all the adults around me being super excited, then the next day the ash started falling, it did not taste good when I caught the ash on my tongue. One of my earliest childhood memories.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pop and Miracle Whip: 9/11 ruined my wife's birthday. So, it could be worse.


Timothy McVeigh f*cked up my daughter's birthday.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Footage of the 1980 Mount St. Helens Eruption
Youtube AYla6q3is6w
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I had something similar on my 21st birthday.
Google "Aberfan"
 
KingKauff
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Maud Dib: Pop and Miracle Whip: 9/11 ruined my wife's birthday. So, it could be worse.

Timothy McVeigh f*cked up my daughter's birthday.


Those Heaven's Gate assholes farked up mine.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dallymo: My husband's recollection:  He was up at the raceway in Seattle (SIR) with his buddies.  Practice was underway and the announcer came on to say that St. Helens had erupted and that there were rumors of a foot of ash in Portland.  ... I5 toward home and ended up dead stopped in traffic north of the Toutle River.

When they got down there they could see steam rising from the river.  They pulled over on the other side of the bridge and walked out onto it; the river was full of debris and there was a mud line way up the bank, almost to the bottom of the bridge.  The bridge was thrumming with the energy of the flow beneath it.

There was ash all over, but as they got further south it lessened, and when they got back to Portland there was a thin layer but nowhere near the foot that had been rumored at the track.


Uphill from I5, the road to Spirit Lake was washed out by the lahar:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miniac78
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The sacking of Troy ruined my birthday.
 
