(BBC-US)   Sure, I can see losing your keys in the lake, or maybe even your cell phone, but who loses an entire village?   (bbc.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The residents of Aitch, Pennsylvania, (Pronounced "H") would like a word.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See: Lake Lanier
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby has obviously never watched the documentary Deliverance.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the lake is in South Tyrol it's NOT in Italy.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great series.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Despondent:

Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did things take a turn for the Brigadoon-y?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, town that was submerged under water has treasure trove of left socks in laundry bags. Several people reunited with missing socks after long wash and dry period.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: The residents of Aitch, Pennsylvania, (Pronounced "H") would like a word.


As would the former residents of Dana, Greenwich, Enfield, and Prescott, Massachusetts.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't lost. People knew where it was.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: If the lake is in South Tyrol it's NOT in Italy.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/South_T​y​rol

South Tyrol is an autonomous province in northern Italy

On a side not, I cycled by that lake on my way to the top of the Stelvio Pass.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Did things take a turn for the Brigadoon-y?


geekbikerskum: vudukungfu: The residents of Aitch, Pennsylvania, (Pronounced "H") would like a word.

As would the former residents of Dana, Greenwich, Enfield, and Prescott, Massachusetts.


Leaving satisfied.....
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My grandfather had a general store in Roanoke West Virginia . It, and the rest of the town, are under 20 feet of water when they built the dam on the West Fork River. I miss that place
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. Pretty sure even Scooby Doo covered this one.
 
Tor_Eckman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's funny.  I just lost my phone in a lake yesterday.

I have AT&T.  The person I spoke to there was knowledgeable and patient and explained my options so that even my feeble  brain could understand them.  Then a guy showed up at my house a few hours later with a new phone and set it up for me.

I was astonished.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
'Does this new-fangled eeelectricitah work in houses under water? Ain't sure I'm onboard with it.'
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Gilboa, New York?
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: MelGoesOnTour: If the lake is in South Tyrol it's NOT in Italy.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/South_Ty​rol

South Tyrol is an autonomous province in northern Italy


This.

On a side not, I cycled by that lake on my way to the top of the Stelvio Pass.

Congratulations, you're insane. I drove by that lake on my way to the top of the Stelvio Pass.

Further side note: My dad studied non-literary Latin at university* and speaks basic Romanian. The locals were aghast when he could make himself understood in Ladin.

*and other, more useful/lucrative, things
 
chubby muppet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The village of Curon was lost to the waters in 1950 - despite the objections of its residents.

My God, there were residents?
/Not your best idea, Bob (glug glug)
 
