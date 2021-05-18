 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Not news: Burglary suspect whose face was caught on surveillance video arrested. Fark: After bakery put his digitized image on their cookies and sold them   (fox13news.com) divider line
11
    More: Cool, Defendant, Plaintiff, Pleading, Preliminary hearing, Grand jury, Cause of action, Legal terms, criminal complaint  
•       •       •

825 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 18 May 2021 at 12:35 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cute
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The cookies appear just as baked as the suspect.
 
Hoax_Device
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.ibb.coView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
images.foxtv.comView Full Size

Burglary suspect and man who was just told that dolphins can speak spanish.
 
TorontoTonto
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dothemath: [images.foxtv.com image 764x432]
Burglary suspect and man who was just told that dolphins can speak spanish.


Wow. Rob Schneider really let himself go.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If he'd been on a milk carton as well, he would have been caught by the Delicious Duo.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's the way the cookie crumbles

azquotes.comView Full Size
 
ImOscar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Totally hilarious and slightly baffling that burglars have a completely valid excuse for wearing a mask on their faces without seeming suspicious and some are still just committing crimes with their whole ass face out.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Modern problems call for modern solutions.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Justice is sweet
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.