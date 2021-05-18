 Skip to content
(Tech Dirt)   Chicago PD oversight board says officers racked up 100 misconduct allegations. Bonus: During a single raid. Double bonus: At the wrong address   (techdirt.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Police, Chicago Police Department, Chicago police officers, Police brutality, raid of a wrong address, COPA's investigation, assistant state's attorney, much city officials  
•       •       •

gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the things on the ballot here today is if we should forbid no-knock warrants.
Hell to the yes!

/ mayor, judges, sheriff, etc.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they manage to shoot the dog?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oversight Board to the CPD:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Did they manage to shoot the dog?


You never hear about cops shooting the cat.

Probably hard to hit when they are chasing lazer sights all over the room.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eclecticman666: Gubbo: Did they manage to shoot the dog?

You never hear about cops shooting the cat.

Probably hard to hit when they are chasing lazer sights all over the room.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the Chicago way.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: One of the things on the ballot here today is if we should forbid no-knock warrants.
Hell to the yes!

/ mayor, judges, sheriff, etc.


But how will they justify immediately gunning down anyone inside who reacts suddenly to someone kicking thier door in without warning?
 
Internet Meme Rogers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lori Lightfoot is such a farking bootlicker.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy cow, is it Tuesday again already?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CPD:  Back to the Academy:  Starring Bubba Smith and Dick Butkis.  With Bobcat and the Smirky Guy.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WithinReason: lindalouwho: One of the things on the ballot here today is if we should forbid no-knock warrants.
Hell to the yes!

/ mayor, judges, sheriff, etc.

But how will they justify immediately gunning down anyone inside who reacts suddenly to someone kicking thier door in without warning?


Don't worry, there will be no more no knock raids but a whole lot of mysterious screams coming from houses where police just happen to be gathering for a regular warrant, thereby providing an exigent circumstances detour around the 4th Amendment. The cops will still have plenty of opportunities to shoot.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I hear about problems with police in Chicago, or an officer shooting another unarmed black kid there, I always think back to one of my residents of the apartment building I was managing.

One of my two main concierges for our building was an older black gentleman. Real great guy. He was always on point, a snappy dresser, and had great taste in music (he was always playing Marvin Gaye, motown stuff, etc. up at the front desk), and dotted his i's and crossed his t's on everything. Ex military dude.He was one of the best in the business, and I don't know how I'd have run that building without him sometimes. I loved him, and all my residents loved him.

Except for literally one guy. An older guy, about the same age as my concierge, who was the former police chief of Chicago. That guy always had a problem with my concierge, and it was always suuuuuper vague - like he looked at me funny, or I just don't his attitude.

I usually just ignored him, but one day I pushed back a little, "You know, what you just said is really, really subjective. I don't think ____ has an attitude problem, he's my strongest concierge, I get people telling me how great he is on a literal daily basis, he's mentioned positively in our surveys, and I've never seen him be anything but polite with you..... why do you think he doesn't like you?"

He responded: "It's those people. They all have a chip on their shoulder. I was the police chief of Chicago, so I know. "Those people" ALL have an attitude problem."

"Who are 'those people', sir? What people exactly are you referring to?"

"You know... those people."

"No, I don't know. I'm asking you who."

"Ahhhh, whatever, you just don't understand."

And with that he walked away. I'm pretty sure I did understand perfectly. He was racist AF, and he used to run Chicago's police department.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Internet Meme Rogers: Lori Lightfoot is such a farking bootlicker.


Not just boots
 
stuffy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In the end if anyone gets held responsible it will be a rookie that wasn't even there.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

stuffy: In the end if anyone gets held responsible it will be a rookie that wasn't even there.


What a waste. You could still teach the rookie to be like you.

You want to blame that guy who doesn't take money on the side and is always going on about doing the right thing.

/assuming you haven't shot him yet of course
 
Fissile
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's just amazing to me how often cops end up at the wrong address.  If they were UPS/FedEx/Amazon drivers, they wouldn't last a week.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well, as long as nothing bad happens to those cops, I guess it's ok.  They just want to get home, safe, to their families.  So they can hit their spouses.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Lightfoot went as far as to demand the resignation of a city attorney over the failure to release the recordings earlier despite Lightfoot being instrumental in helping withhold the records from the raid victim and journalists making public records requests.

You can blame the cops all you want, but the politicians are the ones that keep allowing these kinds of things to happen.  Stop giving them a pass if you actually want change.
 
Wraithstrike
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I wouldn't be surprised if some PDs have internal high score boards for who can get the most misconduct allegations without being relieved of duty.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Lightfoot went as far as to demand the resignation of a city attorney over the failure to release the recordings earlier despite Lightfoot being instrumental in helping withhold the records from the raid victim and journalists making public records requests.

You can blame the cops all you want, but the politicians are the ones that keep allowing these kinds of things to happen.  Stop giving them a pass if you actually want change.


It's hard to blame politicians when bad cops are happening everywhere, at all times.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A hundred allegations? Gee, that's worth three weeks paid vacation.
 
palelizard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Jeebus Saves: Lightfoot went as far as to demand the resignation of a city attorney over the failure to release the recordings earlier despite Lightfoot being instrumental in helping withhold the records from the raid victim and journalists making public records requests.

You can blame the cops all you want, but the politicians are the ones that keep allowing these kinds of things to happen.  Stop giving them a pass if you actually want change.

It's hard to blame politicians when bad cops are happening everywhere, at all times.


Nah, I can blame both without breaking a sweat.
 
anfrind
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Cops are terrorists.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Jeebus Saves: Lightfoot went as far as to demand the resignation of a city attorney over the failure to release the recordings earlier despite Lightfoot being instrumental in helping withhold the records from the raid victim and journalists making public records requests.

You can blame the cops all you want, but the politicians are the ones that keep allowing these kinds of things to happen.  Stop giving them a pass if you actually want change.

It's hard to blame politicians when bad cops are happening everywhere, at all times.


Those poor politicians are powerless to stop it.  They cant control their own police force, no matter how hard they try.  But they go on TV and talk tough, so they get a pass, right?  Oh, and I guess you missed the part where the farking Mayor was part of the coverup because she was more concerned about politics and her image than actually fixing anything.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Talk about charge stacking. Let's get that condensed down to one misconduct charge per officer for the entire raid to keep it reasonable.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's what you get when Beetlejuice is in charge. XD

/eww
 
