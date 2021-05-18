 Skip to content
(NPR)   Yesterday was the deadliest day for India, since the Coronavirus pandemic began; and that was BEFORE the cyclone hit, which is one of the strongest ever recorded   (npr.org) divider line
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Coronavirus: India temporarily halts Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine exports
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-i​n​dia-56513371

My heart goes out to the people of that nation.
Now we get to see how big an impact India has on the world economy.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It Could Be Worse
Youtube 9AFf0ysgNiM
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could be wrong, but seems like disasters and pandemics are why you elect functioning adults to power in government.

Not this chucklehead.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Coronavirus: India temporarily halts Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine exports
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-in​dia-56513371

My heart goes out to the people of that nation.
Now we get to see how big an impact India has on the world economy.


1 hour hold times at AT&T go to 4 hours instead?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fascists are always incompetent.  People forget this.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've shut down their iPhone production, so now I can't get a powder purple iPhone!
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To religion! The cause of - and lack of solution to - all of life's problems
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, this is not kool, Modi
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, someone really pissed off one or more of their 300 million gods.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: Also, this is not kool, Modi


Flawless victory on this comment.
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I gotta say though, it's been kinda nice not getting hit up with daily texts and calls from one of their Calcutta scam call centers though.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.npr.orgView Full Size


"Good thing we remembered to bring an umbrella, we'd be drenched otherwise!!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tricycleracer: emersonbiggins: Also, this is not kool, Modi

Flawless victory on this comment.


I concur. Two Kangol hats up.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, i have people telling me that since they started using Hydroxycloroquine in India, COVID is vanishing, and articles like this are propaganda and fake.

So yeah, that's the status of 1/3rd of America right now.

Ugh.
 
deanis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only 4,000 deaths? Yeah, and i'm Cindy Lauper
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThatSillyGoose: I gotta say though, it's been kinda nice not getting hit up with daily texts and calls from one of their Calcutta scam call centers though.


i am still getting calls for my cars warranty expiring.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Eh its gonna do a deep clean up of the streets! And its free! Why are they complaining?
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My supervisor is from India. She described the situation as apocalyptic over there. It'shiatting across all age groups, and everyone she is in contact with over there has lost someone.
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

khitsicker: ThatSillyGoose: I gotta say though, it's been kinda nice not getting hit up with daily texts and calls from one of their Calcutta scam call centers though.

i am still getting calls for my cars warranty expiring.


Better take them - this is your last chance before they close your file.
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Copperbelly watersnake: My supervisor is from India. She described the situation as apocalyptic over there. It'shiatting across all age groups, and everyone she is in contact with over there has lost someone.


"It'shiatting"

Unintentional yet appropriate filterpwn.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Eh its gonna do a deep clean up of the streets! And its free! Why are they complaining?


Modi spent all that time and money on swachh bharat already though...
 
mr0x
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Friggin Indians.

Get your shiat together!

Everything horrible they manage to get it to 11.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mr0x: Friggin Indians.

Get your shiat together!

Everything horrible they manage to get it to 11.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Fascists are always incompetent.  People forget this.


I don't know Hitler was humming along at a very good click
 
PunGent
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Fascists are always incompetent.  People forget this.


How can you say that?  The 1000 Year Reich lasted more than one percent of the promised time...

/Franco stuck around for awhile
//didn't do Spain much good, Franco-ly
 
Fano
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Copperbelly watersnake: My supervisor is from India. She described the situation as apocalyptic over there. It'shiatting across all age groups, and everyone she is in contact with over there has lost someone.


Every day that my wife is talking to friends and family there's another heartbreaking tragedy

fark you Modi, and fark all the people bragging that India had its shiat together

/still time for Modi to pin it on the Muslims and get away scot free
 
Fano
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Rapmaster2000: Fascists are always incompetent.  People forget this.

I don't know Hitler was humming along at a very good click


I mean, he killed Hitler, and no one else could
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Fano: Copperbelly watersnake: My supervisor is from India. She described the situation as apocalyptic over there. It'shiatting across all age groups, and everyone she is in contact with over there has lost someone.

Every day that my wife is talking to friends and family there's another heartbreaking tragedy

fark you Modi, and fark all the people bragging that India had its shiat together

/still time for Modi to pin it on the Muslims and get away scot free


What's the chance his gov't will fall over this?

/Expect a Pakistani crisis similar to the Palestinians soon
The dictatorial playbook is bloody thisn
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So it was the worst day since yesterday?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Rapmaster2000: Fascists are always incompetent.  People forget this.

I don't know Hitler was humming along at a very good click


Invading the Soviet Union was incompetent.  Pretending that you're a brilliant military tactician when you're not, is incompetent.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: waxbeans: Rapmaster2000: Fascists are always incompetent.  People forget this.

I don't know Hitler was humming along at a very good click

Invading the Soviet Union was incompetent.  Pretending that you're a brilliant military tactician when you're not, is incompetent.


Another useless thing that Hitler did was that, like all fascists, he didn't want women working so the productive capacity of the country was handicapped.
 
Epicedion
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Rapmaster2000: Fascists are always incompetent.  People forget this.

I don't know Hitler was humming along at a very good click


He was doing very well right up until everyone died.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: waxbeans: Rapmaster2000: Fascists are always incompetent.  People forget this.

I don't know Hitler was humming along at a very good click

Invading the Soviet Union was incompetent.  Pretending that you're a brilliant military tactician when you're not, is incompetent.


Especially when you have carved out mutually agreeable spheres of influence
German armor could have come up through the Caucasus or the -stans and probably won
so bad strategy &  tactics
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Coronavirus: India temporarily halts Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine exports
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-in​dia-56513371

My heart goes out to the people of that nation.
Now we get to see how big an impact India has on the world economy.


Thank you for not saying 'how big of an impact' like most people on this site.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vhale [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Mother Nature, 1 down, several to go.
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

deanis: Only 4,000 deaths? Yeah, and i'm Cindy Lauper


I mean... For all we know you could be...
 
