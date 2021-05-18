 Skip to content
(NBC Philadelphia) Our express elevators are operational. Please pardon the blood and broken bones while we work out a few kinks
9
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone just confused King of Prussia with Prince of Persia.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
lay flat on the floor if the elevator breaks.  when it hits bottom it will disburse the energy evenly.  if you are standing your legs will be relocated.  it won't be a fun time either way.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Officials have not weighed on on how many floors the elevator car fell or on what caused the drop.

I'm gonna go with gravity.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: what caused the drop.


If you're in an elevator and you hear EDM building in intensity and then suddenly stop, get flat on the floor.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I know know, subby

Those aren't MY kinks...
 
Salmon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: what caused the drop.

If you're in an elevator and you hear EDM building in intensity and then suddenly stop, get flat on the floor.


just be careful of the double drop.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Isnt it hard to lay flat on the floor of an elevator when you are floating around inside like an astronaut?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: lay flat on the floor if the elevator breaks.  when it hits bottom it will disburse the energy evenly.  if you are standing your legs will be relocated.  it won't be a fun time either way.


The missing element here, is your plan to accelerate downwards faster than the elevator you are in.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Aren't elevators supposed to have automatically deploying emergency brakes when they go into freefall? Did they deploy in this case or no?
 
