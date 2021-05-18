 Skip to content
(AP News)   5th suspect arrested over Dresden jewelry theft before Jimmy Conway can get to him. Henry Hill a little surprised   (apnews.com) divider line
    Followup, Criminal law, Germany, Dresden, Twin, Crime, Canadian Gold Maple Leaf, Gold, Berlin  
11 Comments     (+0 »)
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't I tell you not to buy anything flashy?
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
From heaven, Edgar Derby forces a grim smile in response.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He found a pretty unbroken figurine in the wreckage so they shot him.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Now, let's not get too fired up over it....
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
and so it goes
 
ongbok
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Was it the Pink Panthers?
 
mrparks
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You can't pay your crew in exposure when you're in the heist game.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ze Germans finally got him.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ongbok: Was it the Pink Panthers?


No, it was Sir Chales Pink, the notorious Lytton.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

