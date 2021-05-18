 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Five phrases that make you sound like a passive-aggressive asshole, and what to say instead of them. So you'll still be a passive-aggressive asshole, but one who's a little better at hiding it for a while   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My pronouns are...?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not allowed be actually aggressive in work emails. So I resort to all of those and more.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinche Mateo: My pronouns are...?


Interesting.

Can you explain why you dislike it when people wish to be addressed in their preferred manner?
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like telling assholes to "Go have a nice day yourself" and see if they pick up on the true intent behind that slightly awkward phrase.

/replace "have a nice day" with "fark"
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Pinche Mateo: My pronouns are...?

Interesting.

Can you explain why you dislike it when people wish to be addressed in their preferred manner?


Point proved in minutes.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinche Mateo: Gubbo: Pinche Mateo: My pronouns are...?

Interesting.

Can you explain why you dislike it when people wish to be addressed in their preferred manner?

Point proved in minutes.


You curiously haven't managed to state your actual problem.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I use none of those phrases.

Next?
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll have to pry "per my last email" from my cold dead hands.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinche Mateo: Gubbo: Pinche Mateo: My pronouns are...?

Interesting.

Can you explain why you dislike it when people wish to be addressed in their preferred manner?

Point proved in minutes.


He/him you Dick/idiot.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Pinche Mateo: My pronouns are...?

Interesting.

Can you explain why you dislike it when people wish to be addressed in their preferred manner?


I'm sure it's related to a lack of empathy and consideration for others.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's my job to fix the stuff that breaks.  if things break because of faulty parts then that is my job.  if things break because you are careless, you're gonna hear from me.
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: You'll have to pry "per my last email" from my cold dead hands.


"Per my last email" is office speak for "biatch, can you read?"
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like 5 phrases I'm going to attempt to work into email correspondence today subby.
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I'm not allowed be actually aggressive in work emails. So I resort to all of those and more.


Yep, it's interesting that these are seen as a negative, the author probably has only been on the receiving end. It's tough being in the situation of having a deliverable that is held up by no fault of your own because someone else isn't getting the job done, or is doing it poorly.

Author probably slacked off in group projects during school too. Sometimes people need to be called out, and since it's frowned upon to speak plainly at work these have become common phrases.

The correct approach would be to normalize speaking directly so that you can just say that Mike from accounting is playing Civ or DOTA instead of approving invoices.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, avoiding these phrases would certainly leverage our programmatic strengths while rapidiously benchmarking our team building algorithm and promoting real-time process improvements for the sake of eschewing obfuscation.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, those are all interpreted exactly how I intend them to be...

{CSB}
I had someone repeatedly ask me to send them travel receipts for an audit that I had already sent, then sent copies of copies I made, and so on.  All in separate emails so the conversation wasn't threaded.  They eventually emailed someone else's super who talked to my super.

I re-assembled the emails, sent to my super with an explanation, and my super called them and they eventually found the receipts on their coworkers desk...

Many "per my last email"s were used.

Also, I spent more time resolving that than the receipts were worth.
{\CSB}
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Listen F*ckwad,...'
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are actually very important phrases to use when trying to protect your employment.  They are obnoxious coming from somebody higher up the ladder than you are, but if they come from somebody below you, take note.  They don't trust you and have likely been burned in past jobs by failing to fully paper their ass over in every single communication they send.

That's all it means.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: I like telling assholes to "Go have a nice day yourself" and see if they pick up on the true intent behind that slightly awkward phrase.

/replace "have a nice day" with "fark"


When I want to let someone know I'm upset but still keep it professional I say, "F*ck you and the nice day you rode in on."
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh and my pronouns are he and him.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: More like 5 phrases I'm going to attempt to work into email correspondence today subby.


It's tough to fit those in around the stuff about actualizing our customer-focused business process around agile teams

/Glad I don't work in business
//Academia has its own set of buzzwords, but they're our own secret code.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This confused me a little, since they actually teach these phrases (and more) in Minnesota schools, but I'm sure the author did his best. Whatever, I loved the article anyway. I wish I could write like that, but I'm probably too erudite for that style.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, if you get an email from *me*, and it seems like I'm being passive aggressive, just assume that I bcc'd some managers in to point out that I work with idiots.  Then ask yourself if you're being an idiot.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinche Mateo: My pronouns are...?


There is nothing passive about saying that.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: I like telling assholes to "Go have a nice day yourself" and see if they pick up on the true intent behind that slightly awkward phrase.

/replace "have a nice day" with "fark"


Well, bless your heart
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: This confused me a little, since they actually teach these phrases (and more) in Minnesota schools, but I'm sure the author did his best. Whatever, I loved the article anyway. I wish I could write like that, but I'm probably too erudite for that style.


In general, it would be nice if business types would actually read the contents of their email instead of trying so hard to read between the lines therein.

Sometimes, I just needed to clack out an update on some account and all I REALLY cared about was making sure I didn't say anything auditable in written correspondence.  Don't think too hard about why I said "hey" instead of "hello".  Maybe focus in on the 6 figures at stake.  Thanks.
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: This confused me a little, since they actually teach these phrases (and more) in Minnesota schools, but I'm sure the author did his best. Whatever, I loved the article anyway. I wish I could write like that, but I'm probably too erudite for that style.


Author had a deadline, so they went fishing in their email box from all the times their boss has chewed them out.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For future reference, I would like to bump this to the top of the thread, so we are all on the  same page.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeesNuts: Oh and my pronouns are he and him.


How about "he and her" just to make things interesting.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Pinche Mateo: My pronouns are...?

There is nothing passive about saying that.


I added my pronouns to my Slack handle to piss off the cons. It's free, and it clearly triggers them super well based on this thread.

/He and him
//I just annoyed someone
 
I May Be Crazy But... [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinche Mateo: Gubbo: Pinche Mateo: My pronouns are...?

Interesting.

Can you explain why you dislike it when people wish to be addressed in their preferred manner?

Point proved in minutes.


Let's go for actually aggressive, then.

You're an asshole.  People who aren't  traditional cis-gendered have enough problems without you piling on for the sake of a stupid joke, you complete jackoff. Go back to farking weasels.

I do expect this to end up deleted.  I suspect I might get a timeout.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeesNuts: Oh and my pronouns are he and him.


My pronouns are [eldritch groaning sound echoing across the Void]/[a howling noise of wind originating from some blasphemously deep underground cavern of impenetrable darkness that grows ever greater in intensity until it shreds the sanity of all who hear it].
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: You'll have to pry "per my last email" from my cold dead hands.


This one really is tough to get rid of.  If you said something very clearly before and somebody does or says something that shows that they absolutely didn't read it or they ignored it, and they're effing something up because of it, it's hard to even say "go back and read my email again, you yutz." in a nice way.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Limit emails to one topic or question only. If you ask more than one question, all but one will be ignored. If you have more than one question, send a separate email for each question. This advice will help you avoid having to say "as per my last email."
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like those phrases because they mean exactlywhat they're decoded as meaning and use far fewer words and have a thin veneer of politeness.  If you don't understand what they mean, or are having trouble with them, then you haven't been paying attention.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fonaibung: The Googles Do Nothing: Pinche Mateo: My pronouns are...?

There is nothing passive about saying that.

I added my pronouns to my Slack handle to piss off the cons. It's free, and it clearly triggers them super well based on this thread.

/He and him
//I just annoyed someone


JP Morgan have started adding them to email signatures.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yo dawg, I heard you like the minutia of office politics
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
None of those are passive aggressive. They are absolutely meant to be taken the way the article describes. The point is to come off as annoyed, but not so annoyed you can't still be polite.

I mean, come on, no one writes "per my last email" without wanting the recipient to hear "I already told you this, dingus".
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: You'll have to pry "per my last email" from my cold dead hands.


I was always a fan of just re-forwarding that email (with any chain attached) and saying something like "Hey, got your note about <question I already answered>.  Attached my previous solution below, let me know if that doesn't work anymore and we'll go from there."

Occasionally there was a reason that wasn't applicable, but a lot of the time I'd get a response like "thanks, sorry I missed that." or some particular explanation.  Just gave everyone an easy out without making enemies.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: neongoats: More like 5 phrases I'm going to attempt to work into email correspondence today subby.

It's tough to fit those in around the stuff about actualizing our customer-focused business process around agile teams

/Glad I don't work in business
//Academia has its own set of buzzwords, but they're our own secret code.


Increase student success and support of non-traditional pathways towards degrees that meet the demands of today's diverse workplace?
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a boss (thankfully not technically mine) that loved to say "that's neither here nor there"--not just with me but everyone. What she meant was "I don't care what the usual practice is, if that's how I did it myself when I had your position. It blew up in your face today and I'm sticking to my agenda of blaming you."

(The only thing that pissed her off more than following procedure causing a problem was having a problem because you'd tried a different approach after the last conversation about "being versatile.")
 
Animatronik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of these make sense except for " just to be sure we're on the same page,"
This can be used pretty innocently just to go over a plan to be sure everyone has a common understanding.

But it's been overused so much, probably better ro dump it anyway like so many hackneyed phrases.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: I like telling assholes to "Go have a nice day yourself" and see if they pick up on the true intent behind that slightly awkward phrase.

/replace "have a nice day" with "fark"


'have a nice day' is a fake acronym expansion (like Cee U Net Tuesday) and means 'HAND'? so you're saying "Go hand yourself", which is a way of saying "don't let your meat loaf" ?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Pinche Mateo: My pronouns are...?

Interesting.

Can you explain why you dislike it when people wish to be addressed in their preferred manner?


I have never seen a pronoun list describe how the author of the list would like to be addressed.  I do see preferred proper nouns listed, like  "Dr. Throatwarbler Mangrove ('Throaty')".
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know you are, subby, but what am I?
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think 'for future reference' is not at all passive aggressive. if someone has an issue and is contacting all the wrong people and it finally comes to me and I fix the problem then I drop a note stating the correct distro list to use in the future. saves time and money and it eventually ends up in my inbox.
this is always the end of an email stating the issue, how I solved it and what caused it. I don't think I am being dickish by streamlining the escalation path. it never occurred to me anyone would take it that way.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeesNuts: Oh and my pronouns are he and him.


He, him, and ... what?  Hers?  Its?  Somebody's?  You need to list three or you are not a true member of the pronoun advertiser's club.
 
farker99
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My personal pronouns are 'I' and 'me'
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: Gubbo: Pinche Mateo: My pronouns are...?

Interesting.

Can you explain why you dislike it when people wish to be addressed in their preferred manner?

Point proved in minutes.


People clarify their preferred way to be addressed all the time. "Mr Whiskers was my father, please call me Occams". "That's Dr. Whiskers, thank you". "...But everyone calls me Ace"

Change is sometimes a hassle and my habits are certainly hard for me to break. But this one seems to be about making people feel accepted, so I try to adapt. It helps to recognize how easy & simple my life happens to be, and hope others can enjoy that more too.
 
