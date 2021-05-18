 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   Have a gender reveal party. Go to jail. It's the law   (apnews.com) divider line
52
    More: Followup, New Hampshire, Explosive material, Explosion, Anthony Spinelli, Massachusetts, Torromeo quarry, New England, explosive gender  
1211 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2021 at 3:35 PM



52 Comments     (+0 »)
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These genital reveal parties need stop as whole, and doubly so for those assholes thinking explosions are the way to go.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't bad enough they made a complete spectacle of themselves when they proposed.  Now they need to tell everyone that their wife's sperm infection is over and a new level of assholing has begun.

I think we should give them more explosives.  Lots more.  And a keg of nails.  Blue or red, of course.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, yeah, last time I revealed my gender, the cops came.

Guess I shouldn't have done that in the local Walmart.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have the best gender reveal parties...

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size



...because of jail.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean the stuff is legal right?
Is there some law that says you can only blow up a certain amount at a time?
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, such explosives are available over the counter? Oh well, good thing that we don't have a right wing terrorist problem. What's that? We actually do? Oh shiat.
 
JesseL
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I think it's a little early to start imposing roles on it, don't you?

Monty Python's The Meaning of Life | The Miracle of Birth
Youtube _YruT2ROEUc
 
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: Wow, such explosives are available over the counter? Oh well, good thing that we don't have a right wing terrorist problem. What's that? We actually do? Oh shiat.


Tannerite is a binary explosive that can only be ignited by a high velocity bullet.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: These genital reveal parties need stop as whole, and doubly so for those assholes thinking explosions are the way to go.


I say let them have explosive gender reveal parties.  But the explosives have to be in or wrapped around their genitals.  At the party, the person revealing their gender pulls down their pants or pulls up their skirt and reveals their gender.  Then the party goers push the button to set off the explosion.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dothemath: I mean the stuff is legal right?
Is there some law that says you can only blow up a certain amount at a time?


There has to be some understanding of what is a "reasonable" amount of explosives. Otherwise we will have Bikini Atoll as the next gender reveal.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
No jail. Remove their junk.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dothemath: eddie_irvine: Wow, such explosives are available over the counter? Oh well, good thing that we don't have a right wing terrorist problem. What's that? We actually do? Oh shiat.

Tannerite is a binary explosive that can only be ignited by a high velocity bullet.


It's what every fuel tank is made from.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dothemath: eddie_irvine: Wow, such explosives are available over the counter? Oh well, good thing that we don't have a right wing terrorist problem. What's that? We actually do? Oh shiat.

Tannerite is a binary explosive that can only be ignited by a high velocity bullet.


Back in my shooting days we had a lot of fun with it.  A little pint jar made a good boom you could feel in your chest.

But 80 pounds?  My god.  It's those kind of morans that will get it made illegal.
 
JustLookin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

xanadian: Well, yeah, last time I revealed my gender, the cops came.

Guess I shouldn't have done that in the local Walmart.


Well, cops pass the point of ejaculatory inevitability sometimes, too.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My son and his wife are expecting.
They called and said "it's a boy".
I said "Cool".
No explosions, no arrests, no deaths.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

untoldforce: dothemath: I mean the stuff is legal right?
Is there some law that says you can only blow up a certain amount at a time?

There has to be some understanding of what is a "reasonable" amount of explosives. Otherwise we will have Bikini Atoll as the next gender reveal.

"It's a Little Boy!"
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: These genital reveal parties need stop as whole, and doubly so for those assholes thinking explosions are the way to go.


It's going the same way as the backyard turkey fry.. people dropping frozen turkeys into vats of hot oil from 10' and watching the ensuing house fire.

Combine them. Drop a swaddled bundle of explosives with blue or pink dye in them into a backyard frier on your back porch.
 
JesseL
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dothemath: eddie_irvine: Wow, such explosives are available over the counter? Oh well, good thing that we don't have a right wing terrorist problem. What's that? We actually do? Oh shiat.

Tannerite is a binary explosive that can only be ignited by a high velocity bullet.


A blasting cap would also do the trick.

And thank goodness nobody is ever going to figure out that they could just make a cheap rifle part of a bomb.
 
dothemath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: dothemath: eddie_irvine: Wow, such explosives are available over the counter? Oh well, good thing that we don't have a right wing terrorist problem. What's that? We actually do? Oh shiat.

Tannerite is a binary explosive that can only be ignited by a high velocity bullet.

Back in my shooting days we had a lot of fun with it.  A little pint jar made a good boom you could feel in your chest.

But 80 pounds?  My god.  It's those kind of morans that will get it made illegal.


At least they were smart enough to take it down into a quarry. Im surprised they didnt injure themselves.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I didn't really care what sex my kids were going to be...agreed with the wife to keep it a surprise every time. (At least for me. Most ultrasound techs can't keep their mouth shut, with respect to those who do).
So that said, what the hell makes you think I'd be that interested in knowing the sex of your kid??
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dothemath: eddie_irvine: Wow, such explosives are available over the counter? Oh well, good thing that we don't have a right wing terrorist problem. What's that? We actually do? Oh shiat.

Tannerite is a binary explosive that can only be ignited by a high velocity bullet.


Good thing that high velocity bullets are so difficult to obtain in the United States.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And here I thought some state outlawed gender reveal parties.
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"where they found people who acknowledged holding a gender reveal party with explosives."

I just rolled my eyes so hard that I sprained my eyeballs.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: dothemath: eddie_irvine: Wow, such explosives are available over the counter? Oh well, good thing that we don't have a right wing terrorist problem. What's that? We actually do? Oh shiat.

Tannerite is a binary explosive that can only be ignited by a high velocity bullet.

Good thing that high velocity bullets are so difficult to obtain in the United States.


Only need a 22.

Ooh, a pink mushroom cloud.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I remember the good ol' days pre-9/11 where buying a 50 lb bag of AN and mixing in diesel was just a normal camping activity. Good times blowing up old barns.
 
Intone
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dothemath: eddie_irvine: Wow, such explosives are available over the counter? Oh well, good thing that we don't have a right wing terrorist problem. What's that? We actually do? Oh shiat.

Tannerite is a binary explosive that can only be ignited by a high velocity bullet.


Good thing high velocity bullet delivery mechanisms are hard to obtain and must be used in close proximity to the explosive.

Also where are the SJWs to cancel these attention who-ores when you need them.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dothemath: I mean the stuff is legal right?
Is there some law that says you can only blow up a certain amount at a time?


They were obviously trespassing property that isn't thiers though.
 
akya [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He's in more trouble than just jail. The explosion was so large it broke peoples windows, cracked walls and even cracked a couple foundations. He's going to be saddled with lawsuits and possibly additional charges.
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: These genital reveal parties need stop as whole


Agreed wholeheartedly.

But I think gender reveal parties are fine.  They're just an excuse to get together and hang out, but maybe just stick to a pink or blue cake next time?  The explosive stuff, the confetti, the balloons, etc, just make a mess.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GloomCookie613: dothemath: I mean the stuff is legal right?
Is there some law that says you can only blow up a certain amount at a time?

They were obviously trespassing property that isn't thiers though.


How is that obvious, because they had permission to be there?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gregscott
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Gender reveal is stupid, but shouldn't be illegal.
If you're woke, how the heck could you even do a gender reveal of an infant?
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

GloomCookie613: dothemath: I mean the stuff is legal right?
Is there some law that says you can only blow up a certain amount at a time?

They were obviously trespassing property that isn't thiers though.


Theirs* jfc. I swear I'm not drunk.
 
dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: dothemath: eddie_irvine: Wow, such explosives are available over the counter? Oh well, good thing that we don't have a right wing terrorist problem. What's that? We actually do? Oh shiat.

Tannerite is a binary explosive that can only be ignited by a high velocity bullet.

Good thing that high velocity bullets are so difficult to obtain in the United States.


You know what is also easy to get? A million other things any moron can make explosives out of.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm not going to post it here but I saw a meme recently of 9/11 and someone photoshopped the smoke pink with the caption 'It's a girl!'.

So awful but I laughed pretty hard.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dothemath: I mean the stuff is legal right?
Is there some law that says you can only blow up a certain amount at a time?


Might have checked to see if they needed a permit for 80lbs, or inquired if the quarry owners were cool with it. Also, there ARE folks who would be barred, for licensing, immigration status, or past felonies.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: He's in more trouble than just jail. The explosion was so large it broke peoples windows, cracked walls and even cracked a couple foundations. He's going to be saddled with lawsuits and possibly additional charges.


wait, CRACKED FOUNDATIONS?  If my Google Maps creeping is right, they detonated in what looks like a quarry on Hauser Park.  The nearest development is less than a kilometer to the east.  The blast wave traveled through a forest almost a kilometer in distance and still had enough force to crack a foundation?  Damn.
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Comic Book Guy: The blast wave traveled through a forest almost a kilometer in distance and still had enough force to crack a foundation?  Damn.


No, it didnt.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dothemath: eddie_irvine: Wow, such explosives are available over the counter? Oh well, good thing that we don't have a right wing terrorist problem. What's that? We actually do? Oh shiat.

Tannerite is a binary explosive that can only be ignited by a high velocity bullet.


Phew. Good thing the US isn't swimming in right-wing terrorists with guns.
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: Good thing the US isn't swimming in right-wing terrorists with guns.


Trust me dude, the thing you need to worry about is another ANFO type bomb like in OKC.

And that shiat is available on every farm and ranch in the country.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

xanadian: Well, yeah, last time I revealed my gender, the cops came.



Bareback the blue, huh?
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Waitwaitwait

You can buy an explosive for target practice? Never in the history of humankind has there been such a clear example of

I HAVE BEEN DOING THIS ALL
WRONG
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dothemath: Bertuccio: Good thing the US isn't swimming in right-wing terrorists with guns.

Trust me dude, the thing you need to worry about is another ANFO type bomb like in OKC.

And that shiat is available on every farm and ranch in the country.


Phew.  Good thing America isn't swimming in right-wing terrorists from rural areas.
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: dothemath: Bertuccio: Good thing the US isn't swimming in right-wing terrorists with guns.

Trust me dude, the thing you need to worry about is another ANFO type bomb like in OKC.

And that shiat is available on every farm and ranch in the country.

Phew.  Good thing America isn't swimming in right-wing terrorists from rural areas.


Do you know how to say anything else or is it just that?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 396x320]


I'm sure some LotR fans will have a Gandolf Reveal Party.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dothemath: Bertuccio: dothemath: Bertuccio: Good thing the US isn't swimming in right-wing terrorists with guns.

Trust me dude, the thing you need to worry about is another ANFO type bomb like in OKC.

And that shiat is available on every farm and ranch in the country.

Phew.  Good thing America isn't swimming in right-wing terrorists from rural areas.

Do you know how to say anything else or is it just that?


Keep saying the same dumb thing, you'll keep getting the same response.
 
JesseL
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dothemath: Bertuccio: Good thing the US isn't swimming in right-wing terrorists with guns.

Trust me dude, the thing you need to worry about is another ANFO type bomb like in OKC.

And that shiat is available on every farm and ranch in the country.


The OKC bombing was actually ANNM (ammonium nitrate nitromethane). It has a higher brissance.

ANFO or ANNM though, require a blasting cap to detonate. Blasting caps can't be bought over the counter, and ersatz blasting caps are hard to make without either blowing yourself up or just not working.

Using Tannerite as a booster for ANFO would work really well though.
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: dothemath: Bertuccio: dothemath: Bertuccio: Good thing the US isn't swimming in right-wing terrorists with guns.

Trust me dude, the thing you need to worry about is another ANFO type bomb like in OKC.

And that shiat is available on every farm and ranch in the country.

Phew.  Good thing America isn't swimming in right-wing terrorists from rural areas.

Do you know how to say anything else or is it just that?

Keep saying the same dumb thing, you'll keep getting the same response.


Aw, dont get mad.
Just attempt to use your brain a little.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: I didn't really care what sex my kids were going to be...agreed with the wife to keep it a surprise every time. (At least for me. Most ultrasound techs can't keep their mouth shut, with respect to those who do).
So that said, what the hell makes you think I'd be that interested in knowing the sex of your kid??


Right, I mean it's kinda already set. You can't change it. "It's  a girl? Quick honey back up that pregnancy, and make it a boy. We already have 3 girls."
Knowing the sex ahead of time is for folks that think pink is for girls, and blue is for boys.
 
