(EurekAlert)   A big data study finds there are more than 50 billion birds on the planet, most of which are biding their time waiting for you to wash your car   (eurekalert.org) divider line
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


BEERS ARE REAL.
STUDY IT OUT.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not all of them are on the planet -- some of them are flying.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take a penguin, a kiwi, a galah, an African grey, a secretary bird, and a new Caledonian crow.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought there were 100 billion chickens. What happened to then? Are they only counting wild birds or did we eat all the chickens during Covid-19 shutdowns?
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rest are blocking traffic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WELL DON'T YOU KNOW ABOUT THE BIRD? WELL EVERYBODY KNOWS THAT THE BIRD IS THE WORD! BIRD BIRD BIRD BIRD BIRD BIRD
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New construction in my area has greatly reduced the number of greenbelts full of mature evergreen trees. Because of that the remaining greenbelts have a lot of birds fighting over turf. It used to be I would hear the cry of a red tail hawk maybe once a year, now I hear them several times a day as the crows don't like them nesting nearby.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My cat is certainly doing her part.
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bot v2.38beta [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big Data?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


NSFW video
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They clearly did not include chickens. There are like 20 billion chickens in the world and every one of them is a bird.

Some of the other most populous animals include cows and pigs. Turns it that being delicious is a really good evolutionary strategy.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: The rest are blocking traffic.


Or crash farking onto my roof.  Goddam Turkey Vultures.

Fark user imageView Full Size

[Fark user image 850x606]
 
birdbro69
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Even though the article mentions some vulnerable bird populations I think that the size of that number (50 bill) might overshadow the massive decline in bird populations seen over the last 50 years.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Mostly the birds hang out in the backyard bombing the patio.  I painted it a Driftwood grey, which is doing a good job of hiding their works.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I can make a couple more.
 
mrparks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

chawco: They clearly did not include chickens. There are like 20 billion chickens in the world and every one of them is a bird.

Some of the other most populous animals include cows and pigs. Turns it that being delicious is a really good evolutionary strategy.


Chickens are dinosaurs, not birds.
 
Armyrec1
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bot v2.38beta: Big Data?

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

NSFW video


WTF did I just watch?
 
Slypork
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: I can make a couple more.


You gotta stop choking the chicken first
 
skyotter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Undkindness
Youtube qJG3h8tOyJs
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
do they -all- have to be starlings stuffed under my eaves raising up new starlings?
 
