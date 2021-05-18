 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Kosovo police seize record cocaine shipment just in time for mask-free party weekend   (sfgate.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
350 kilos is a pretty good sized pile of coke for Kosovar police to handle. Protecting 300 kilos from pilfering would be a tough gig. In the end, though, when the criminal gang is prosecuted for trafficking 180 kilos of cocaine, it will be a great thing to remove 100 kilos off the streets.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A pandemic is a really bad time to hoover up anything. How long does covid live in cocaine?
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I dont think now, in the midst of this wintery economic climate, is the time to be putting hard working Brazilian cocaine makers out of work.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Noooooooooooooooooo
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I can see myself getting into a lot of trouble if I ever won the mega-millions lotto.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: I can see myself getting into a lot of trouble if I ever won the mega-millions lotto.


Maybe. Actually I think I would spend the money faster than I could get in trouble.
Pay off credit cards. Fill pantry. My car by house. Do same for some friends, family and exes.
Hit the strip club.
I burn through several million just doing the above.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We'll kick some ass,
and then we'll see how it goes,
and then we really don't know.
Good luck to Kosovo.
 
gar1013
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
🎶
If you want a few keys, there's a place called Kosovo

That's where you wanna go to get away from it all

Bodies in mass graves, cheap drugs for when you're having raves

You better think again if you want to admit that you're a Serbian

Down in Kosovo
🎶
 
