 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   Was he trying pick up enough speed to make the jump from the Keys to Havana?   (nbc-2.com) divider line
13
    More: Florida, Police, Ignacio Luis Lamadrid Gomez, United States, 24-year-old man, Law enforcement agency powers, Speed, Crime, Arrest  
•       •       •

588 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2021 at 6:55 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Someone was trying to flee to a communist fascist utopia?  I wonder what his fark handle is?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I always wondered, if Cuba and the US were friends, do you think it would be feasible, and if yes, likely that a bridge would be connecting the two countries?
 
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Miami Bass Warriors - "Going Back To Calle 8"
Youtube QGxvh9xCgfk
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The guy had has the wherewithal to get two passports and head to Cuba with a few hundred dollars. Let him live his life.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just last night I was telling my 20-year-old daughter about how hijackings to Cuba used to be a fairly regular occurrence. As in, like one every few weeks. People could bring guns on planes. This was just a regular inconvenience, like, "oh darn, I though I was going to Boston and now I'm going to Havana; I'll never make that business meeting on time now." During my lifetime (although they were tapering off by the time I was born, in 1970). Crazy to think about.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Someone was trying to flee to a communist fascist utopia?  I wonder what his fark handle is?


Have you been to Cuba?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
US 1 through the Keys is not an ideal place to flee police. Yes, it's fairly straight and you can fly, but it's the only road.  Kind of like fleeing in a train.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson supposedly once asked a teammate how long it would take to drive to the Dominican Republic, to play baseball there. This guy is not a baseball player and he has no excuse.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ZAZ: US 1 through the Keys is not an ideal place to flee police. Yes, it's fairly straight and you can fly, but it's the only road. Kind of like fleeing in a train.


The bridge is out.
7 mile Bridge in True Lies
Youtube BkyYk1Jr-cg
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He just wanted an authentic Mojito.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Sean VasDeferens: Someone was trying to flee to a communist fascist utopia?  I wonder what his fark handle is?

Have you been to Cuba?


Ever been outside of tourist areas? Cuba is dirt poor. People are suffering. Cubans are in serious need of regime change.
 
fkna
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
$430...fella could have a good time in Cuba with that!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I did the drive from Miami to Kent West back in 2008, and there's something special about it...feels like you're headed toward the end of the world.  And if you do it, be sure rent a convertible....have the salty air caress your face.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.