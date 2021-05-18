 Skip to content
(Slate)   NIMBY asshats have been one of the Great Plagues upon modern society for almost too long to remember. But Los Angeles now has a plan for dealing with them once and for all   (slate.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They should build one of these:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Has to be better than the current plan:
s.hdnux.comView Full Size
 
gar1013
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Has to be better than the current plan:
[s.hdnux.com image 850x566]


Who wouldn't want that in their backyard.

Also, I've lived in places where they didn't seem to care about what was placed near where you live. It was good motivation to work hard, earn more, and move to places that had the balls to say "fark off, we're full" to anything that invites a lower quality of life into the community.
 
hej
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Funny thing about people complaining about NIMBYs is that they probably don't actually have the same problem in their back yard.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hej: Funny thing about people complaining about NIMBYs is that they probably don't actually have the same problem in their back yard.


Or they have low standards.
 
