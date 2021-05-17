 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Guilty. Bang. MEDIC   (kvrr.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's appealing to a higher court.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not "Bang!" so much as "SLICE!"

Not impressed with prisoner security there.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
On the face of, he sounded like a bully that either feared karma, or wanted to spite those who would punish him.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well that was thoughtful of him.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
better call Stanley Steamer
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's some good police work there Lou
 
comrade
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The only thing more metal is if he cut his head off with a chainsaw.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
knife not gun, failmitter

/this is greened w a better headline

https://www.fark.com/comments/1142998​5​/At-least-he-died-doing-what-he-loved-​terrorizing-strangers-for-no-reason
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Not "Bang!" so much as "SLICE!"

Not impressed with prisoner security there.


I think the "Bang" refers to the judge's gavel.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: better call Stanley Steamer


openthetrunk.comView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Good choice.  Edged weapons get a nice little bonus against unarmored opponents.
 
Rattlehead [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A for efficiency.
 
