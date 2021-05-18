 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Pro tip: Make sure Grandma is REALLY dead before tossing her on the funeral bier   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
    More: Scary  
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmm.  Refreshing funeral bier.  Crack open a cold one.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blacknite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not above a funeral bier or two
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's juts get this out of the way

img.gifglobe.comView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

just, even
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is why Judaism has the tradition of never leaving the body alone until the soul has left.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wishful thinking?
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is her husband alive? If so, maybe it's preemptive suttee.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
lumiere-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size


RIP
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If there is a plan to toss me in funeral bier make it shiatty mass produced swill and have some good stuff for the people who have to do it.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is why you put a mirror under the nose before you start.
 
fat boy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I love a happy ending
 
synithium
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What's a pulse?  How does it work?

Beats me.  I hope she leaped off the pile and danced a little jig.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I was having this crazy dream about being at a barbecue on a hot day, then suddenly I woke up and...
 
b0rg9
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Let's eat grandma.

/Let's eat, grandma.
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Bier? Hmm... Guess that's my new word of the day.
 
Kuusi
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I like my mother-in-law like my beer. Cold and opened on the table.
 
Gramma
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Triggered!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Daily Fail....so now I doubt the existence of funerals and grandmothers.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fuck you, I won't do what you tell me - Rage Against The Machine
Youtube 2Hf-B9Tqkss
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What she gets for having the name Masala Dosa.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Grandma was almost smoking hot.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We asked her if she was dead and she said she wasn't but you know how grandma loved to kid us.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Is she dead?"

"Yes"

"Are you sure?"

"Yes"

"You need to make sure."

BLAM!!!

"She's dead"
 
Primitive Screwhead
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Covid we can only lose
Throw another on the funeral pyre
Come on, baby, light Gram's fire

/got nothing...
 
No Catchy Nickname [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
But moments before it was lit, Shakuntala woke up on her own funeral bier in a panic and started crying.

It's hard to tell, but shouldn't that be funeral pyre, rather than bier?

Bier: thing used to carry coffin or corpse to burial or cremation

Pyre: the pile of wood and stuff on which the corpse is placed for cremation.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Still missing the second oblig meme pic:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Maybe it's a two-in-one kinda thing.
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
FTA: Pragya Thakur, a controversial MP from Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), also claimed that the urine can cure lung infections caused by the virus.

Sounds like they've got their own QAnon/Trumpalos, too.
 
