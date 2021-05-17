 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WECT Wilmington)   Duke sucks for the coronavirus. Invents vaccine that takes out all of them at once   (wect.com) divider line
10
    More: Spiffy, Immune system, AIDS, SARS-CoV-2 virus, Genome, immune system, Bacteria, kind of genetic material, Vaccine  
•       •       •

877 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 18 May 2021 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds about right that Duke would be working on a human vaccine.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still no cure for Covidiots.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A vaccine on the horizon that would prevent animal-to-human diseases....

There goes my dream of being a naked mole rat hybrid.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And fortunately, Gonzaga still sucks.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A universal coronavirus vaccine?!?! That's HUGE news. This should be all the headlines everywhere, right now. Coronavirus undergoing natural selection to infect vaccinated people too is a given, considering how highly transmissible it is and how many people are refusing the vaccine - and how unwilling to make it mandatory most governments and institutions are.

In the before-for times that would have been huge news - after COVID-19 it's 300 foot tall flaming letters huge. Really amazing news, and I can't wait to collect that motherfarker in my arm.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They haven't invented it yet. They're just starting to work on it. It would be nice if it turns out that there is a quick and easy method, but I wouldn't bet on that.

There has also been a lot of work done over a long period of time on multiple methods of developing a universal vaccine for influenza. Successfully targeting the parts of the flu virus that don't change has proven to be a very difficult endeavor that will not be complete anytime soon.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Diabolic: A vaccine on the horizon that would prevent animal-to-human diseases...


My guess is their ground breaking work on preventing sheep-to-human STDs helped them out here.

//I honestly have nothing against Duke, that was just me being mean.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

evilsofa: They haven't invented it yet. They're just starting to work on it. It would be nice if it turns out that there is a quick and easy method, but I wouldn't bet on that.

There has also been a lot of work done over a long period of time on multiple methods of developing a universal vaccine for influenza. Successfully targeting the parts of the flu virus that don't change has proven to be a very difficult endeavor that will not be complete anytime soon.


FTFA:
Testing on monkeys has shown the treatment, called a pan-coronavirus vaccine, to be 100 percent effective against SARS, MERS and COVID-19. The race to develop vaccines for COVID-19 has helped.

Yes, they have. They have started animal testing, next step is human trials. If it's a year away from consumers they already have made it, they're in the testing phase. The COVID vaccines came out crazy fast because they got all sorts of emergency waivers. This one is not a part of that effort, and will be in testing for longer than the COVID vaccines were.

Also FTFA:
The next step is to safely manufacture it for human trials. Availability to the consumers is likely a year away. At the same time, they are looking at the common cold. That, too, could one day be included in this universal vaccine.
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

evilsofa: They haven't invented it yet. They're just starting to work on it. It would be nice if it turns out that there is a quick and easy method, but I wouldn't bet on that.

There has also been a lot of work done over a long period of time on multiple methods of developing a universal vaccine for influenza. Successfully targeting the parts of the flu virus that don't change has proven to be a very difficult endeavor that will not be complete anytime soon.


The other day I read about the identification of a SARS-CoV-2 protein with a conserved antibody binding site across multiple variants, which is a promising discovery for therapeutic drugs.  Not a vaccine, but still important and a reason for hope.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: evilsofa: They haven't invented it yet. They're just starting to work on it. It would be nice if it turns out that there is a quick and easy method, but I wouldn't bet on that. There has also been a lot of work done over a long period of time on multiple methods of developing a universal vaccine for influenza. Successfully targeting the parts of the flu virus that don't change has proven to be a very difficult endeavor that will not be complete anytime soon.

Yes, they have. They have started animal testing, next step is human trials. If it's a year away from consumers they already have made it, they're in the testing phase. The COVID vaccines came out crazy fast because they got all sorts of emergency waivers. This one is not a part of that effort, and will be in testing for longer than the COVID vaccines were.


I guess it's a dispute about what "invented" means: does a vaccine exist, or does a vaccine that works exist?  We don't know if this one works in humans; many therapeutics succeed in animal testing, but don't pass human trials.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.