(CNBC)   New study conducted by the notorious tree-huggers at the London School of Economics says 20 petrochemical companies are responsible for 55% of the world's single-use plastic waste   (cnbc.com) divider line
Mister Buttons
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why should they care?  Once it's out of the loading dock it's just $$$ in the company coffers.

This is why we need regulations.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"we'll see if those trees you're always hugging save you when Gordon Lightfoot's creeping round your back stair."

--HSR
 
brizbon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Uhhhhh, so?

It's not the production that drives the use. It's the consumption

You want to reduce consumption, just tax the shiat out of it
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
At this point in the game, the only way we will ever end up with alternative packaging materials is if we start pushing government regulation to make it happen.  The current supply chain is too far entrenched.  Until we start actively incentivizing and regulating the industry, nothing will change.
 
