(KOIN Portland)   Sadly, the people behind "Keep Portland Weird" are getting too normal
34
•       •       •

34 Comments     (+0 »)
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Trying to keep something weird is not the way to go. You need to constantly be innovating weird so you never stagnate. If you start seeing the effects of gentrification in your area, step up your weird game to a new level to nip that in the bud.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's sad because Portlanders are trail blazers
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Simple. Fire the Nazi farks that are the Portland police department
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Stealing their slogan from Austin was probably the first sign that they werent keeping it strictly real.

But to be fair Austin hasnt been "weird" since the 90's.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: It's sad because Portlanders are trail blazers


Most of them died of dysentery.
 
alltim
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: It's sad because Portlanders are trail blazers


Funny how the Jail Blazers were infamous for getting caught w/ weed, and now they're playing against Denver, where weed is legal.

/got nuthin
//except extra salt for the stupid ass play-in game, and a burning desire to see the Mavericks beat the Clippers
 
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

er than portland
 
sleze
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So it sounds like the people behind "Keep Portland Weird" have failed.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sleze: So it sounds like the people behind "Keep Portland Weird" have failed.


That's weird.

/I've said this before, part of my appreciation of the US, especially after visiting a number of countries (see bio) is that in the US you can be as weird as you want and people won't even blink. It's like deep down people understand the country was built by eccentrics and are giving them a pass.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Several years ago a friend of mine gave me a "Keep Tacoma Feared" sticker and having spent plenty of time in Tacoma WA in my life I give myself a little knowing nod now and then when see the sticker.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sure, when I point that out for the last 20 years, I'm a downer...
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dothemath: Stealing their slogan from Austin was probably the first sign that they werent keeping it strictly real.

But to be fair Austin hasnt been "weird" since the 90's.


Where the hell have you been? Obviously not Austin.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: sleze: So it sounds like the people behind "Keep Portland Weird" have failed.

That's weird.

/I've said this before, part of my appreciation of the US, especially after visiting a number of countries (see bio) is that in the US you can be as weird as you want and people won't even blink. It's like deep down people understand the country was built by eccentrics and are giving them a pass.



Your mileage may vary in rural areas depending on sex and ethnicity.  There's always some meathead that's ready to call you a queer or flick cigarettes at you from a car.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Generally, I find people/places that have to declare themselves weird, aren't actually weird.

Just like most situations where people/places have to declare themselves x, aren't actually x.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

omg bbq: Several years ago a friend of mine gave me a "Keep Tacoma Feared" sticker and having spent plenty of time in Tacoma WA in my life I give myself a little knowing nod now and then when see the sticker.


As long as the county jail is next door to the main convention center and you can smell the paper mills from both, Tacoma will be feared.

Haven't been to Tacoma since it hosted Conifur Northwest last.  I think that was right after the Tacoma Link opened.
 
Explodo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Once your population gets a certain percentage of people on the "normal" track(job, kids, house) then you're going to lose the weird.

It's so easy to be weird and spontaneous and do whatever you want when your responsibilities are low.  Once the responsibilities stack up, that old fun stuff goes away because you don't have time for it.

The only way to keep an area weird is to enforce some sort of situation where once you start to settle you move away and there's a steady influx of new weird.  The kids of weird won't necessarily be weird.

The weird just moves around to the next place where the weirds can get together and be largely weird.  Some places will never hold a large group of weird because the draw of bigger, weirder places is too strong.  Nebraska will never hold a big weird enclave.
 
realmolo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The weirdos can get the attention they so desperately crave on YouTube, now. And they can even "monetize" it. They don't need to hang out in Portland anymore.

I was in Portland for the first time back at the beginning of 2018. It's a neat town, and it really *does* feel like it is stuck in the early 90s (I visited three different *arcades* in that town! Arcades!). But that can't last forever. The internet kills all "local flavor" in every town, eventually. Portland isn't immune.

For me, that's the biggest downside of the internet. It kills local "flavor" more efficiently than anything that came before. Especially in the post-smartphone times we live in now.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

omg bbq: Several years ago a friend of mine gave me a "Keep Tacoma Feared" sticker and having spent plenty of time in Tacoma WA in my life I give myself a little knowing nod now and then when see the sticker.


Seattle has the Space Needle as an icon.
Portland puts birds on stuff and has/had its own cute little tv show Portlandia.

Meanwhile in Tacoma.

Fark user imageView Full Size

"I've met people who have traveled all over the world who are too scared to get out of their cars in Tacoma"

That seems a little far-fetched however Tacoma does have a very distinct vibe.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Explodo: Nebraska will never hold a big weird enclave.


I feel like they said this about Colorado and Wyoming at some point.  And Wyoming, the most boring, stripmined, milquetoast right-wing part of America still managed to get Jackson Hole.
 
Sentient
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

realmolo: I was in Portland for the first time back at the beginning of 2018. It's a neat town, and it really *does* feel like it is stuck in the early 90s (I visited three different *arcades* in that town! Arcades!). But that can't last forever. The internet kills all "local flavor" in every town, eventually. Portland isn't immune.


The homeless population has really exploded since then... and not just the "who needs a house, me and my cat live on my bike" types, but LA-style "set small fires and throw rocks at people" homeless. It's been through a HUGE change in just the past couple years. Hard to see it coming back from where it is now, sadly.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

omg bbq: Portland puts birds on stuff and has/had its own cute little tv show Portlandia.


I hate how that show got things kinda backwards.  They didn't punch hard on the stuff that is legitimately annoying Portland, and treated a lot of it as endearing for some reason.
 
zbtop
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
As a Portland resident, this really is just "stuff has changed and my nostalgia glasses are still on my face" or "with everything closed during a global pandemic stuff just doesn't feel the same".

Yeah, Portland is more expensive than it used to be. It's also still the cheapest big city on the west coast, you're not going to find cheaper in Seattle, San Diego, the Bay Area, LA, Sacramento, Fresno, etc.

Portland is still weird, it's just not the same flavor of weird from 1998. We don't have strip clubs on damn near every block anymore, they've been replaced with weed stores for instance.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: omg bbq: Portland puts birds on stuff and has/had its own cute little tv show Portlandia.

I hate how that show got things kinda backwards.  They didn't punch hard on the stuff that is legitimately annoying Portland, and treated a lot of it as endearing for some reason.


I agree but I got some laughs. The chicken dinner skit was brilliant as was the bicycle movers.  Both are very much the Portland I know.
 
Elzar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

omg bbq: omg bbq: Several years ago a friend of mine gave me a "Keep Tacoma Feared" sticker and having spent plenty of time in Tacoma WA in my life I give myself a little knowing nod now and then when see the sticker.

Seattle has the Space Needle as an icon.
Portland puts birds on stuff and has/had its own cute little tv show Portlandia.

Meanwhile in Tacoma.

[Fark user image 425x238]
"I've met people who have traveled all over the world who are too scared to get out of their cars in Tacoma"

That seems a little far-fetched however Tacoma does have a very distinct vibe.


Was thinking this was a reference to the proliferation of "No Fear" stickers on windows in Tacoma in the 90s/00s

Aroma of Tacoma is what Tacoma has going for it...
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

zbtop: As a Portland resident, this really is just "stuff has changed and my nostalgia glasses are still on my face" or "with everything closed during a global pandemic stuff just doesn't feel the same".

Yeah, Portland is more expensive than it used to be. It's also still the cheapest big city on the west coast, you're not going to find cheaper in Seattle, San Diego, the Bay Area, LA, Sacramento, Fresno, etc.

Portland is still weird, it's just not the same flavor of weird from 1998. We don't have strip clubs on damn near every block anymore, they've been replaced with weed stores for instance.


A woman I dated lived out in the numbers and it would always blow mind at how speckled among the super cute old homes were homes that were strip clubs or weed stores.

On her street were a bunch of lasagna garden front yards (super awesome and a declaration of war if you have an HOA over you), a home with "urban goats" in the front yard with a little candy machine full of bird seed to feed them, two strip clubs, and a dispensary.  All within a five minute walk from her front door.
Portland is still very weird in a very rad way IMO.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Elzar: omg bbq: omg bbq: Several years ago a friend of mine gave me a "Keep Tacoma Feared" sticker and having spent plenty of time in Tacoma WA in my life I give myself a little knowing nod now and then when see the sticker.

Seattle has the Space Needle as an icon.
Portland puts birds on stuff and has/had its own cute little tv show Portlandia.

Meanwhile in Tacoma.

[Fark user image 425x238]
"I've met people who have traveled all over the world who are too scared to get out of their cars in Tacoma"

That seems a little far-fetched however Tacoma does have a very distinct vibe.

Was thinking this was a reference to the proliferation of "No Fear" stickers on windows in Tacoma in the 90s/00s

Aroma of Tacoma is what Tacoma has going for it...


Is the pulp mill still running? I've not been through Tacoma in a long time, and no I did not get out of my car.

There was a radio station in Tacoma where the DJ described his studio location as "At the base of the shaft of Hilltop Tacoma" and it still makes me smile.
I still try to describe something like that when I can.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It depends on your definition of weird.  Is this weird?  Because this is Portland now.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


On the bright side people won't go to jail for, meth, cocaine and heroin anymore.
 
genner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So do we now have ultra hipsters who were keeping Portland weird before it was cool?
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh hell yeah this guy...

koin.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
