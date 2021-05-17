 Skip to content
 
(Metro)   As pubs re-open indoors across the country, Brits asked to do the impossible: don't get too drunk   (metro.co.uk) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Call it a day after 124 pints.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I woke up in a Soho doorway
A policeman knew my name
He said, "You can go sleep at home tonight
if you can get up and walk away."
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(I still mask and distance to be sure, and because I want people around me to feel safe.) As more people become vaccinated, I think we're entering the point where we're more likely to get an STD, create a baby, or worst of all, fall into a marital engagement by getting drunk at the bar.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Brits, go support your local pubs with 124 pints within the year"

Also UK news

"Guys, guys... we said end of the YEAR, not the end of the MONTH!!"
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evenings in Reading were definitely not the drunkest I've been, but they were the drunkest I've seen.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbor.thedailymeal.comView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Last night I heard folk screaming drunkenly at one another in the street. Nature is healing itself...
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Cool.

And I will remain a weekend in-house drinker since, at home, fewer people tell me to put my pants back on.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jimjays: (I still mask and distance to be sure, and because I want people around me to feel safe.)


May I ask, then, what the fark was the point of getting vaccinated?    If you're going to wear a mask anyway and still social distance, might as well not get the shot.

I got my two doses of Pfizer, last one over 3 weeks ago.  You want to see my card?  Fine, I'll show it to you.

You don't feel "safe" because I'm walking around without a mask?  You're either an asshole who refuses to get vaccinated yourself, or you're an asshole who thinks I didn't get vaccinated.   Either way, there's a common denominator in that equation.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dittybopper: jimjays: (I still mask and distance to be sure, and because I want people around me to feel safe.)

May I ask, then, what the fark was the point of getting vaccinated?    If you're going to wear a mask anyway and still social distance, might as well not get the shot.

I got my two doses of Pfizer, last one over 3 weeks ago.  You want to see my card?  Fine, I'll show it to you.

You don't feel "safe" because I'm walking around without a mask?  You're either an asshole who refuses to get vaccinated yourself, or you're an asshole who thinks I didn't get vaccinated.   Either way, there's a common denominator in that equation.


Yes, the common denominator is you're an asshole.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jimjays: (I still mask and distance to be sure, and because I want people around me to feel safe.) As more people become vaccinated, I think we're entering the point where we're more likely to get an STD, create a baby, or worst of all, fall into a marital engagement by getting drunk at the bar.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dittybopper: jimjays: (I still mask and distance to be sure, and because I want people around me to feel safe.)

May I ask, then, what the fark was the point of getting vaccinated?    If you're going to wear a mask anyway and still social distance, might as well not get the shot.

I got my two doses of Pfizer, last one over 3 weeks ago.  You want to see my card?  Fine, I'll show it to you.

You don't feel "safe" because I'm walking around without a mask?  You're either an asshole who refuses to get vaccinated yourself, or you're an asshole who thinks I didn't get vaccinated.   Either way, there's a common denominator in that equation.


What does that say about the millions of retail workers that will continue to be required to wear a mask?

Either the vaccines work or they don't. Slow the spread my ass. Slow the evictions is more like it. The shiat is going to hit the fan when those start. I wonder what feelings the virtuous will have then. I'm guessing apathy.
 
jimjays
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dittybopper: jimjays: (I still mask and distance to be sure, and because I want people around me to feel safe.)

May I ask, then, what the fark was the point of getting vaccinated?    If you're going to wear a mask anyway and still social distance, might as well not get the shot.

I got my two doses of Pfizer, last one over 3 weeks ago.  You want to see my card?  Fine, I'll show it to you.

You don't feel "safe" because I'm walking around without a mask?  You're either an asshole who refuses to get vaccinated yourself, or you're an asshole who thinks I didn't get vaccinated.   Either way, there's a common denominator in that equation.


Sure, you can ask whatever you want to. And I can tell you back that you're an "asshole" that confuses my concerns for others as concerns for myself. Not understand that when there are assholes that won't or can't vaccinate we don't know who they are on sight.

It's interesting to clear the ignore list from time to time, give people a fair shot that maybe they were having a bad day, maybe a bad week, or maybe I judged them too harshly, then see the same bitter assholes turn up again still as bitter assholes.
 
