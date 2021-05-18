 Skip to content
(Oddity Central)   The Backwards Dude has a very unusual superpower - his brain allows him to speak and sing backwards   (odditycentral.com) divider line
BitwiseShift
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That will come in very handy when the earth's magnetic pole switches from north to south and most of us live down under.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Japan did it first.
Funky forest - home room yoshiko speaks
Youtube 5TTnOUJMdXU
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ukexpat
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GameSprocket: [Fark user image image 850x425]


"One day, his record player broke down, playing records in reverse..."

Huh? How is that possible exactly?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
bleedingcool.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Watch out folks, he's after your garmonbozia.

/obscure?
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Republicans have been trying to drag the whole country backwards in time
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Watch out folks, he's after your garmonbozia.

/obscure?


.elbat acimrof a si sihT
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Cheese on Cheerios
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Idea for if he's planning a proposal: 
Amadeus (1984) - backwards (You're a Fiend)
Youtube f6RER_3TWtg
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah. He does everything backwards though..

irishtimes.comView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Funny Farm- coming to take me away
Youtube 3iDl2zwF8TM
 
