(Fox 5 Las Vegas) Weeners Las Vegas strip club to offer patrons a little prick   (fox5vegas.com) divider line
12
posted to Main » on 18 May 2021 at 11:34 AM



Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm assuming this is a preventative shot of penicillin.

/ DRTFA, as usual
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Love You You Pay My Rent
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When a significant portion of your staff has experience handling needles, you can still make lemonade.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Does anybody know which brand?
 
Froman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just another way to distract you from the stripper lifting your wallet.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've already got a little prick.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
NTTAWWT
 
Pert
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Which is the opposite way round to what usually happens.
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My first thought upon entering any strip club is usually "Man, I wanna get a medical procedure done up in here".
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Usually it's the other way around
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They've got some nurses uniforms in the closet but they need to be dry-cleaned first.
 
