 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(People Magazine)   After flunking out of service dog training for getting too easily distracted due to his strong drive to find things by sniffing them out, Sheldon has finally found his true calling as an arson detection dog just in time for Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (people.com) divider line
80
    More: Woofday, Fort Worth, Texas, service dog training, Labrador retriever, State Farm, greater Fort Worth area track, Arson, State Farm Arson Dog Program, Fort Worth Star-Telegram  
•       •       •

220 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 19 May 2021 at 9:00 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



80 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gumball T Watterson [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Throw the Ball!! Throw the Ball!! Throw The Ball!! Throw The Ball!!

We threw the ball.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Gumball T Watterson: [Fark user image 850x637]
Throw the Ball!! Throw the Ball!! Throw The Ball!! Throw The Ball!!

We threw the ball.


Did you really throw the ball or fake them out? :D
 
Gumball T Watterson [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
We threw the Ball
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Miss Lady Lulu wishes you a good morning
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Gumball T Watterson: [Fark user image 850x637]
Throw the Ball!! Throw the Ball!! Throw The Ball!! Throw The Ball!!

We threw the ball.

Did you really throw the ball or fake them out? :D


Sammy gets so excited playing ball that she takes off before you throw it, I don't have to fake anything :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x1138]
Miss Lady Lulu wishes you a good morning


good morning Miss Lady Lulu! How is Bathia doing today?
 
Gumball T Watterson [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Gumball T Watterson: [Fark user image 850x637]
Throw the Ball!! Throw the Ball!! Throw The Ball!! Throw The Ball!!

We threw the ball.

Did you really throw the ball or fake them out? :D

Sammy gets so excited playing ball that she takes off before you throw it, I don't have to fake anything :-)


We were lucky to get that shot. Most time they are halfway into the sun room before teh ball is airborn.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x1138]
Miss Lady Lulu wishes you a good morning

good morning Miss Lady Lulu! How is Bathia doing today?


Other than a bad case of allergy eyes (tree pollen is bad today), I'd doing okay.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x1138]
Miss Lady Lulu wishes you a good morning

good morning Miss Lady Lulu! How is Bathia doing today?

Other than a bad case of allergy eyes (tree pollen is bad today), I'd doing okay.


My allergies have been really bad this year, too.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x1138]
Miss Lady Lulu wishes you a good morning

good morning Miss Lady Lulu! How is Bathia doing today?

Other than a bad case of allergy eyes (tree pollen is bad today), I'd doing okay.

My allergies have been really bad this year, too.


Did your area have a really mild winter like ours did? Ours was mild enough that we were already starting to get tree pollen back in February, and it's gotten steadily worse. Currently the high counts are from oak, ash and juniper trees.

Interesting enough, juniper trees are both a native and an invasive species that does a lot of damage to natives species like sagebrush and conifer trees, but they're also a protected species.

The Tree That Ate the West
 
Gumball T Watterson [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Gumball takes longer than Darwin to hit the Play Wall but when he does this is the result.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Gumball T Watterson: Gumball takes longer than Darwin to hit the Play Wall but when he does this is the result.
[Fark user image 481x640]


so cute! How's things going?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x1138]
Miss Lady Lulu wishes you a good morning

good morning Miss Lady Lulu! How is Bathia doing today?

Other than a bad case of allergy eyes (tree pollen is bad today), I'd doing okay.

My allergies have been really bad this year, too.

Did your area have a really mild winter like ours did? Ours was mild enough that we were already starting to get tree pollen back in February, and it's gotten steadily worse. Currently the high counts are from oak, ash and juniper trees.

Interesting enough, juniper trees are both a native and an invasive species that does a lot of damage to natives species like sagebrush and conifer trees, but they're also a protected species.

The Tree That Ate the West


Our winter was mild to the point of "severe drought" :-(

Usually, a winter like that doesn't create a lot of pollen, but we got a tiny amount of rain like three weeks ago and I think it gave the weeds a temporary boost.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Bathia_Mapes: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x1138]
Miss Lady Lulu wishes you a good morning

good morning Miss Lady Lulu! How is Bathia doing today?

Other than a bad case of allergy eyes (tree pollen is bad today), I'd doing okay.

My allergies have been really bad this year, too.

Did your area have a really mild winter like ours did? Ours was mild enough that we were already starting to get tree pollen back in February, and it's gotten steadily worse. Currently the high counts are from oak, ash and juniper trees.

Interesting enough, juniper trees are both a native and an invasive species that does a lot of damage to natives species like sagebrush and conifer trees, but they're also a protected species.

The Tree That Ate the West

Our winter was mild to the point of "severe drought" :-(

Usually, a winter like that doesn't create a lot of pollen, but we got a tiny amount of rain like three weeks ago and I think it gave the weeds a temporary boost.


:(
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 340x425] [View Full Size image _x_]


so cute!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Bathia_Mapes: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x1138]
Miss Lady Lulu wishes you a good morning

good morning Miss Lady Lulu! How is Bathia doing today?

Other than a bad case of allergy eyes (tree pollen is bad today), I'd doing okay.

My allergies have been really bad this year, too.

Did your area have a really mild winter like ours did? Ours was mild enough that we were already starting to get tree pollen back in February, and it's gotten steadily worse. Currently the high counts are from oak, ash and juniper trees.

Interesting enough, juniper trees are both a native and an invasive species that does a lot of damage to natives species like sagebrush and conifer trees, but they're also a protected species.

The Tree That Ate the West

Our winter was mild to the point of "severe drought" :-(

Usually, a winter like that doesn't create a lot of pollen, but we got a tiny amount of rain like three weeks ago and I think it gave the weeds a temporary boost.


Bathia_Mapes: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Bathia_Mapes: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x1138]
Miss Lady Lulu wishes you a good morning

good morning Miss Lady Lulu! How is Bathia doing today?

Other than a bad case of allergy eyes (tree pollen is bad today), I'd doing okay.

My allergies have been really bad this year, too.

Did your area have a really mild winter like ours did? Ours was mild enough that we were already starting to get tree pollen back in February, and it's gotten steadily worse. Currently the high counts are from oak, ash and juniper trees.

Interesting enough, juniper trees are both a native and an invasive species that does a lot of damage to natives species like sagebrush and conifer trees, but they're also a protected species.

The Tree That Ate the West

Our winter was mild to the point of "severe drought" :-(

Usually, a winter like that doesn't create a lot of pollen, but we got a tiny amount of rain like three weeks ago and I think it gave the weeds a temporary boost.

:(


I'm sorry for you guys, I have a condition that gives me some allergy symptoms but not for any reason, change in temperature something to eat dust in the air pretty much anything so I have much Empathy. And of course even without that I would always have sympathy for you guys :-) hope the pollen and stuff goes away soon. We got some rain yesterday and today did you get any to help pollen get knocked down?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Bathia_Mapes: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x1138]
Miss Lady Lulu wishes you a good morning

good morning Miss Lady Lulu! How is Bathia doing today?

Other than a bad case of allergy eyes (tree pollen is bad today), I'd doing okay.

My allergies have been really bad this year, too.

Did your area have a really mild winter like ours did? Ours was mild enough that we were already starting to get tree pollen back in February, and it's gotten steadily worse. Currently the high counts are from oak, ash and juniper trees.

Interesting enough, juniper trees are both a native and an invasive species that does a lot of damage to natives species like sagebrush and conifer trees, but they're also a protected species.

The Tree That Ate the West

Our winter was mild to the point of "severe drought" :-(

Usually, a winter like that doesn't create a lot of pollen, but we got a tiny amount of rain like three weeks ago and I think it gave the weeds a temporary boost.

Bathia_Mapes: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Bathia_Mapes: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x1138]
Miss Lady Lulu wishes you a good morning

good morning Miss Lady Lulu! How is Bathia doing today?

Other than a bad case of allergy eyes (tree pollen is bad today), I'd doing okay.

My allergies have been really bad this year, too.

Did your area have a really mild winter like ours did? Ours was mild enough that we were already starting to get tree pollen back in February, and it's gotten steadily worse. Currently the high counts are from oak, ash and juniper trees.

Interesting enough, juniper trees are both a native and an invasive species that does a lot of damage to natives species like sagebrush and conifer trees, but they're also a protected species.

The Tree That Ate the West

Our winter was mild to the point of "severe drought" :-(

Usually, a winter like that doesn't create a lot of pollen, but we ...


There's rain predicted for Wednesday through Friday in my area, which will help dampen down the pollen if we get it.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Bathia_Mapes: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x1138]
Miss Lady Lulu wishes you a good morning

good morning Miss Lady Lulu! How is Bathia doing today?

Other than a bad case of allergy eyes (tree pollen is bad today), I'd doing okay.

My allergies have been really bad this year, too.

Did your area have a really mild winter like ours did? Ours was mild enough that we were already starting to get tree pollen back in February, and it's gotten steadily worse. Currently the high counts are from oak, ash and juniper trees.

Interesting enough, juniper trees are both a native and an invasive species that does a lot of damage to natives species like sagebrush and conifer trees, but they're also a protected species.

The Tree That Ate the West

Our winter was mild to the point of "severe drought" :-(

Usually, a winter like that doesn't create a lot of pollen, but we got a tiny amount of rain like three weeks ago and I think it gave the weeds a temporary boost.

Bathia_Mapes: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Bathia_Mapes: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x1138]
Miss Lady Lulu wishes you a good morning

good morning Miss Lady Lulu! How is Bathia doing today?

Other than a bad case of allergy eyes (tree pollen is bad today), I'd doing okay.

My allergies have been really bad this year, too.

Did your area have a really mild winter like ours did? Ours was mild enough that we were already starting to get tree pollen back in February, and it's gotten steadily worse. Currently the high counts are from oak, ash and juniper trees.

Interesting enough, juniper trees are both a native and an invasive species that does a lot of damage to natives species like sagebrush and conifer trees, but they're also a protected species.

The Tree That Ate the West

Our winter was mild to the point of "severe drought" :-(

Usually, a winter like that doesn't create a lot ...


That's good
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Salem was all, "Curses foiled again!" after trying to figure out a way to drink out of one of my new glass water bottles that I bought last month a Grocery Outlet.

I love ya, Salem, but I don't like drinking out of the same glass as someone else, even a cat.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 526x701]
Salem was all, "Curses foiled again!" after trying to figure out a way to drink out of one of my new glass water bottles that I bought last month a Grocery Outlet.

I love ya, Salem, but I don't like drinking out of the same glass as someone else, even a cat.


nice!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 526x701]
Salem was all, "Curses foiled again!" after trying to figure out a way to drink out of one of my new glass water bottles that I bought last month a Grocery Outlet.

I love ya, Salem, but I don't like drinking out of the same glass as someone else, even a cat.

nice!


Got a really good deal on them at $5.99 each. IIRC the original retail price was in the $14-$15 range per bottle.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 526x701]
Salem was all, "Curses foiled again!" after trying to figure out a way to drink out of one of my new glass water bottles that I bought last month a Grocery Outlet.

I love ya, Salem, but I don't like drinking out of the same glass as someone else, even a cat.

nice!

Got a really good deal on them at $5.99 each. IIRC the original retail price was in the $14-$15 range per bottle.


that's good! I have a fairly expensive vacuum flask drink glass because I like my drinks cold
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 526x701]
Salem was all, "Curses foiled again!" after trying to figure out a way to drink out of one of my new glass water bottles that I bought last month a Grocery Outlet.

I love ya, Salem, but I don't like drinking out of the same glass as someone else, even a cat.

nice!

Got a really good deal on them at $5.99 each. IIRC the original retail price was in the $14-$15 range per bottle.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Oregon company, And fits on my nightstand. Because of my throat being messed up I keep cold carbonated drink on my nightstand
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 526x701]
Salem was all, "Curses foiled again!" after trying to figure out a way to drink out of one of my new glass water bottles that I bought last month a Grocery Outlet.

I love ya, Salem, but I don't like drinking out of the same glass as someone else, even a cat.

nice!

Got a really good deal on them at $5.99 each. IIRC the original retail price was in the $14-$15 range per bottle.

that's good! I have a fairly expensive vacuum flask drink glass because I like my drinks cold


I like certain stuff cold like soda, iced tea, limeade, etc., but I prefer my water to be room temperature. OTOH both son & DIL like a lot of ice in their water.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 526x701]
Salem was all, "Curses foiled again!" after trying to figure out a way to drink out of one of my new glass water bottles that I bought last month a Grocery Outlet.

I love ya, Salem, but I don't like drinking out of the same glass as someone else, even a cat.

nice!

Got a really good deal on them at $5.99 each. IIRC the original retail price was in the $14-$15 range per bottle.

that's good! I have a fairly expensive vacuum flask drink glass because I like my drinks cold

I like certain stuff cold like soda, iced tea, limeade, etc., but I prefer my water to be room temperature. OTOH both son & DIL like a lot of ice in their water.


Gee, there are all kinds of people out there :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 526x701]
Salem was all, "Curses foiled again!" after trying to figure out a way to drink out of one of my new glass water bottles that I bought last month a Grocery Outlet.

I love ya, Salem, but I don't like drinking out of the same glass as someone else, even a cat.

nice!

Got a really good deal on them at $5.99 each. IIRC the original retail price was in the $14-$15 range per bottle.

[Fark user image 850x809]
Oregon company, And fits on my nightstand. Because of my throat being messed up I keep cold carbonated drink on my nightstand


Since Salem often gets on the nightstand next to the head of my bed I decided to keep this water bottle there instead of one of the glass ones. It's the one I was originally using, an 18 oz. Manna Ranger Pro (stainless steel) that I also got for cheap at Grocery Outlet early last year.. IIRC I paid $12.99, but they retail for around $25.

Fark user imageView Full Size

This isn't mine, but the one I own is the same model
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 526x701]
Salem was all, "Curses foiled again!" after trying to figure out a way to drink out of one of my new glass water bottles that I bought last month a Grocery Outlet.

I love ya, Salem, but I don't like drinking out of the same glass as someone else, even a cat.

nice!

Got a really good deal on them at $5.99 each. IIRC the original retail price was in the $14-$15 range per bottle.

[Fark user image 850x809]
Oregon company, And fits on my nightstand. Because of my throat being messed up I keep cold carbonated drink on my nightstand

Since Salem often gets on the nightstand next to the head of my bed I decided to keep this water bottle there instead of one of the glass ones. It's the one I was originally using, an 18 oz. Manna Ranger Pro (stainless steel) that I also got for cheap at Grocery Outlet early last year.. IIRC I paid $12.99, but they retail for around $25.

[Fark user image 196x196]
This isn't mine, but the one I own is the same model


looks good, I bought that one because my old one is taller. They are both stainless steel vacuum flasks, but the Hydro Flask Is definitely better
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 526x701]
Salem was all, "Curses foiled again!" after trying to figure out a way to drink out of one of my new glass water bottles that I bought last month a Grocery Outlet.

I love ya, Salem, but I don't like drinking out of the same glass as someone else, even a cat.

nice!

Got a really good deal on them at $5.99 each. IIRC the original retail price was in the $14-$15 range per bottle.

[Fark user image 850x809]
Oregon company, And fits on my nightstand. Because of my throat being messed up I keep cold carbonated drink on my nightstand

Since Salem often gets on the nightstand next to the head of my bed I decided to keep this water bottle there instead of one of the glass ones. It's the one I was originally using, an 18 oz. Manna Ranger Pro (stainless steel) that I also got for cheap at Grocery Outlet early last year.. IIRC I paid $12.99, but they retail for around $25.

[Fark user image 196x196]
This isn't mine, but the one I own is the same model

looks good, I bought that one because my old one is taller. They are both stainless steel vacuum flasks, but the Hydro Flask Is definitely better


Oh, I know how good the Hydro Flasks are as son & DIL own at least a couple of them, but I tend to go for the ones I bought since I have small hands and they're just easier for me to use.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
RUFF!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 526x701]
Salem was all, "Curses foiled again!" after trying to figure out a way to drink out of one of my new glass water bottles that I bought last month a Grocery Outlet.

I love ya, Salem, but I don't like drinking out of the same glass as someone else, even a cat.

nice!

Got a really good deal on them at $5.99 each. IIRC the original retail price was in the $14-$15 range per bottle.

[Fark user image 850x809]
Oregon company, And fits on my nightstand. Because of my throat being messed up I keep cold carbonated drink on my nightstand

Since Salem often gets on the nightstand next to the head of my bed I decided to keep this water bottle there instead of one of the glass ones. It's the one I was originally using, an 18 oz. Manna Ranger Pro (stainless steel) that I also got for cheap at Grocery Outlet early last year.. IIRC I paid $12.99, but they retail for around $25.

[Fark user image 196x196]
This isn't mine, but the one I own is the same model

looks good, I bought that one because my old one is taller. They are both stainless steel vacuum flasks, but the Hydro Flask Is definitely better

Oh, I know how good the Hydro Flasks are as son & DIL own at least a couple of them, but I tend to go for the ones I bought since I have small hands and they're just easier for me to use.


Yeah they make smaller ones as well, but to fit on my nightstand it Has to be that short, so it is bigger around. Dang physics Always getting in the way :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: RUFF!


BARK!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
How is DLC doing?
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Did you really throw the ball or fake them out? :D


Playing with a friend's Golden Retriever many years ago, I threw the toy several times and then faked him out.  The second time I faked him out, he gave me a look that would have been, "Dude.  That is so lame," from a human.  I stopped faking and just threw the toy at various directions and distances, and he would have happily retrieved it for hours.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Mystic seems determined to sleep for the entire afternoon.  Well, who could blame her?
 
Gumball T Watterson [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Gumball T Watterson: Gumball takes longer than Darwin to hit the Play Wall but when he does this is the result.
[Fark user image 481x640]

so cute! How's things going?

The boys are great. It's student orientation all month so keeping the building clean and safe is making life crazy for the next few weeks. Other than that great.

And you?
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Gumball T Watterson: Fark that Pixel: Gumball T Watterson: Gumball takes longer than Darwin to hit the Play Wall but when he does this is the result.
[Fark user image 481x640]

so cute! How's things going?

The boys are great. It's student orientation all month so keeping the building clean and safe is making life crazy for the next few weeks. Other than that great.

And you?


For whatever reason kind of tired today so I didn't get much done, but still not too bad I read a couple books today that's about it
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

danceswithcrows: Bathia_Mapes: Did you really throw the ball or fake them out? :D

Playing with a friend's Golden Retriever many years ago, I threw the toy several times and then faked him out.  The second time I faked him out, he gave me a look that would have been, "Dude.  That is so lame," from a human.  I stopped faking and just threw the toy at various directions and distances, and he would have happily retrieved it for hours.

[Fark user image 800x600]

Mystic seems determined to sleep for the entire afternoon.  Well, who could blame her?


Salem has also spent most of the day sleeping, but of course him being a cat that's to be expected
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 526x701]
Salem was all, "Curses foiled again!" after trying to figure out a way to drink out of one of my new glass water bottles that I bought last month a Grocery Outlet.

I love ya, Salem, but I don't like drinking out of the same glass as someone else, even a cat.

nice!

Got a really good deal on them at $5.99 each. IIRC the original retail price was in the $14-$15 range per bottle.

[Fark user image 850x809]
Oregon company, And fits on my nightstand. Because of my throat being messed up I keep cold carbonated drink on my nightstand

Since Salem often gets on the nightstand next to the head of my bed I decided to keep this water bottle there instead of one of the glass ones. It's the one I was originally using, an 18 oz. Manna Ranger Pro (stainless steel) that I also got for cheap at Grocery Outlet early last year.. IIRC I paid $12.99, but they retail for around $25.

[Fark user image 196x196]
This isn't mine, but the one I own is the same model

looks good, I bought that one because my old one is taller. They are both stainless steel vacuum flasks, but the Hydro Flask Is definitely better

Oh, I know how good the Hydro Flasks are as son & DIL own at least a couple of them, but I tend to go for the ones I bought since I have small hands and they're just easier for me to use.


Just started pouring again here
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: How is DLC doing?



If I only could've submitted just one moar little thing to the project at work last week, I could be done with it all by now!!


/crap
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
If you are all going to use trail bottles then you should use the original and the best.  Nalgene.  Many sizes, many varieties of closures.  Your purchase pays Snuffybud's salary.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Snuffybud: If you are all going to use trail bottles then you should use the original and the best.  Nalgene.  Many sizes, many varieties of closures.  Your purchase pays Snuffybud's salary.


I did not remember that, I had to buy Oregon made one :-)
 
Displayed 50 of 80 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.