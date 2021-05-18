 Skip to content
 
Music lawsuits, digital tokens, cars, and things people steal from dead French dudes are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, May 2-8 Googly Eyes Edition
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!

If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1044
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
While sorting through the links for this week's Quiz, I came across this article we ran about having fun with googly eyes when slicing peppers (Comments link). I have come to the conclusion that everything needs more googly eyes. I'm currently working on how to integrate them into the Fark logo without Drew noticing.

Anyway, here's a quick video on making googly eyes at home with stuff you were going to throw in the trash anyhow. I think peppercorns would work better than hole-punch black felt, but that's just me.

Googly eyes making at home with waste materials | How to make Googly Eyes - almost 5 minute crafts
Youtube knlHK_cCprc


Anyhow, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and your thoughts on googly eyes.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And of course Alarmy has whole series of googly eyes on various things like pineapple.

thumbs.dreamstime.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This one from Bulgaria makes me want to make a run to Target to hit up those giant red balls.

thisiscolossal.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
thebestsocial.mediaView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
sunnyskyz.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you own a Roomba, there is literally no excuse for it not having googly eyes.

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


An oldie but such a good boy.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
VR helmets definitely need googly eyes.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe it's actually Maybelline.

liveabout.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
liveabout.comView Full Size
 
