No roads, no cars, and just like Gerald Ford, you might get eaten by wolves. This is what it's like exploring the least visited National Park in the Lower 48
7
posted to Main » on 18 May 2021 at 4:25 AM



AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's polluted with chupacabras. Don't go there.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think pass on that trip....I might Trip over Gerald on my way in or out!!!!!!
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was delicious.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Not a single luxury
Like Robinson Crusoe
It's primitive as can be
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wow. Someone call an ambulance because that headline is a god damned train wreck.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sounds like a cool trip and I appreciate a nice wild wilderness. But... as much as I like camping, hiking, and the occasional backpacking trip, 42 miles is way too hardcore for me. I'd be happy to spend a couple days on a casual out-and-back there, but realistically I don't live anywhere near it and I have much higher priorities on my NP list. I do hope the locals live and use their park :)
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We are headed to Copper Harbor next week.  That is as close to Isle Royale as I will ever get.  The boat ride over is 3.5 hours. You can do in/out same day for people like myself and my husband, who would like to go but want to leave by x time and not camp.
 
