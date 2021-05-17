 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Salon)   PPProud Boys   (salon.com) divider line
12
    More: Ironic, Security, Debt, Loan, Enrique Tarrio, Security guard, United States Congress, congressional bid, United States Capitol  
•       •       •

974 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2021 at 8:30 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Those loans will buy a lot of dddildos to stick up their bbbutts.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
<s>
Suddenly, the left has a problem with POC receiving welfare?
</s>
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
KKKroud Boys
 
coroner74
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Are you farking kidding me? I'm legit and got turned down. Fark those assholes.
 
Bin_jammin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image 461x346]


Came here for this, done in one? Leaving happy.
 
discoballer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ain't too proud to beg
 
keldaria
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I thought terrorist organizations and those associated with them couldn't get government funding?
 
keldaria
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image image 461x346]


Is it bad that I'm more annoyed that it's not in a standard QWERTY layout than I am it's sloppily done?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image 461x346]


that is what his computer will look like in prison.
Except scrabble letters for keys.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

discoballer: Ain't too proud to beg


or too proud to live with mommy...
 
focusthis
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Bootstrappy.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.