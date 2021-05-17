 Skip to content
(Toronto Star)   Fun fact: the Detroit-Windsor tunnel in 1928 took two years to build and cost $25 million (around $309 million today). The tunnel to be constructed under the St Lawrence from Quebec City to Levis will take 10 years to build and cost $7 billion   (thestar.com) divider line
    Premier Franois Legault, Canada, Ottawa, 8.3-kilometre tunnel, provincial capital, Legault's Coalition Avenir Québec, major campaign promise  
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Does the $7 billion include a replica of the 20 story tire on thw way to the Windsor Tunnel. In Francais of course
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Gee whiz, subby. What could account for the difference?

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel
Length of tunnel: 5,160 feet (1.5 Km)
Width of tunnel: 22 feet (6.7 m)
Tunnel clearance: 12 feet 8 inches (3.86 m)
Maximum traffic capacity per hour: 2,000 vehicles

Quebec City Tunnel
Length: 8.3-kilometre
Diameter: 19.4 metres
Traffic will be distributed on two levels
it's expected 50,000 cars will use the tunnel per day

I guess we just don't build 'em like we used to, right? Must be the Libs.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hampton Roads Bridge and Tunnel in VA is $3.5 billion USD and will last 7 years. That's what these nice things cost.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's almost as if safety regulations have become more stringent over the past 93 years, and the cost of complying with the safety regulations has had a corresponding increase.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

*old timey mid Atlantic radio announcer voice*
"News from Quebec.  Cannucks spend more money on new larger, longer tunnel than was spent on older smaller and shorter tunnels.  Reportedly the technology used will be much more advanced, workers will have safety measures in place, and are expected to receive benefits as well.  South of the border Americans are shocked.  One mayor is quoted as saying 'a hole in the ground is a hole in the ground.  Whether it's one shovel full or a million, it should all cost the same.  And really, who cares how many workers get injured or die, if they wanted safety they'd find a safer job.'  Stay tuned for more reports from your trusted news source, the Stupid News Network"
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Signs in French and English?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

King Something: It's almost as if safety regulations have become more stringent over the past 93 years, and the cost of complying with the safety regulations has had a corresponding increase.


And engineering is orders of magnitude better, and environmental impact is far lower, and wages and benefits much more generous, etc.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Huh. I did read that in a Walter Winchell voice in my head.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Are they using Real Dolls for their crash test dummies?
 
kcoombs69 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Where do you live on the dial? I'd tune in for your show
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fun fact: in 1928 you could buy a 4 bedroom, 3 bath house for $20 and a milking cow

/ my grampy really loved that cow :(
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Hey. And it is not just quantity. It is quality. People do not appreciate this enough, especially in the US. If there is extra money involved, it is simply a transfer. Go ahead and pay it. Pay it to engineers, workers, planners... let the banks have a cut. But all the regulators, inspectors, materials producers. All of the infrastructure FOR the infrastructure needs to keep working. So pay the money.

In the end, everyone gets more experience. They feed their families and educate their kids. And they do research to build better tunnels, cheaper, in the future.

The price is 383 dollars per car if it is only used one year. About 25 bucks per car if it is used for 50 years. Seems a little pricey. But maybe it solves other problems that mitigate that price, or gives other options over that 50 years. Not a bad idea if you expect growth.
 
valenumr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why are they building tunnels when I've been told we'd have flying cars within the next decade for, well, decades?
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

King Something: It's almost as if safety regulations have become more stringent over the past 93 years, and the cost of complying with the safety regulations has had a corresponding increase.


The Big Dig is a perfect example. Oh, wait...
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's almost like workers' lives and the environment are more important now or something.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

King Something: It's almost as if safety regulations have become more stringent over the past 93 years, and the cost of complying with the safety regulations has had a corresponding increase.


In all seriousness, bridges and tunnels built a hundred years ago have worked miraculously. Look at the NYC subway, the Lincoln Tunnel, this Detroit-Windsor Tunnel. They are falling apart now, but that's because they're one hundred years old.

Modern construction sucks. I mentioned the Big Dig in Boston. Here in NoVA, the DC Metro extension has been constantly delayed, mostly due to poor construction and subpar materials. Modern contracting for the lowest bidder is giving us what we pay for, and yet it is still hugely overpriced. Something is wrong with this system increasing the prices, but it's not because we're so much more advanced now.
 
