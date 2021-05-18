 Skip to content
 
(Vice)   Denmark says oopsie, maybe culling 15M minks we thought had a mutated version of COVID, and burying them, wasn't such a great idea for the surrounding local groundwaters   (vice.com) divider line
17
    More: Fail, United States Environmental Protection Agency, Culling, Death, Selective breeding, members of Danish health authorities, Sweden, local groundwater, dead mink  
posted to Main » on 18 May 2021 at 6:30 AM



17 Comments
chatoyance
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Something is rotten in the state of Denmark
 
Felgraf
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Corpses can pollute groundwater is like

a basic level understanding of burying dead things.

what the fark, denmark.
 
taintbaggins
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Danish Mink Water™ with the refreshing taste of musk
 
Memoryalpha
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Don't they generally cremate diseased animals in order to avoid just such a problem?
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Karma
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Memoryalpha: Don't they generally cremate diseased animals in order to avoid just such a problem?


Yes, but they were focused on cremating human corpses to avoid a similar problem.

From COVID minks, to Zombie COVID minks, to Groundwater Polluting minks.

These ferrets have been causing quite the stir...
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

chatoyance: Something is rotten in the state of Denmark


Shakespeare did it!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
ick
 
dryknife
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They could have shipped them to India and dumped them in the Ganges.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Culled illegally.
Buried instead of burned
Not buried deep enough.
But don't worry, Denmark is going to fix the problem it created and crwate no further problems in the process.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

taintbaggins: Danish Mink Water™ with the refreshing taste of musk


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
No matter how bad your day, it can't be worse than having the job to dig up a million rotting mink carcasses and set them on fire.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If only this was already a known problem done countless times in the history of humans and we could learn from past mistakes.
 
Whistler36 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I had the exact same problem with the old tomato I three away. Well, except i didn't throw away millions of them, didn't bury it, and it wasn't a mink, and I just took out the trash to solve the problem. Other than that, eerie.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Whistler36: I had the exact same problem with the old tomato I three away. Well, except i didn't throw away millions of them, didn't bury it, and it wasn't a mink, and I just took out the trash to solve the problem. Other than that, eerie.


wait what? You had a three way with a tomato?  Kinky!
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The government is facing its biggest crisis yet during the coronavirus pandemic after it ordered the culling of all farmed mink earlier this month to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including a new mutated strain, but later admitted the order had no legal basis.

Nice. They are admitting that mink farmers have rights to their property and cannot be ordered to surrender that property on a whim.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
