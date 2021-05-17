 Skip to content
(US Naval Institute)   Navy finally realizes that their state-of-the-art 'ship of the future' is really like the 'Zune of the past'   (news.usni.org) divider line
41
    Obvious, United States Navy, Littoral combat ship, USS Independence, Littoral Combat Ships, Sea Fighter, USS Freedom, new capabilities, active fleet  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 17 May 2021 at 10:38 PM



41 Comments     (+0 »)
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Reading is hard
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I got to go on the Charleston shortly after it was out of trials.  Cool ship.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guess the Navy should have gone with the Zumwalt class ships instead.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We can always rely on the USS Constitution
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody made a schit load of our money. The USA sometimes sucks big time. We are not happy.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are putting the first four in reserve instead of upgrading them.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ruudbob: Somebody made a schit load of our money. The USA sometimes sucks big time. We are not happy.


The US defense industry collectively sucks it down across the board.  Cost plus fighters.  Cost plus bombers.  Eleven carrier groups.  Almost 800 bases in over 70 countries.  SPACE FORCE (cost plus, tags and taxes extra, functioning branch comes without a warranty).   And we want to abandon the people running all those cool toys the moment they get injured.

Not good.  Not good at all.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP the littoral combat ships that had no way to support littoral combat.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's under appreciated and getting killed off before it's time?
 
fargin a
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no, it has seen Bill Gates' penis too?
 
Priapetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a clitoris joke to be made here, but I can't find it.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yupperz, gotz ta luv Boaty Mc BoatFace.....!!!!

The US Navy is the real reason others say stuff like, just open your wallet & start tossin your money into the Ocean......!!!!!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked certain support issues for them. Huge sums of money.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Priapetic: There's a clitoris joke to be made here, but I can't find it.


You just............oh never mind.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wanted to join the Navy back in '99, but that ship has sailed.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Priapetic: There's a clitoris joke to be made here, but I can't find it.


Just like a little man in a boat, the warship was about to get drydocked.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel we'd make more of an impression with a mad-max-meets-waterworld approach with a swarm of lightly armed rubber dinghys....

And some heavily armed dinghys.

You know what. Heavily-Armed Dinghys All Around!
 
giveitarest
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Slander! I love my Zune.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Guess the Navy should have gone with the Zumwalt class ships instead.

[Fark user image image 300x188]


You mean more Arleigh Burke DDGs right?

Zumwalt had some promise but ultimately didn't work out, but I was stationed on one of the LCS.  They aren't state of the art at all, merely badly designed deathtraps.

If we're lucky LCS will merely quietly die off a failed shipclass with less capability than the the frigates they replaced, if we're unlucky it'll involve a number of dead Sailors.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: ruudbob: Somebody made a schit load of our money. The USA sometimes sucks big time. We are not happy.

The US defense industry collectively sucks it down across the board.  Cost plus fighters.  Cost plus bombers.  Eleven carrier groups.  Almost 800 bases in over 70 countries.  SPACE FORCE (cost plus, tags and taxes extra, functioning branch comes without a warranty).   And we want to abandon the people running all those cool toys the moment they get injured.

Not good.  Not good at all.


Same as it ever was.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: You know what. Heavily-Armed Dinghys All Around!


Canoes with Panzershrecks is the name of my John Denver inspired Rammstein crossover band
 
The Brains
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

tasteme: I wanted to join the Navy back in '99, but that ship has sailed.


Yeah - due to a strong scientific background, I did pretty well and qualified for Nuke with just my ASVAB score

But due to my nature, I don't think I'd do well in an environment with men in funny little hats yelling at me

I'd probably put up with it if they let me kill Nazis tho. Why can't we get back to that? Or Confederates? Give me some of that action, I'll sign up tomorrow... Not Navy, Army infantry. We can finish what General Sherman started.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"I would also cite the USS Gabby Giffords' recent deployment, where the [commanding officer] on his own initiative, made a video for his crew and for his families that went public about their high operational success," [Admiral] Faller added


Whoa! A video!!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Honestly? Why we have anything other than subs, carriers and amphibious assault ships (they look like 2/3rd sized carriers)...I don't know.

/ fine. And tenders and refulers
 
crinz83
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i always thought 'combat ship' was a figure of speech.
 
taliesinwi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Theeng: AirForceVet: Guess the Navy should have gone with the Zumwalt class ships instead.

[Fark user image image 300x188]

You mean more Arleigh Burke DDGs right?

Zumwalt had some promise but ultimately didn't work out, but I was stationed on one of the LCS.  They aren't state of the art at all, merely badly designed deathtraps.


What specifically makes them deathtraps?  Are the fire suppression systems bad or something?
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: ruudbob: Somebody made a schit load of our money. The USA sometimes sucks big time. We are not happy.

The US defense industry collectively sucks it down across the board.  Cost plus fighters.  Cost plus bombers.  Eleven carrier groups.  Almost 800 bases in over 70 countries.  SPACE FORCE (cost plus, tags and taxes extra, functioning branch comes without a warranty).   And we want to abandon the people running all those cool toys the moment they get injured.

Not good.  Not good at all.


LCS is the defense industry's sins in a microcosm, an overpromised mess of systems and canceled ideas resulting in something that is outmatched by vessels half its size.  With design flaws in the basic design that leaved it unable to perform basic things initially, leading to more and more demands on a crew.  The crew was also intended to be as small as possible, which lead to higher rates of health issues.

LCS was a bad idea, and it only got worse and worse.  They're broken ships that break Sailors and suck money up like vacuum cleaners.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

crinz83: i always thought 'combat ship' was a figure of speech.


What a combat ship might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size


USS Alabama (BB-60). If you're ever in Mobile...she's worth at least a day.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

taliesinwi: Theeng: AirForceVet: Guess the Navy should have gone with the Zumwalt class ships instead.

[Fark user image image 300x188]

You mean more Arleigh Burke DDGs right?

Zumwalt had some promise but ultimately didn't work out, but I was stationed on one of the LCS.  They aren't state of the art at all, merely badly designed deathtraps.

What specifically makes them deathtraps?  Are the fire suppression systems bad or something?


Well for one, the Indy's hull is Aluminum, as is all the ships of her type.  They're also listed as expendable ships for a reason.

I will avoid more specific details.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hah!  They just WANT you to think they are being decommissioned.

But really, they are superstealthing the stealth ships to the point that not even reality can detect them.

All it will cost is all their armament, their ability to float, and a gazillion dollars a year.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Theeng: taliesinwi: Theeng: AirForceVet: Guess the Navy should have gone with the Zumwalt class ships instead.

[Fark user image image 300x188]

You mean more Arleigh Burke DDGs right?

Zumwalt had some promise but ultimately didn't work out, but I was stationed on one of the LCS.  They aren't state of the art at all, merely badly designed deathtraps.

What specifically makes them deathtraps?  Are the fire suppression systems bad or something?

Well for one, the Indy's hull is Aluminum, as is all the ships of her type.  They're also listed as expendable ships for a reason.

I will avoid more specific details.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

This ship, USS Belknap, had a rather serious fire, her superstructure was Aluminum, her hull was Steel.

Half of the LCS are made pretty much entirely of Aluminum, they have other systemic issues as well.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Between the failure of the F-35 program, Zumwalt class, and the littoral class ship programs, the Military has wasted almost 2 Trillion dollars of taxpayer money and they are now eagerly planning to spend trillions more on their new replacement programs. When a politician from any party says there is no way to find money to feed the hungry, pay for health care, or fix and improve infrastructure, they are lying to you.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jso2897: Priapetic: There's a clitoris joke to be made here, but I can't find it.

You just............oh never mind.


Fark user imageView Full Size


penis
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Honestly? Why we have anything other than subs, carriers and amphibious assault ships (they look like 2/3rd sized carriers)...I don't know.

Upon discovery of his cannabis use, his father sent him to the Featherstone Lodge, a detox centre for heroin addicts in Peckham, south London, to familiarise himself with the dangers of drugs. There is no suggestion the prince received any treatment. a

/ fine. And tenders and refulers

Destroyers and cruisers protect the carriers from subs, missiles, and air attack. With their huge missile loads, they probably pack many times the punch of a WW II battleship for surface to air, to land, and to sea.

In recent years, carriers have been used mostly to wipe out Afghan weddings and guys with AKS and RPGs. Not cost-effective, especially now that hypersonic gliders and ballistic anti-ship missiles are coming online. Carriers present the enemy a very efficient way to sink a huge portion of the US defense budget with relatively cheap armaments.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Upon discovery of his cannabis use...


Sorry for the little Prince Harry interjection. Copy and paste failure on my part.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Honestly? Why we have anything other than subs, carriers and amphibious assault ships (they look like 2/3rd sized carriers)...I don't know.

/ fine. And tenders and refulers


Mainly because the other side has subs and anti ship missiles
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Priapetic: There's a clitoris joke to be made here, but I can't find it.


Littoraly can't find it.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Brains: tasteme: I wanted to join the Navy back in '99, but that ship has sailed.

Yeah - due to a strong scientific background, I did pretty well and qualified for Nuke with just my ASVAB score

But due to my nature, I don't think I'd do well in an environment with men in funny little hats yelling at me

I'd probably put up with it if they let me kill Nazis tho. Why can't we get back to that? Or Confederates? Give me some of that action, I'll sign up tomorrow... Not Navy, Army infantry. We can finish what General Sherman started.


I'm 55+, chubby, and I wheeze going up more than one flight of stairs, I'll sign up tomorrow to help finish Generals Grant and Sherman's work.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cretinbob: They are putting the first four in reserve instead of upgrading them.


So they'll just be figurative combat ships?
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Who the fark builds four farking fleshed out war ships and has the balls to say "they were test ships" as a reason to decommission them at the midpoint in their life.

Gotta love it
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

