 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Shooting yourself in right thigh while picking up case of soda in Walmart is bad enough. But to NOT have concealed weapon permit for said gun in state where they practically grow on trees makes you candidate for Top Florida Man of 2021   (wfla.com) divider line
22
    More: Florida, Firearm, Concealed carry in the United States, 30-year-old Kyle Griffith, arrest affidavit, Pinellas County man, alleged incident, felony charge, jail records  
•       •       •

303 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2021 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That case of sodas was threatening to throw Mr Griffith's back out. He feared for his safety and stood his ground.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought nobody gets hurt going for a soda?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's true what they say: The only thing that can stop a dumb buy with a case of soda is that same dumb guy with a gun.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
♫  We had it all...just like Bogie and Bacall... ♫
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: That case of sodas was threatening to throw Mr Griffith's back out. He feared for his safety and stood his ground.


Not for long he didn't.

Hey'o!
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahaha, dumbass.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of soda?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: What kind of soda?


I'm gonna guess Mountain Dew
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very gun owner! Such responsible! Wow!
telegraph.co.ukView Full Size
 
iaazathot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumbshiats like this should not have access to firearms.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes, Larghetto.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
In the right thigh, you say? I hope he has something left after all this.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
While he was bending over, police say the firearm "suddenly discharged."

As opposed to slowly discharging with ample warning.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Let me guess, it was Black Cherry soda. AND there was 24 of them. He was probably afraid for his life.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: In the right thigh, you say? I hope he has something left after all this.


So da guy shot himself? I didn't read the article?
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Before I read the tag I thought it was in Texas.

I'll give it a week.

/Texan
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
After he popped a cap in his ass, did he uncap a pop in the store?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
America a country so stupid everybody has a gun and a big majority of those gun owners think certain people shouldn't own guns it doesn't get any more stupid ladies and gentlemen
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
People who "need" a gun to go grocery shopping are intelligent and have good judgment.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GalFisk
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: What kind of soda?


Sodaff shotgun?
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I thought nobody gets hurt going for a soda?


Being a Canadian band it should really be .....'going for a pop'... but that really doesn't flow so I give them a pass.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.