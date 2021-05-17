 Skip to content
(The Intercept)   Good Idea: Pentagon to monitor social media of military members for extremist content. Uh oh: What if the guy doing the monitoring has a "liberal hunting permit" sticker on his truck?   (theintercept.com) divider line
9
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Deep State is a circle of accountability!

Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've never been in the military myself, but all the people I've known who were have given me the impression that being active in any politically oriented groups is generally not done if you're active duty. The way it was explained to me is that someone who is in a branch of the military supporting a group could give the impression that that branch supports them as well.
Is (or was) this a thing that is not allowed, or is it just frowned upon?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll send them to the Group W bench.  And we all know what happens on the Group W bench.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exluddite: Is (or was) this a thing that is not allowed, or is it just frowned upon?


All military hierarchies are designed so that the opinion of the people below you is not to be taken into consideration.  If you discover that the people below you DO have an opinion, then they are obviously not busy enough soldiering, and maybe need a 60 mile overnight double time march, or perhaps extra tasks until the opinions cease.

Soldiers with time to think are a very dangerous thing.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Exluddite: I've never been in the military myself, but all the people I've known who were have given me the impression that being active in any politically oriented groups is generally not done if you're active duty. The way it was explained to me is that someone who is in a branch of the military supporting a group could give the impression that that branch supports them as well.
Is (or was) this a thing that is not allowed, or is it just frowned upon?


Essentially correct. You can vote but that's about it. Many flag officers don't even vote until they retire.
 
Fano
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sounds like some kind of Comedian
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Remember: right-wing extremists believe there is no such thing as right-wing extremism.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Remember: right-wing extremists believe there is no such thing as right-wing extremism.


Bears repeating: one man's terrorist is another man's freedom fighter.

Be it ISIS or Oath Keepers.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yeah, if the US military dug deep and identified and kicked out all the latent and active psychos, we'd have an "elite" force the size of Lichtenstein's.
 
