(KATV Little Rock)   Bridge inspector will now be inspecting sidewalk cracks   (katv.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
FTFA;

Fark user imageView Full Size


YIKES
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Two weeks from now we'll have a followup story about how he emailed his bosses separately about the crack and they said not to put it in the report.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Two weeks from now we'll have a followup story about how he emailed his bosses separately about the crack and they said not to put it in the report.


A few years back, I spoke to a couple people bridge inspectors from Arkansas. The guy who got fired may have been one of them, I haven't looked into it to figure out who got canned yet.

The way they described the overall bridge inspection process to me was something like "We grade bridges on a 1-10 scale on a bunch of different aspects. A few of those aspects have to get a 4 or above, or the bridge is considered so unsafe that it has to be closed. We aren't exactly pressured to give a 4 on all of those aspects, or to say a bridge is safe when it isn't... But we are definitely reminded how much discretion we have when determining the 'appropriate' grade to give -- if something is a genuine toss-up between 3 (unsafe) and 4 (safe-ish), we'll almost always pick 4 for that reason."

I could have gotten some details about pass/fail points or something wrong there, but the point stands -- they get a ton of flexibility in grading, and are subtly (though not directly) guided towards grading in a way that left the bridges open for use.

I want to say the estimate they had was that something like 60% of bridges fell into that range, where the inspector's mood that day had as much to do with the bridge staying open as anything.

This was all under the previous director of the DOT, and I wouldn't be surprised if things were changing with Lorie in charge.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
the I-40 bridge repair will be conducted in two phases, and both steps must be completed
before the bridge can be reopened for road traffic

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And how much did the crack progress from the last inspection?
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ryebread: they get a ton of flexibility in grading, and are subtly (though not directly) guided towards grading in a way that left the bridges open for use


I should say that I got the impression a lot of this pressure was self-imposed -- I genuinely never heard of management pushing for higher grades.

But, you know, nobody wants to be the bearer of bad news, and if you get it wrong and shut things down for no reason that's not a great look, and you'd have to defend that to your boss's boss's boss, and maybe it's borderline, but it will probably be fine until the next inspection, and then it'll be someone else's problem... So... Yeah, maybe we'll just call it a "low 4", and fingers crossed.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: FTFA;

[Fark user image 425x238]

YIKES


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

labman: And how much did the crack progress from the last inspection?


Based on the pic: Graduate School.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A little Bondo and problem solved
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: A little Bondo and problem solved


Some fiberglass sheets and epoxy. Maybe even some load bearing asbestos, if we have the budget.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: FTFA;

[Fark user image image 425x238]

YIKES


Eh, some gorilla glue and duct tape will fix that up
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How do they know the crack wasn't there last time he checked?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is this the part where Elon Musk swoops in with a team of robots to wrap that beam with carbon fiber in-situ, making it 10x stronger than when it was originally manufactured?

/whats that? tunnel under the river instead?
//sure, why not
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MythDragon: How do they know the crack wasn't there last time he checked?


This being Fark, I embarrassed to say I read the article and know the answer to that. Archival drone footage.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
For a long time, "bridge inspector" was probably a job you get from your uncle or your frat buddy at college, and you got paid pretty good and basically don't do anything except fill out some paperwork. And you could get away with not doing anything because bridges didn't have problems.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ryebread: The way they described the overall bridge inspection process to me was something like "We grade bridges on a 1-10 scale on a bunch of different aspects. A few of those aspects have to get a 4 or above, or the bridge is considered so unsafe that it has to be closed. We aren't exactly pressured to give a 4 on all of those aspects, or to say a bridge is safe when it isn't... But we are definitely reminded how much discretion we have when determining the 'appropriate' grade to give -- if something is a genuine toss-up between 3 (unsafe) and 4 (safe-ish), we'll almost always pick 4 for that reason."


So, in your professional opinion, is that crack a 3 or a 4?
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MythDragon: How do they know the crack wasn't there last time he checked?


Drones picked this up in 2019.
Fark user imageView Full Size


The inspector that was supposed to be reviewing that footage to find problems? Yeah, seems like they missed that.

Whoops!
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Remnants of Santa: ryebread: The way they described the overall bridge inspection process to me was something like "We grade bridges on a 1-10 scale on a bunch of different aspects. A few of those aspects have to get a 4 or above, or the bridge is considered so unsafe that it has to be closed. We aren't exactly pressured to give a 4 on all of those aspects, or to say a bridge is safe when it isn't... But we are definitely reminded how much discretion we have when determining the 'appropriate' grade to give -- if something is a genuine toss-up between 3 (unsafe) and 4 (safe-ish), we'll almost always pick 4 for that reason."

So, in your professional opinion, is that crack a 3 or a 4?


I'm pretty sure a 3 means "Wait, what bridge?", so... 4?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The unnamed inspector, pictured below, is expected to file lawsuit because he wasn't provided cool drones and stuff to make his job high tech and not sweaty or so much time around dangerous sharp edges.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ryebread: ryebread: they get a ton of flexibility in grading, and are subtly (though not directly) guided towards grading in a way that left the bridges open for use

I should say that I got the impression a lot of this pressure was self-imposed -- I genuinely never heard of management pushing for higher grades.

But, you know, nobody wants to be the bearer of bad news, and if you get it wrong and shut things down for no reason that's not a great look, and you'd have to defend that to your boss's boss's boss, and maybe it's borderline, but it will probably be fine until the next inspection, and then it'll be someone else's problem... So... Yeah, maybe we'll just call it a "low 4", and fingers crossed.


Then the right thing to do is recommend further inspection of the particular span.  There is no shame in getting a second opinion and it covers your ass either way.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They'll come up with a fix.
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Was he fired for not finding the problem last year, of was he fired for finding the problem last week instead of covering it up again?
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Then the right thing to do is recommend further inspection of the particular span.  There is no shame in getting a second opinion and it covers your ass either way.


Then what's the point of wearing chaps? Think, man, think!
 
robodog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ryebread: MythDragon: How do they know the crack wasn't there last time he checked?

Drones picked this up in 2019.
[Fark user image image 850x471]

The inspector that was supposed to be reviewing that footage to find problems? Yeah, seems like they missed that.

Whoops!


So in the last 18 months it progressed from ~75% of the way through the bridge member to 100%, we're damn lucky that wasn't a repeat of the I35W but with way more traffic.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I haven't been able to find out just where on the span the break is. Since it was an Arkansas inspector I assume it is somewhere on the western half, but there's a LOT of bridge west of center...
 
