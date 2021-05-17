 Skip to content
 
(5 News Fayetteville)   Flippin man gets arrested for his participation in the flippin' riot   (5newsonline.com) divider line
10
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Settle down, Moss
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's not a riot, it's an insurrection.
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And I always love the part of these articles where it says multiple witnesses have stepped up and provided evidence.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I think the takeaway here is that you can't trust anyone in your private group. We've seen so many instances of informants in these little conspiracy groups.

So if you are thinking of doing something that may get you in trouble, be aware that almost anyone who espouses your beliefs may be an informant.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Friggen' Millennials.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: It's not a riot, it's an insurrection.


It ain't a Mensa meeting that's for sure.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: [Fark user image 600x336]

Friggen' Millennials.


What's with the beard? It's like a chin mullet.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It makes me happy that a bunch of these so called patriots are going to bed tonight wondering if they're going to prison.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: [Fark user image 600x336]

Friggen' Millennials.

What's with the beard? It's like a chin mullet.


The terrible beard I can forgive, but denim overalls went out back in 1989 (when this dude was like six years old).

Get with the times, Cleetus!
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

