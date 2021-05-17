 Skip to content
(YouTube)   The court livestream that gave us hits like "Abuser gives testimony from same house as victim," "Guy with revoked license gives testimony while driving," and "Buttfarker3000" is sadly ending   (youtube.com) divider line
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I swear Buttfarker3000 was a White Zombie song.
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: I swear Buttfarker3000 was a White Zombie song.


Sounds more like a Mr. Bungle jam.

/on tour with Powerman 5000
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wasn't this the judge who forced the attorney to claim, "I'm not a cat!"
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I thought Buttfarker3000 was Richard Cheese's cover of Deltron 3030...
 
threnodyj
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Wasn't this the judge who forced the attorney to claim, "I'm not a cat!"


No, different court.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

threnodyj: WastrelWay: Wasn't this the judge who forced the attorney to claim, "I'm not a cat!"

No, different court.


I'm guessing these courts are based off the show Night Court at this point.
 
skyotter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was surprised to learn the judge was essentially told to put the court streams on YouTube.  Then he was told to stop putting it on YouTube.  Did it get the wrong kind of attention, maybe?  Or just too much attention?
 
skyotter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Here's the Buttf*cker3000 clip.  NSFW thumbnail so I won't embed.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z3ErK​T​q_B1I
 
midmodan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I sat through 20 odd minutes of that, and if he would like to move to Missouri, he would get my vote for circuit judge. A very well spoken, clear(comprehesive? "looking at all the angles"?) thinking man.

I wish all court proceedings could be broadcast, especially the plea bargains that are rotting our judicial system. Just wish human nature wasn't what it is, reducing everything to the yucks.

/Says the person on FARK
 
