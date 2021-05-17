 Skip to content
 
(Mediaite)   There should be a word for "wanting to punch someone in the nuts for gloating over doing something stupid and surviving, while also being happy for them"   (mediaite.com) divider line
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The German word is liebesnüssezuschlagen.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We call that the old Leon Letting It Go

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lincoln65
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And just 28 deaths today! Wow, math, quite difficult to understand.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You won't have any deaths on a Sunday if reporting is delayed to Monday.  By Texas standards, New Mexico must be doing really well because we haven't had any weekend deaths in a month.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Conflicted.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah, two months after they lifted the mandate. That means there were a bunch of new cases between then and now. Can you confirm that they all survived, subby?
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Cockknockeritis.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Nutschpunchenfreude
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'd like independent verification of their numbers.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wait long enough, and I'm sure there'll be a Merriam-Webster word of the day for it!
 
H31N0US
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Freudenshade
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Somebody got married? Congratulations.

I am trying to think of other words for this sort of thing, but pretty much all the high feasts and festivals of life are based on self-satisfaction, ridiculous luck, stupidity and simultaneous envy and gloating.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There is. It's called 'nursing'
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Germans do have a word for "a face you'd like to punch":  Backpfefengesict.

Maybe combined with the word for a groom or bride, it would do.

Hochzeitspaar.

Voilà, there's your word:


Hochzeitspaarbackpfeifengsict

Nobody is going to remember it, of course. I'll never complete my bucket list at this rate.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: There is. It's called 'nursing'


Brilliant. So simple and plain English, too.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Reported
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Cockknockeritis.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
Ha, ha, you're gonna love this. True story!
 
Louis Toolz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TomDooley
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I'd like independent verification of their numbers.


The Cyber Ninjas should audit them.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That word? "Texas".
 
Wobambo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Any information coming out of Republican controlled states should be treated as likely false.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The state reported 650 new confirmed cases of the virus on the same day, bringing its confirmed total to date to just less than 2.5 million confirmed cases. The seven-day positivity rate for the state averaged 3.9 percent as of Saturday.

Holy shiat 1/10 people have been diagnosed with it.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm not actually happy for them.
 
