 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bring Me the News)   Some nimrod brings a possibly live mortar round into the local bar for show-and-tell. Naturally, it's the Nimrod Bar   (bringmethenews.com) divider line
12
    More: Dumbass, Wadena County, Minnesota, Police, live mortar, Wadena County, Crow Wing County Bomb Squad, City, Coroner, Wadena County Sheriff's Office  
•       •       •

268 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 May 2021 at 8:17 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Heavens to Murgatroyd
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mortar man sounds like a maroon.

Fun fact:
8Cush was the father of Nimrod, who became a mighty warrior on the earth. 9He was a mighty hunter before the Lord; that is why it is said, "Like Nimrod, a mighty hunter before the Lord."

/I guess Nimrod's Dad was a... weedy fellow
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subby you missed that it's also located in the town of Nimrod, MN

/It's nimrods all the way down
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Meh. Hasn't exploded yet.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Nimrod use to mean something good until the numbnuts changed it.   A nimrod was a skillful hunter.   HMS Nimrod was a proud warship.     farknuts ruined another perfectly good word.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Nimrod use to mean something good until the numbnuts changed it.   A nimrod was a skillful hunter.   HMS Nimrod was a proud warship.     farknuts ruined another perfectly good word.


And Cush begat Nimrod: he began to be a mighty one in the earth.
Genesis 10:8
 
ongbok
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Nimrod use to mean something good until the numbnuts changed it.   A nimrod was a skillful hunter.   HMS Nimrod was a proud warship.     farknuts ruined another perfectly good word.


It was because of Bugs Bunny, In one cartoon he sarcastically calls Elmer Fudd Nimrod. People who did know who Nimrod was completely missed that he was insulting him by being sarcastic and thought that the name Nimrod was an insult.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
One night upon my motorcycle through the desert speed
And it smashed my body so that all my friends thought I was dead
My sister held me close and whispered to my bleeding head
"You are the son of a mother farker"
One two three four
I shook all night and held her hand
Chocolate people, well I'll be damned
Land of plenty, land of fun
To find out I'm Nimrod's son
Oh bury me
Far away please, bury me
The joke has come upon me
In my motorcycle mirror I think about the life I've led
And how my soul's been aching all the holes where I have bled
My image spoke to me, yes to me and often said
"You are the son of incestuous union"
One two three
Now my head is clear, my luke hands washed
My daughter's pure, my son is tall
Land of plenty, land of fun
To find out I'm Nimrod's son
Oh bury me
Far away please, bury me
The joke has come upon me
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ongbok: It was because of Bugs Bunny, In one cartoon he sarcastically calls Elmer Fudd Nimrod. People who did know who Nimrod was completely missed that he was insulting him by being sarcastic and thought that the name Nimrod was an insult.


Someone (perhaps you) brought this up a few weeks ago. I had no idea. I knew there must be some positive connotation, as the British called their maritime surveillance plane the Nimrod, but I never delved to look it up.

Thanks!
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phamwaa
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So this guy's a cumuli-nimrod?

/Thunderation!
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.