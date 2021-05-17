 Skip to content
(CNN)   Bah Gawd, Mary Jane - is that Kay Ivey's music?   (cnn.com) divider line
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Compare this to Mississippi, where they upheld a LIFE SENTENCE for a man caught with just ONE OUNCE of pot.

https://thesource.com/2021/05/17/life​-​sentence-for-man-convicted-of-weed-pos​session-upheld-in-mississippi-court/
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One good thing about Alabama , well look at that
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Lookee there: they finally found something to make living in Alabama relatively tolerable!
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Good lord...
 
fredmcmurray
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I still think it's funny (not haha funny) how the oldsters are legalizing the morally "straight" version of "medical" (for themselves).
 
birdbro69
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In Birmingham they love the gubna
 
Invalid Litter Dept [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Their combined age is 137.  Better late than never, I guess.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fredmcmurray: I still think it's funny (not haha funny) how the oldsters are legalizing the morally "straight" version of "medical" (for themselves).


Heh - goes a touch beyond that.  What we got here is Republicans that are capable of seeing a way to the money.  "Medical?  Yeah ok we can probably sell that one to the fundie freaks - compassion and all that shiat.  All that farkin' weed money...."  Pretty soon it's, "Welp, we couldn't hold back the tide.  Sorry, just had to sign that legalization bill - will of the people and all." while fanning themselves with stacks of cash.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/for medicinal reasons, of course
 
uknesvuinng
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Raw plant, smoking, vaporization, candies, and baked goods are not allowed. Pills, gelatin cubes, lozenges, oils, suppositories, nebulizers, and patches are.

No one's smoking legally any time soon.
 
uknesvuinng
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Also:

The commission will charge non-refundable application fees of $2,500.
The commission will set licensing fees between $10,000 and $50,000.

Can't be letting the little people supplant their corporate masters, after all.
 
