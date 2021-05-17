 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Call the cops, get a drone   (slate.com) divider line
20
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

885 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 17 May 2021 at 3:35 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 280x498] [View Full Size image _x_]


How did I know this would be the immediate reaction...
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Subtonic: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 280x498] [View Full Size image _x_]

How did I know this would be the immediate reaction...


Hell, it was the first thing I thought of too.  I just wonder if the PD makes destroying or firing on a drone "assault on an officer" like they do with horses or dogs.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hell, you get a decent scope and a flash hider and a guy can have a fun ol' time.  Call the drone about 200 meters from your position and blammo.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They can easily mount a gun of some design on the drone, giving them vastly more ability to fight crime.
 
robodog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Comic Book Guy: Subtonic: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 280x498] [View Full Size image _x_]

How did I know this would be the immediate reaction...

Hell, it was the first thing I thought of too.  I just wonder if the PD makes destroying or firing on a drone "assault on an officer" like they do with horses or dogs.


No, but since they are an incorporated city I'm pretty sure it would be illegal discharge of a weapon, negligent discharge of a weapon, endangering the public, and destruction of property just off the top of my head.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Comic Book Guy: Hell, you get a decent scope and a flash hider and a guy can have a fun ol' time.  Call the drone about 200 meters from your position and blammo.


Jamming the com frequency for just long enough to make it crash would seem to be the way to go here. I wouldn't condone firing into the air in population, no matter how much fun it would be...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I know a guy who took out a drone with birdshot.  He was on his land in northern MN and was skeet shooting when some jackass decided to fly their drone over his property, well out of line-of-sight of the edge of his property due to the tree line, and flew the drone over the pond they were shooting towards.  My friend emptied his magazine into the drone and it ended up in the pond.

Drone owner came looking for his toy only to be met at gunpoint by my friend and several others, all armed with shotguns.  Friend called the sheriff, who took the idiot drone-owner into custody and cited him for trespassing on (well marked) private property.  AFAIK, the drone is still sitting at the bottom of the pond.
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm okay with this.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's not like drones have unlimited range. TFA is talking about a pipe dream, at best.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A Conservative border town has too much police money and the jackiest boots? I would've never guessed!
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MellowMauiMan: They can easily mount a gun of some design on the drone, giving them vastly more ability to fight crime.


Just remember that if you're using night vision sensors, an unarmed black guy might appear as dark grey.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well it wouldn't be able to shoot the dog or a person in mental distress so I for one welcome our new drone overlords.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This will end well
 
gilbertfroy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jdlenke [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Subtonic: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 280x498] [View Full Size image _x_]

How did I know this would be the immediate reaction...


'Merica
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

robodog: Comic Book Guy: Subtonic: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 280x498] [View Full Size image _x_]

How did I know this would be the immediate reaction...

Hell, it was the first thing I thought of too.  I just wonder if the PD makes destroying or firing on a drone "assault on an officer" like they do with horses or dogs.

No, but since they are an incorporated city I'm pretty sure it would be illegal discharge of a weapon, negligent discharge of a weapon, endangering the public, and destruction of property just off the top of my head.


FlippityFlap: Comic Book Guy: Hell, you get a decent scope and a flash hider and a guy can have a fun ol' time.  Call the drone about 200 meters from your position and blammo.

Jamming the com frequency for just long enough to make it crash would seem to be the way to go here. I wouldn't condone firing into the air in population, no matter how much fun it would be...


I know I know, bullet ballistic trajectory and all that.  You know some yokel's going to try it though.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I solve this by never calling the pigs to any situation.  Ever. For anything.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Comic Book Guy: Hell, you get a decent scope and a flash hider and a guy can have a fun ol' time.  Call the drone about 200 meters from your position and blammo.


You've got to have considerable ... PULL! ... to get that kind of response.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.