(CNN)   At some point, we should probably start considering the strong possibility that God simply hates Texas   (cnn.com) divider line
21
21 Comments     (+0 »)
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Besides Texans, who doesn't?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: Besides Texans, who doesn't?


media0.giphy.comView Full Size


over in the boobies
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We're doing okay here in Austin. It's gloomy & stormy, but fine otherwise. We'll get by.
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I grew up in West Texas and there is nothing unusual about severe spring t-storms and tornadoes. Ive seen at least ten up close.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Gods are imaginary of course, but if you keep releasing CO2 into the atmosphere because you imagine a god wouldn't let man make the planet inhospitable for human life, you're going to pay the price in extreme weather.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: We're doing okay here in Austin. It's gloomy & stormy, but fine otherwise. We'll get by.


Ah that's good.  I have some friends in Austin, was just about to ask if they'd had their cars smashed to smithereens yet.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Time for Texas to deregulate weather forecasting, to eliminate those damned liberal, biased, truth-based weather predictions.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, Definitely lubbock...
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
But God Blessed Texas...
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Well, Definitely lubbock...


People in Lubbock think God lives there.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: We're doing okay here in Austin. It's gloomy & stormy, but fine otherwise. We'll get by.


You're safe, it's May already.  Bus station bomb season ends in March
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dothemath: I grew up in West Texas and there is nothing unusual about severe spring t-storms and tornadoes. Ive seen at least ten up close.


Spring thunderstorms are normal. Baseball size hail happens but I'd hardly says it's normal.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

tzzhc4: dothemath: I grew up in West Texas and there is nothing unusual about severe spring t-storms and tornadoes. Ive seen at least ten up close.

Spring thunderstorms are normal. Baseball size hail happens but I'd hardly says it's normal.


The size and intensity of the thunderstorms has definitely been increasing over the last decade. We've had more serious hail events this year than I can remember.
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

tzzhc4: dothemath: I grew up in West Texas and there is nothing unusual about severe spring t-storms and tornadoes. Ive seen at least ten up close.

Spring thunderstorms are normal. Baseball size hail happens but I'd hardly says it's normal.


Ive seen it a few times.
When I was a kid a storm hit Abilene that caused what was, at the time, the most damage ever recorded by hail. That was probably 1988.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

tzzhc4: dothemath: I grew up in West Texas and there is nothing unusual about severe spring t-storms and tornadoes. Ive seen at least ten up close.

Spring thunderstorms are normal. Baseball size hail happens but I'd hardly says it's normal.


I've lived in Dallas since 2001. I've seen baseball sized hail twice.

Hail, almost every spring, but usually like quarter sized at most.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Malenfant: Gods are imaginary of course, but if you keep releasing CO2 into the atmosphere because you imagine a god wouldn't let man make the planet inhospitable for human life, you're going to pay the price in extreme weather.


And i assume you have rock solid proof that gods do not exist, and not simply "because i havnt seen one"
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
oh fark, did i waste my monkey paw?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FlippityFlap: tzzhc4: dothemath: I grew up in West Texas and there is nothing unusual about severe spring t-storms and tornadoes. Ive seen at least ten up close.

Spring thunderstorms are normal. Baseball size hail happens but I'd hardly says it's normal.

The size and intensity of the thunderstorms has definitely been increasing over the last decade. We've had more serious hail events this year than I can remember.


Hey you see that article earlier this week about how changes to the upper atmosphere are letting storms grow taller and thus stronger
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If Texass were a blue state, southern preachers would be telling us the bad weather was God punishing them for too much gay in the state or something similar.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
