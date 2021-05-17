 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Autonomous ship to travel from Plymouth, England, to Massachusetts, hopefully without "accidental decimation of the local population" this time around   (bbc.com)
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think only losing 10% would have been better than reality.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: I think only losing 10% would have been better than reality.


In which the figurative definition differs from the literal definition, and pedantry ensues
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leidos is way ahead in this type of project.

Submarine killer that crosses the Pacific by itself:

TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be funny if a US Coast Guard Cutter thought it was a drone, and chopped it up with one of their deck guns.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Populated only by thousands and thousands of starving rats.
 
zez [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enoch Root approves.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool ship. Unfortunate name.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disgusting.

/
fark the English and the Spanish.
//
fark colonialism.
///
fark all royalty in the face with a diseased Giant cock.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: Juc: I think only losing 10% would have been better than reality.

In which the figurative definition differs from the literal definition, and pedantry ensues


There is already a word for that. Devastate. Perfectly good word.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y'all know that the local population was already decimated before the Mayflower arrived.  Right?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Y'all know that the local population was already decimated before the Mayflower arrived.  Right?


🙄
 
Juc
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: H31N0US: Juc: I think only losing 10% would have been better than reality.

In which the figurative definition differs from the literal definition, and pedantry ensues

There is already a word for that. Devastate. Perfectly good word.


decimate is literally the worst word in the english language.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm hoping for total demastication.


/enamelphobe
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Avoid the blankets in the gift shop. Zero stars, would not buy again"
 
fark account name
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Juc: Natalie Portmanteau: H31N0US: Juc: I think only losing 10% would have been better than reality.

In which the figurative definition differs from the literal definition, and pedantry ensues

There is already a word for that. Devastate. Perfectly good word.

decimate is literally the worst word in the english language.


Irregardless of your opinion, I'm still going to use it to mean:

'kill or destroy a large percentage or part of,' as in the virus has decimated the population.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Disgusting.

/
fark the English and the Spanish.
//
fark colonialism.
///
fark all royalty in the face with a diseased Giant cock.


Kind of kinky, though I'm sure there are websites that have what you're looking for.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This time with less smallpox!
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Big deal.  We have one of those too, except better.

Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nice use of the AI tech. Navigation on the surface of the ocean is a breeze, lots of GPS signals and Sat comms, HF radio, optic comms etc. Try doing this underwater, deep under water. It is a bit more challenging.

/AUV tech
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fark account name: Juc: Natalie Portmanteau: H31N0US: Juc: I think only losing 10% would have been better than reality.

In which the figurative definition differs from the literal definition, and pedantry ensues

There is already a word for that. Devastate. Perfectly good word.

decimate is literally the worst word in the english language.

Irregardless of your opinion, I'm still going to use it to mean:

'kill or destroy a large percentage or part of,' as in the virus has decimated the population.


Feel free, language evolves. But to me it seems like we're just leaning into this whole "people do it wrong, so we'll just change the rules."

Works fine with language, because, whatever, but we seem to take that approach with a lot of shiat these days these days.

There's a difference between operating a society that provides equality of opportunity and one that simply ponders to the lowest common denominator.

/and it's disirregardless.
//you have to add the third negative to make it negative again
///10 bucks says irregardless is the next word that becomes "correct"
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fun fact, the East Coast Native American population was already decimated by 90% when the Pilgrims arrived. But do go on believing the lies you learned on the internets and in public schools.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Automoners?  Well, there goes the neighborhood.
 
Insain2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So w/out windows how are the drones 'spouse to toss their cookies when those seas get ruff??
 
