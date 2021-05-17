 Skip to content
(CNBC)   US to send 20 million vaccines from all three brands overseas by next month. Iran, North Korea, and Venezuela all getting J&J? Must be a coincidence   (cnbc.com) divider line
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're going to give them our Johnson.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The less cynical side of me thinks this is because none of those countries have the necessary infrastructure to support the refrigeration requirements of the other 2 vaccines.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: The less cynical side of me thinks this is because none of those countries have the necessary infrastructure to support the refrigeration requirements of the other 2 vaccines.


Damn straight

/ also works in one dose
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is trying really hard you guys.
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, the coincidence is those are all countries that do not have the ability to distribute the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines under the temperature controls necessary to keep the vaccine effective.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: We're going to give them our Johnson.


Yes, Sir?

reggiestake.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

So are ever gonna finish anything we start???
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: The less cynical side of me thinks this is because none of those countries have the necessary infrastructure to support the refrigeration requirements of the other 2 vaccines.


Came here for this, leaving happily.

Biden isn't Trump, folks, no matter how hard people try to paint him as petty or vindictive.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: We're going to give them our Johnson.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
J&J is the plebe tier vaccine. I of course got the fancy pfizer one.

/not that I got a choice mind you
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like it would be easier for a country with logistical issues to have the J&J vaccine. Subby might be taking these 'Pfizer master race vaccine' memes a bit too far.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: J&J is the plebe tier vaccine. I of course got the fancy pfizer one.

/not that I got a choice mind you


It's amusing that we now have brand awareness for vaccines.

/Had my second Moderna shot a week ago.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

India still has it rough.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Subtonic: J&J is the plebe tier vaccine. I of course got the fancy pfizer one.

/not that I got a choice mind you

It's amusing that we now have brand awareness for vaccines.

/Had my second Moderna shot a week ago.


Moderna? Pfft. Did it come with a free bowl of soup?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's that Farker who was going on in last week's thread about how American was selfishly buying them all up and went quiet when I pointed out from his own article that we planned on giving away the ones we weren't going to use?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: J&J is the plebe tier vaccine. I of course got the fancy pfizer one.

/not that I got a choice mind you


Vaccine elitism is a thing

Pfizer protected over here
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would it not make more sense to give vaccines to countries nearby and to which Americans are more likely to travel (Mexico, Canada, the Bahamas)?  And then work outward from there?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JJ has flaws against variants, but it would be terribly immoral to deny a one-dose fridge-temperature vaccine to low-income rural nations.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know someone in Costa Rica who had to request a day off to fly to Houston last Friday to get vaccinated, and of course it was the "one and done" JnJ. It was just a matter of logistics (I told her to just take the day and not to enter the time off).

So I'd imagine JnJ would be better for any parts of the world outside major cities that can handle three weeks of subzero refrigeration.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's probably a bit more expensive to ship the Pfizer one that needs to be kept below -60°C. Moderna still has to be kept below freezing, but J&J only needs to be refrigerated, to my knowledge.

Guess which one might be easier to transport and store in warmer climates.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: The_Sponge: Subtonic: J&J is the plebe tier vaccine. I of course got the fancy pfizer one.

/not that I got a choice mind you

It's amusing that we now have brand awareness for vaccines.

/Had my second Moderna shot a week ago.

Moderna? Pfft. Did it come with a free bowl of soup?


Lulz.  Nice to meet you, Al Czervik.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It may not be the best, but it's still better than nothing
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Where's that Farker who was going on in last week's thread about how American was selfishly buying them all up and went quiet when I pointed out from his own article that we planned on giving away the ones we weren't going to use?


As a Farker who has complained about that, your charity is the opposite of justice. Canada got AZ doses that it can't use from your factory defect pile (true story bro). Meanwhile, countries that could be well on their way to vaccinations are delayed because the USA is witholding those doses util they feel like distributing them. In other words, the USA is ignoring their treaties, prolonging the deaths of millions more and crashing national infrastructure as eonomies continue to suffer. That also explains Biden's economic projections, as the USA prolongs the pandemic around the world (including in Canada in defince of its treaty with us) meaning their exports to fix those economies will drive their own recovery and waste everyone else's.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: India still has it rough.


India still doesnt understand the metric system.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I wish I'd gotten the J&J. I'd be mask-free by now.

Oh well, three more weeks...
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This, like anything done to help people, is just more filthy socialism.

We should put doses in the middle of an arena and make the loathsome poor fight to the death for it as the monied class watches.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Subtonic: J&J is the plebe tier vaccine. I of course got the fancy pfizer one.

/not that I got a choice mind you

Vaccine elitism is a thing

Pfizer protected over here


Moderna bum over here.  At least that qualifies me to lick your boots, unlike those filthy AstraZeneca slobs.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Uh, because they're not rich countries with tons of infrastructure and are a much better fit for the one-dose, subby?
 
hammettman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just make sure that all the vax we give away is properly chipped and we have the codes.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I wish the Biden administration would post figures of how many deaths there are daily since the vaccine was readily available?
If anyone ever complains that they couldn't get their vaccination and complains that they went over seas...I only have 2 things to say- womp womp
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Uh, because they're not rich countries with tons of infrastructure and are a much better fit for the one-dose, subby?


also, next time i'll scroll to the top of the thread and note that i didn't need to repeat what has already been said a few times.

/i do scroll to the top of the thread... moooostly
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They are better off dying from the virus than living under the shiatheels that run their countries.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
um.. why are they not sending them to India?
 
robodog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: It's probably a bit more expensive to ship the Pfizer one that needs to be kept below -60°C. Moderna still has to be kept below freezing, but J&J only needs to be refrigerated, to my knowledge.

Guess which one might be easier to transport and store in warmer climates.


New FDA guidelines say 2 weeks at standard freezer temps for Pfizer, new formula of Moderna is 90 days at standard fridge temps, though I'm not sure if they're actually producing that one in quantity yet.
 
Headso [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: gameshowhost: Uh, because they're not rich countries with tons of infrastructure and are a much better fit for the one-dose, subby?

also, next time i'll scroll to the top of the thread and note that i didn't need to repeat what has already been said a few times.

/i do scroll to the top of the thread... moooostly


also, the headline is bullshiat.

He also didn't say which countries will be receiving the additional doses, although the U.S. has already pledged some to neighboring Mexico and Canada. The United States' southern and northern borders are still effectively closed.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Headso: gameshowhost: gameshowhost: Uh, because they're not rich countries with tons of infrastructure and are a much better fit for the one-dose, subby?

also, next time i'll scroll to the top of the thread and note that i didn't need to repeat what has already been said a few times.

/i do scroll to the top of the thread... moooostly

also, the headline is bullshiat.

He also didn't say which countries will be receiving the additional doses, although the U.S. has already pledged some to neighboring Mexico and Canada. The United States' southern and northern borders are still effectively closed.


Son of a biatch. Fark never does that! I feel let down.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Headso: gameshowhost: gameshowhost: Uh, because they're not rich countries with tons of infrastructure and are a much better fit for the one-dose, subby?

also, next time i'll scroll to the top of the thread and note that i didn't need to repeat what has already been said a few times.

/i do scroll to the top of the thread... moooostly

also, the headline is bullshiat.

He also didn't say which countries will be receiving the additional doses, although the U.S. has already pledged some to neighboring Mexico and Canada. The United States' southern and northern borders are still effectively closed.

Son of a biatch. Fark never does that! I feel let down.


The real crime is the headline link isn't five years old and stolen line for line from Reddit.
 
Third rate whore in Toronto
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I got mine in March, a first injection of Pfizer, next one in July.  No problems,no discomfort.  My son received Astra Zeneca a week ago and couldn't go to work the next day. Fortunately it was Friday and by Monday he was fine. After reading of people having blood clot I was quite worried.
 
12349876
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

robodog: cyberspacedout: It's probably a bit more expensive to ship the Pfizer one that needs to be kept below -60°C. Moderna still has to be kept below freezing, but J&J only needs to be refrigerated, to my knowledge.

Guess which one might be easier to transport and store in warmer climates.

New FDA guidelines say 2 weeks at standard freezer temps for Pfizer, new formula of Moderna is 90 days at standard fridge temps, though I'm not sure if they're actually producing that one in quantity yet.


Those are still difficult to pull off in some areas of the world.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

robodog: cyberspacedout: It's probably a bit more expensive to ship the Pfizer one that needs to be kept below -60°C. Moderna still has to be kept below freezing, but J&J only needs to be refrigerated, to my knowledge.

Guess which one might be easier to transport and store in warmer climates.

New FDA guidelines say 2 weeks at standard freezer temps for Pfizer, new formula of Moderna is 90 days at standard fridge temps, though I'm not sure if they're actually producing that one in quantity yet.


Cool.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Subtonic: J&J is the plebe tier vaccine. I of course got the fancy pfizer one.

/not that I got a choice mind you

It's amusing that we now have brand awareness for vaccines.

/Had my second Moderna shot a week ago.


It's a bit weird.

Though the AstraZenica has caused enough problems, that nurses here refused it.

Now it's completely banned.

We still only use Pfizer, which is kinda a luxury to be able to do I guess.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Meanwhile, countries that could be well on their way to vaccinations are delayed because the USA is witholding those doses util they feel like distributing them.


Except that by now they could have just bought new doses if they can afford them. If they can't afford them, then they never would have gotten them at all. 

And let's not forget all the vaccine types out there that America never bought any of.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Fireproof: Where's that Farker who was going on in last week's thread about how American was selfishly buying them all up and went quiet when I pointed out from his own article that we planned on giving away the ones we weren't going to use?

As a Farker who has complained about that, your charity is the opposite of justice. Canada got AZ doses that it can't use from your factory defect pile (true story bro). Meanwhile, countries that could be well on their way to vaccinations are delayed because the USA is witholding those doses util they feel like distributing them. In other words, the USA is ignoring their treaties, prolonging the deaths of millions more and crashing national infrastructure as eonomies continue to suffer. That also explains Biden's economic projections, as the USA prolongs the pandemic around the world (including in Canada in defince of its treaty with us) meaning their exports to fix those economies will drive their own recovery and waste everyone else's.


Those are just Canadians. Not real people.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: pastramithemosterotic: Subtonic: J&J is the plebe tier vaccine. I of course got the fancy pfizer one.

/not that I got a choice mind you

Vaccine elitism is a thing

Pfizer protected over here

Moderna bum over here.  At least that qualifies me to lick your boots, unlike those filthy AstraZeneca slobs.


Don't be fooled, Pfizer is the vaccine of the petit bourgeoisie, at best. They give it to children,ffs.

Moderna is the choice of the sophisticated antibody aficionado.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Bennie Crabtree: Fireproof: Where's that Farker who was going on in last week's thread about how American was selfishly buying them all up and went quiet when I pointed out from his own article that we planned on giving away the ones we weren't going to use?

As a Farker who has complained about that, your charity is the opposite of justice. Canada got AZ doses that it can't use from your factory defect pile (true story bro). Meanwhile, countries that could be well on their way to vaccinations are delayed because the USA is witholding those doses util they feel like distributing them. In other words, the USA is ignoring their treaties, prolonging the deaths of millions more and crashing national infrastructure as eonomies continue to suffer. That also explains Biden's economic projections, as the USA prolongs the pandemic around the world (including in Canada in defince of its treaty with us) meaning their exports to fix those economies will drive their own recovery and waste everyone else's.

Those are just Canadians. Not real people.


My Canadian girlfriend is very real, thank you very much
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ryebread: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: pastramithemosterotic: Subtonic: J&J is the plebe tier vaccine. I of course got the fancy pfizer one.

/not that I got a choice mind you

Vaccine elitism is a thing

Pfizer protected over here

Moderna bum over here.  At least that qualifies me to lick your boots, unlike those filthy AstraZeneca slobs.

Don't be fooled, Pfizer is the vaccine of the petit bourgeoisie, at best. They give it to children,ffs.

Moderna is the choice of the sophisticated antibody aficionado.


Tell me about your vinyl collection.
 
Plissken
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I got the Jenssen vaccine and all is well. Heard of problems with blood clots that could lead to stroke or whatever but if that was going to happen I wishbles franlird kragenzer, irg merbit weifle pag!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Subtonic: ryebread: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: pastramithemosterotic: Subtonic: J&J is the plebe tier vaccine. I of course got the fancy pfizer one.

/not that I got a choice mind you

Vaccine elitism is a thing

Pfizer protected over here

Moderna bum over here.  At least that qualifies me to lick your boots, unlike those filthy AstraZeneca slobs.

Don't be fooled, Pfizer is the vaccine of the petit bourgeoisie, at best. They give it to children,ffs.

Moderna is the choice of the sophisticated antibody aficionado.

Tell me about your vinyl collection.


It's all about collecting tapes these days. Vinyl is over
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pfizer.

ya buncha mooks.
 
