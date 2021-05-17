 Skip to content
The Golden Gate Bridge is humming. Guess it doesn't know the words
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something is loose and resonant, like your mom.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All bridges to do this to some degree.
 
Brettster808 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go to San Francisco, get a hummer.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Couple of shims in just the right places should do it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Theres something happening here. What it is aint exactly obvious.
 
BullBearMS [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You'll pick them up quick.

Village People - Go West OFFICIAL Music Video 1979
Youtube 1wc-AQJ2MYo
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Your band sucks if the bridge only involves humming.
 
hammettman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, that would get me to stop the car and jump

Crash Test Dummies - Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm (Official Video)
Youtube eTeg1txDv8w
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Your band sucks if the bridge only involves humming.


But then again...

Crash Test Dummies - Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm (Official Video)
Youtube eTeg1txDv8w
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Your band sucks if the bridge only involves humming.


There's a lot of buzz about it, it really resonates with the locals.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hammettman: Well, that would get me to stop the car and jump

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/eTeg1txD​v8w]


Damn, three seconds. Should've thought of that in my first one.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They should put more paint on it. Seriously.  How many Rhode Island's of tons of paint are on that f*cker?
 
Vern
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Dammit Tesla, you've been dead for almost eighty years. It's time to knock this oscillator nonsense off.
 
melfunction
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sandblasting constantly. Roll up your windows, please. Back in the eighties they replaced the decking. Driving home at 4 am was exciting with large parts of the deck removed and bright lights.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's been going on for over a year.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
At least it isn't slam dancing...
Tacoma Narrows Bridge Collapse "Gallopin' Gertie"
Youtube j-zczJXSxnw
 
olrasputin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Looks like they accidentally installed new eigenvalues along with those new handrails.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Vern: Dammit Tesla, you've been dead for almost eighty years. It's time to knock this oscillator nonsense off.


Doesn't Adam Savage live in San Francisco still?
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: They should put more paint on it. Seriously.  How many Rhode Island's of tons of paint are on that f*cker?


They chip the paint off occasionally. A friend in the 1980s sailed under the bridge and there were 5 pound blobs falling into the water nearby.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Perhaps they should un-stiffen that thumb, and stop applying rotation to it's sugar plum?
 
Vern
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jclaggett: Vern: Dammit Tesla, you've been dead for almost eighty years. It's time to knock this oscillator nonsense off.

Doesn't Adam Savage live in San Francisco still?


Hmmm... might be about time to check up on his whereabouts.

That was an interesting experiment though.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: At least it isn't slam dancing...[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/j-zczJXS​xnw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Not quite the right music for it.

Pioneer TV Ad 1994
Youtube K_Eib49uPyc
 
Lochaber_Axe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just drove over it yesterday and didn't hear squat.  Then again I was screaming at my kids in the back seat at the time.  I'm sure they heard that in Daly City.
 
bughunter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

olrasputin: Looks like they accidentally installed new eigenvalues along with those new handrails.


Or just undampened some existing ones into resonance.

Complex systems with feedback loops naturally exhibit resonance.  Energy is dissipated in the resonant loop, and if there's that much sound, it means there's a lot of mechanical energy doing something they didn't plan.  If uncontrolled, it can possibly tear the bridge apart.

It could be resonance in something accessory, like railings.  No biggie, just annoying and possibly a safety risk, but not a threat to the bridge's integrity.

Or it could be in something structural, like suspension wires or beams.  If so, that's not good.

I'm sure an engineer uttered the words "Oh, shiat" when they first saw that...
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Really? No ones gone with "harmonic tremors before the big one" yet?
 
