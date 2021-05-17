 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Step 1) Man turns his pregnant wife vegan. Step 2) Man and wife divorce. Step 3) Man feeds their daughter chicken when he has her. Step 4) Newly vegan wife is pissed. Step 5) WTF?   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can't trust the Daily Mail quoting Reddit, who can you trust?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is in the daily mail, so I no doubt the existence of chicken and marriage.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always wondered how/why these stories about minor spats make the news. Yes, this is the Daily Fail, but why did it even make it this far. Why didn't it end after the best friend said "yeah, exs suck".
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daily Fail...so now I doubt the existence of Veganism and chicken nuggets.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this happened to me, I guarantee I'd have a bone to pick with my ex.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: If this happened to me, I guarantee I'd have a bone to pick with my ex.


Would that be a tofu bone, or a tempeh bone?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait. There's actually chicken in chicken nuggets?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: I've always wondered how/why these stories about minor spats make the news. Yes, this is the Daily Fail, but why did it even make it this far. Why didn't it end after the best friend said "yeah, exs suck".


There's a lot of people who can only feel better about their lives by bearing witnesses to crazier people.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: I've always wondered how/why these stories about minor spats make the news. Yes, this is the Daily Fail, but why did it even make it this far. Why didn't it end after the best friend said "yeah, exs suck".


Because it's cheaper than actually reporting real news....
 
Petey4335
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
At first I read that as "Man feeds their daughter to the chicken"

/relieved
//and now craving some popeye's
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"However, she told Reddit's Am I the A****** that..."

AKA, this didn't happen.  Reddit is a bottomless fount of "emotion porn" that just serves to get people outraged at things edgy teens like to get outraged at or faux "inspirational" things like a photo of nothing more than a note on a car paired with some elaborate unverifiable backstory about how this person was having the *worst* day but then this guy in the parking lot saw them and left them cash and a note about "I saw you were having trouble so here's a wad of cash from a complete stranger that's not at all made up for web points".
 
Pert
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My ex wife Tegan
Is totally vegan,
I fed our daughter chicken and now we're not speaking.

/to the rhythm of Intergalactic by the Beastie Boys
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: NotARocketScientist: I've always wondered how/why these stories about minor spats make the news. Yes, this is the Daily Fail, but why did it even make it this far. Why didn't it end after the best friend said "yeah, exs suck".

There's a lot of people who can only feel better about their lives by bearing witnesses to crazier people.


Hence Reality TV shows
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Daily Fail...so now I doubt the existence of Veganism and chicken nuggets.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Chickens aren't animals. They're vegetables with beaks.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "However, she told Reddit's Am I the A****** that..."

AKA, this didn't happen.  Reddit is a bottomless fount of "emotion porn" that just serves to get people outraged at things edgy teens like to get outraged at or faux "inspirational" things like a photo of nothing more than a note on a car paired with some elaborate unverifiable backstory about how this person was having the *worst* day but then this guy in the parking lot saw them and left them cash and a note about "I saw you were having trouble so here's a wad of cash from a complete stranger that's not at all made up for web points".


Wait  wait wait.  Are you telling me that a vegan wouldn't have frozen nuggets in the freezer (I was skimming and stopped at the point where the mom says she was being an arse because there were actually frozen nuggets in the freezer).
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

olrasputin: The Pope of Manwich Village: If this happened to me, I guarantee I'd have a bone to pick with my ex.

Would that be a tofu bone, or a tempeh bone?


Ew! Tempeh: barf! No matter how my friends prepare it, it's still gross, and the mouth "feel" is off-putting to me.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Wait. There's actually chicken in chicken nuggets?


Ha, was going to post this same exact thing.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In Missouri, they'd tell her to fark off. I worked with a dude named Steve that is (very) vegan. When they split, she started feeding their daughter meat. He tried to take her to court and the judge told him to fark off without so much as a hearing.
 
Branniganslaw
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: I've always wondered how/why these stories about minor spats make the news. Yes, this is the Daily Fail, but why did it even make it this far. Why didn't it end after the best friend said "yeah, exs suck".


News organizations report the facts of incidents around the world. It seems like they do the opposite and send their employees out into the world to find something to report on. No matter how crazy, stupid, or even if it's true.
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Daughter sounds like an entitled little shiat for that tantrum.  At 8yo, she's plenty old enough to understand that if she doesn't want to eat what's for dinner, then the next meal is breakfast.

/The veganism is a red herring.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

RatMaster999: /The veganism is a red tofu herring.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I thought the dad fed his daughter her pet chicken or something. THAT would have been newsworthy.
 
bughunter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A little chicken is good for her.

A big chicken will peck her to death.

/birds are assholes
//eating them is only proper
///they would eat you first if they could
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
On what farking planet is this news, or even Fark?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My SIL, on the advice of her witch doctor, put herself on a strict raw vegan diet when she was pregnant and extending to after she gave birth to her daughter and started breastfeeding.

The baby was having trouble right out of the gate with general fussiness, sleep trouble, excessive gas, explosive diaperage, etc., so she took her to their old-timey country pediatrician.

The first thing he did was ask mom about what her diet was comprised of - she explained that she mainly ate raw fruits and vegetables, no meat, no refined sugar, almost no grains.

After he regained consciousness from the tectonic eye-roll, he explained that she should, for the baby's sake, perhaps mix in a little animal protein - chicken or fish - and some healthy grains, because she was basically feeding her daughter a warm broccoli smoothie for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Two weeks after adjusting her diet to something more omnivorous, the baby died. Just kidding, she was totally awesome and happy.

Or, was she?

Yes, she was.
 
Gramma
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Wait. There's actually chicken in chicken nuggets?


Don't be ridiculous.
Rat is also not vegan.
 
bughunter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: a warm broccoli smoothie


Thanks.

I was eating.

(Chicken, actually...)

/retch
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If the kid wants chicken nuggets, feed them chicken nuggets.

It shuts them up, and everyone is happy.

Let them decide later on if they want to take up your strange eating habits.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
No wonder they divorced. He slipped her the salami, and then she decided she couldn't swallow meat anymore.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: In Missouri, they'd tell her to fark off. I worked with a dude named Steve that is (very) vegan. When they split, she started feeding their daughter meat. He tried to take her to court and the judge told him to fark off without so much as a hearing.


Illinois, too. Each parent can take care of their child as they see fit as long as the child isn't being harmed. If dad wants to give his daughter chicken nuggets and the kid wants to eat chicken nuggets, then all the mom can do is cry about it. "We should have talked about it" is just biatch for "I didn't even get the chance to scream at him about it and remind him why we aren't together anymore."
 
mutt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: I've always wondered how/why these stories about minor spats make the news.


Reddit post.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They're both idiots.
 
We're beginning to see some signs of progress
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Chickens are low enough on the food chain that vegetarians ought to be able to enjoy a Mcnugget once in a while.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: This is in the daily mail, so I no doubt the existence of chicken and marriage.


Chicken marriages though...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olrasputin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MellowMauiMan: olrasputin: The Pope of Manwich Village: If this happened to me, I guarantee I'd have a bone to pick with my ex.

Would that be a tofu bone, or a tempeh bone?

Ew! Tempeh: barf! No matter how my friends prepare it, it's still gross, and the mouth "feel" is off-putting to me.


Heh, I've actually never tried it. The Mediterranean take on getting protein as a vegetarian is much more my style (lots of whole grains, beans/legumes, nuts, yogurt, eggs, etc.).

Not that I actively avoid meat anyway--just try to have a good number of vegetarian/pescatarian days for health reasons.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: This is in the daily mail, so I no doubt the existence of chicken and marriage.


I'm am going to marry a chicken just to prove you wrong.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I know this is all based on a reddit post so the truth of it is sketchy, but if it is true, I don't think it matters why the mother became a vegan.  What matters is if the mother and father had an agreement about how the child should be fed, if they did and he didn't follow it then he is an ass.  If they didn't and the mother just assumed that the father would feed the kid a vegan diet because she knew that he at least used to be vegan, well then you should not assume things.
 
Tman144
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "However, she told Reddit's Am I the A****** that..."

AKA, this didn't happen.  Reddit is a bottomless fount of "emotion porn" that just serves to get people outraged at things edgy teens like to get outraged at or faux "inspirational" things like a photo of nothing more than a note on a car paired with some elaborate unverifiable backstory about how this person was having the *worst* day but then this guy in the parking lot saw them and left them cash and a note about "I saw you were having trouble so here's a wad of cash from a complete stranger that's not at all made up for web points".


Actually, Reddit is like 80% crypto pump and dump scams now. So, really this is "I made up a story for karma so I can spam my crypto pump and dump posts without getting my posts deleted by the auto-mod for not having the minimum karma to post."
 
Tman144
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yeah? What do you think happens when you get divorced? You turn in your library card? Get a new driver's license? Stop being Jewish Vegan?
 
Fano
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Chicken Nugget Dreamland - Parry Gripp
Youtube OeemN2xFD6g
 
