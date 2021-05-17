 Skip to content
(AOL)   Man killed by falling ice in Alaska. See, this is why I keep my ice in my bourbon   (aol.com) divider line
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only crappy bourbon or whisky or whiskey or rye needs ice.
 
Declassify Issue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: It's the second death this year in Denali. On May 3, Mason Stansfield, 28, of Ouray, Colorado, died after falling into a crevasse while skiing on a glacier in the national park.

I was in Ouray for a day while on a trip to Durango. I had lunch and when done, back in my rental car, I back out and a truck hits me. His fault. We go to the Sheriff (as if it's an Old Western) to file a report and there's a line (!?) because Sheriff's out to lunch I guess. Moral of the story: when you rent a car, get the insurance. They took care of everything. Alternative moral of the story: winter sports are dangerous and I'm sorry for their loss.
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Killed by a serac. Probably like being hit by a chuck of concrete.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
News Flash: Man dies while doing dangerous thing!
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: Only crappy bourbon or whisky or whiskey or rye needs ice.


Doing this because you told me not too. Mind your business.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotARocketScientist: News Flash: Man dies while doing dangerous thing!


It's farking amazing.
Have these people even considered not recreating where giant slabs of ice fall?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ice hit the two-person team about 5 a.m. as the men began to climb the west face of Reality Ridge.

Reality Ridge.  Pretty accurate name I reckon.
 
granolasteak [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Do your seracs  hang low...
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mock26: Only crappy bourbon or whisky or whiskey or rye needs ice.


Abolish ice!
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SBinRR: The ice hit the two-person team about 5 a.m. as the men began to climb the west face of Reality Ridge.

Reality Ridge.  Pretty accurate name I reckon.


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I don't know, Alaska
 
granolasteak [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Abox: I don't know, Alaska


Hey. Now.

/alaskan
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mock26: Only crappy bourbon or whisky or whiskey or rye needs ice.


When it comes to whiskey, I'm sure subby knows Jack.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I like one ice cube in my whiskey but I always feel guilty. If it's top shelf stuff, I'll do it neat because ice is a crime in that spot.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

king of vegas: I like one ice cube in my whiskey but I always feel guilty. If it's top shelf stuff, I'll do it neat because ice is a crime in that spot.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/ice in whisky. What'll they think of next?
 
