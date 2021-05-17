 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   A cup of cow urine a day keeps the Covid away (it doesn't)   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Piss off.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
To be fair, collecting cow urine gives you something to do during your final days while dying from COVID.
 
EricBobo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Isn't anything from a cow taboo in Hindu Culture?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Subby clearly hasn't tried it.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm still completely at a loss how Covid could ravage that place!  They all seem of sound mind and mostly grounded in science!

Should we tell them about injecting sunlight and bleach?  Think that was what Trump said so, I mean, he wouldn't say it if it weren't true.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's the Hindu answer to the American Evangelicals' claim that being washed in Jesus's blood prevents COVID.
 
jdlenke [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It'll help people distance from you.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wow.  Didn't organized civilization have a couple thousand years head start there?

You really can't tell
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And we thought our politicians were crazy!....Yeah, I know they are too, but, they are only figuratively covered in shiat, not literally like this bunch!
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

EricBobo: Isn't anything from a cow taboo in Hindu Culture?


No, they just can't kill cows. Drinking cows' milk is considered beneficial, and yogurt is a big staple in Indian food.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I understand the gemology woo magic. Rocks are shiny and pretty. Astrology has a similar vibe of worshipping beautiful things. But pee drinking? Why is that so prevalent in maniacs around the world? I've never seen anyone defend booger eating as anything but efficient.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: It's the Hindu answer to the American Evangelicals' claim that being washed in Jesus's blood prevents COVID.


No that's figurative.  This lady is actually drinking the pee
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: Super Chronic: It's the Hindu answer to the American Evangelicals' claim that being washed in Jesus's blood prevents COVID.

No that's figurative.  This lady is actually drinking the pee


I was going to reply that the Americans think they're literally drinking Jesus's blood, but I guess that's more of a Catholic thing.
 
Swiss Colony
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

EricBobo: Isn't anything from a cow taboo in Hindu Culture?


No. In fact the reason it's taboo to kill and eat cows issue to prevent the peasants from killing and eating the thing that provides so much for them - milk, fuel, work pulling plows etc.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh man these people are so backwards

*garnishes bleach and tonic with lime wedge*
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: GrizzlyPouch: Super Chronic: It's the Hindu answer to the American Evangelicals' claim that being washed in Jesus's blood prevents COVID.

No that's figurative.  This lady is actually drinking the pee

I was going to reply that the Americans think they're literally drinking Jesus's blood, but I guess that's more of a Catholic thing.


... But either way, the commonality is the belief that divine magic will heal people.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Huh, not the politician I would have assumed telling people to drink pee.

/pee pee tape
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Huh. Well, that definitely explains the social distancing.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jdlenke: It'll help people distance from you.


I came to say this.  If you smell like cow piss, no one is going to get close enough to you to transmit COVID.
 
Fano
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: EricBobo: Isn't anything from a cow taboo in Hindu Culture?

No, they just can't kill cows. Drinking cows' milk is considered beneficial, and yogurt is a big staple in Indian food.


Also cow dung is wiped over everything
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GrizzlyPouch: Super Chronic: It's the Hindu answer to the American Evangelicals' claim that being washed in Jesus's blood prevents COVID.

No that's figurative.  This lady is actually drinking the pee


The difference is that cow pee is real, unlike Jesus
 
