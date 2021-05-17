 Skip to content
(MSN)   Professor allegedly fired after quoting racial slur from Mark Twain anti-slavery novel. "Sanity and happiness are an impossible combination" was probably not the quote   (msn.com) divider line
42
•       •       •

42 Comments     (+0 »)
UltimaCS
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
she was also confronted about a previous incident in which she was accused of making an inappropriate comment about a black student's hair. Fischthal insists her comment was about the student's head being wrapped up during the class, not specifically about the student's hair. The professor said students had also complained about the professor referencing her family's experience during the Holocaust during class.

I'm sure we're getting the whole story from the professor here, and she wasn't just a kook who needed a reason to use the N-word.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I hate racism and fight it every chance I get.

Also,

I think it is ridiculous that there is now a "magic word" that even a child can invoke to get someone else fired or worse.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: I hate racism and fight it every chance I get.

Also,

I think it is ridiculous that there is now a "magic word" that even a child can invoke to get someone else fired or worse.


Molested?
 
Krieghund
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
a spokesperson for the school said, "If your assertion is that she was fired for reading aloud from a Mark Twain novel, that is incorrect,"
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The story isn't about Huckleberry Finn, but it's one of the strongest anti-slavery novels ever written and that word occurs in it a lot, as it appropriate for the time and place.

If you can't hear that word in an academic discussion without physically feeling pain, you've got no business being in college.
 
Unknown Subject [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
College is a sad joke nowadays.  They really need to purge the woke cultists and corrupt admins so as to make college work again.
 
Mouser
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: The story isn't about Huckleberry Finn, but it's one of the strongest anti-slavery novels ever written and that word occurs in it a lot, as it appropriate for the time and place.

If you can't hear that word in an academic discussion without physically feeling pain, you've got no business being in college.


The upside is that special snowflakes like these are going to be eaten alive once they get out of college and enter the real world.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This lady was just innocently reciting Geto Boys lyrics, give her a break
 
jjorsett
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In a statement, a spokesperson for the school said, "If your assertion is that she was fired for reading aloud from a Mark Twain novel, that is incorrect," though the statement did not elaborate on any other reasons the professor was fired, citing a university policy against commenting on personnel matters.

Which you just did, idiot. You've violated school policy, so you should be fired.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mouser: Not_Todd: The story isn't about Huckleberry Finn, but it's one of the strongest anti-slavery novels ever written and that word occurs in it a lot, as it appropriate for the time and place.

If you can't hear that word in an academic discussion without physically feeling pain, you've got no business being in college.

The upside is that special snowflakes like these are going to be eaten alive once they get out of college and enter the real world.


There are less reasons to use the N-word outside of academia.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: This lady was just innocently reciting Geto Boys lyrics, give her a break


Now I really want to hear an academic reading of "Bring It On".
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: it is ridiculous that there is now a "magic word" that even a child can invoke to get someone else fired or worse


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Krieghund: a spokesperson for the school said, "If your assertion is that she was fired for reading aloud from a Mark Twain novel, that is incorrect,"


Please do not quote the actual article. It harshes the ambience of getting upset at them silly book-learnin' folks.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Professor was a woman employed by a Catholic institution. How did she not realize she was never anything but a disposable piece of shiat to them?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mouser: Not_Todd: The story isn't about Huckleberry Finn, but it's one of the strongest anti-slavery novels ever written and that word occurs in it a lot, as it appropriate for the time and place.

If you can't hear that word in an academic discussion without physically feeling pain, you've got no business being in college.

The upside is that special snowflakes like these are going to be eaten alive once they get out of college and enter the real world.


I highly doubt this person was actually offended. This was an exercise of naked power.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gonegirl: Professor was a woman employed by a Catholic institution. How did she not realize she was never anything but a disposable piece of shiat to them?


Nonsense, the Vatican is completely against hysterectomies
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

aagrajag: This was an exercise of naked power.


Now that, the Catholic church is completely OK with
 
0z79
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WithinReason: FirstDennis: I hate racism and fight it every chance I get.

Also,

I think it is ridiculous that there is now a "magic word" that even a child can invoke to get someone else fired or worse.

Molested?


People LOVE to trot that out if you're LGBT+. My life has been placed in danger because of it.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I taught a short story by the fairly early black writer Charles Chesnutt where the N word is used. I refuse to say the word, even in quotes, and was questioned about it.

Not saying firing is the right response, of course, but don't use the goddamn word.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mouser: Not_Todd: The story isn't about Huckleberry Finn, but it's one of the strongest anti-slavery novels ever written and that word occurs in it a lot, as it appropriate for the time and place.

If you can't hear that word in an academic discussion without physically feeling pain, you've got no business being in college.

The upside is that special snowflakes like these are going to be eaten alive once they get out of college and enter the real world.


No they won't. These are the delicate flowers who shriek at every workplace offense and want the offenders marched to reeducation camps if not purged entirely. They also don't want their employers doing business with undesirables like the Pentagon, tobacco companies, Fox News, oil companies, conservative authors, etc. Sadly, many of them get exactly what they demand, because modern businesses are headed by cowards who won't tell them to quit if they don't like the job.
 
Old_Fark
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I don't get it, was she calling the students Nazis? Sounds like it may have been appropriate.
 
amb
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I have read a lot of Mark Twain, although not the novel that was discussed in the classroom. I think even back in high school when we read Huck Finn, the teacher prefaced it with the warning that Twain wrote in the vernacular of the times, and be prepared for language that is considered inappropriate today. It was important to recognize that it exposes the reader to how overt the racism was and the evils of slavery. You don't have to like the n-word, but it really illustrates the mores of the time.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: she was also confronted about a previous incident in which she was accused of making an inappropriate comment about a black student's hair. Fischthal insists her comment was about the student's head being wrapped up during the class, not specifically about the student's hair. The professor said students had also complained about the professor referencing her family's experience during the Holocaust during class.

I'm sure we're getting the whole story from the professor here, and she wasn't just a kook who needed a reason to use the N-word.


It kind of looks like they were just waiting for a good reason to terminate her.  Otherwise they wouldn't have a list of back logged complaints on her.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Mouser: Not_Todd: The story isn't about Huckleberry Finn, but it's one of the strongest anti-slavery novels ever written and that word occurs in it a lot, as it appropriate for the time and place.

If you can't hear that word in an academic discussion without physically feeling pain, you've got no business being in college.

The upside is that special snowflakes like these are going to be eaten alive once they get out of college and enter the real world.

No they won't. These are the delicate flowers who shriek at every workplace offense and want the offenders marched to reeducation camps if not purged entirely. They also don't want their employers doing business with undesirables like the Pentagon, tobacco companies, Fox News, oil companies, conservative authors, etc. Sadly, many of them get exactly what they demand, because modern businesses are headed by cowards who won't tell them to quit if they don't like the job.


Sorry you got fired from the pork rendering plant for telling the joke about Hitler and the Polish nun.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mouser: Not_Todd: The story isn't about Huckleberry Finn, but it's one of the strongest anti-slavery novels ever written and that word occurs in it a lot, as it appropriate for the time and place.

If you can't hear that word in an academic discussion without physically feeling pain, you've got no business being in college.

The upside is that special snowflakes like these are going to be eaten alive once they get out of college and enter the real world.


Oh, special snowflakes have been entering the workforce for a long time now.  I dealt with some young sys admins that considered some basic tasks to be beneath them.  Dealt, as in past tense, as in canned.  I am certain they ranted about how unfair and dumb the company is for not taking into account their vast experience and knowledge.

/Every job has sucky tasks
 
stray_capts
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm not sure we got the whole story here, in fact I doubt it.

In general, if there is a word that you cannot hear uttered without experiencing pain, even in academic discussion on the historic implications of literature and slavery, then you have a much larger problem than the word being uttered.

I have a daughter who appears to have African American heritage, and we have discussed the use of the N word in our home - namely - that I do not allow her to use it conversationally.  However, in the discussion of the N word, the word was used, along with about 15 variations because she's the kind of teenager that needs things spelled out in an explicit, loop-hole free manner.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: I think it is ridiculous that there is now a "magic word" that even a child can invoke to get someone else fired or worse.


I was in an UBER the other day with a black driver. He was listening to rap, which is fine with me. I like rap sometimes. I think it was an older Jay-Z one, and he was dropping N-bombs left and right. Every 2 or 3 seconds. And it wasn't that mumbly southern stuff, he was enthusiastic about it.

I wasn't uncomfortable or anything, but I was suddenly struck with the absolute absurdity of what was happening. Here I am, some white dude, being forced to listen to a word (loudly and repeatedly) that if I were to repeat, even just singing along with the song (written by a household name), I would have been asked to leave the car at the very least (probably).

Magic word indeed.
 
dericwater
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Mouser: Not_Todd: The story isn't about Huckleberry Finn, but it's one of the strongest anti-slavery novels ever written and that word occurs in it a lot, as it appropriate for the time and place.

If you can't hear that word in an academic discussion without physically feeling pain, you've got no business being in college.

The upside is that special snowflakes like these are going to be eaten alive once they get out of college and enter the real world.

There are less reasons to use the N-word outside of academia.


There are no professional reasons to use the N-word outside of academia, other than perhaps some weird uber-shocking performance art.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Mouser: Not_Todd: The story isn't about Huckleberry Finn, but it's one of the strongest anti-slavery novels ever written and that word occurs in it a lot, as it appropriate for the time and place.

If you can't hear that word in an academic discussion without physically feeling pain, you've got no business being in college.

The upside is that special snowflakes like these are going to be eaten alive once they get out of college and enter the real world.

There are less reasons to use the N-word outside of academia.


Irregardless, it's used infinitely more outside academia.  It's nuts.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dericwater: UltimaCS: Mouser: Not_Todd: The story isn't about Huckleberry Finn, but it's one of the strongest anti-slavery novels ever written and that word occurs in it a lot, as it appropriate for the time and place.

If you can't hear that word in an academic discussion without physically feeling pain, you've got no business being in college.

The upside is that special snowflakes like these are going to be eaten alive once they get out of college and enter the real world.

There are less reasons to use the N-word outside of academia.

There are no professional reasons to use the N-word outside of academia, other than perhaps some weird uber-shocking performance art.


Disagrees.
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Mouser: Not_Todd: The story isn't about Huckleberry Finn, but it's one of the strongest anti-slavery novels ever written and that word occurs in it a lot, as it appropriate for the time and place.

If you can't hear that word in an academic discussion without physically feeling pain, you've got no business being in college.

The upside is that special snowflakes like these are going to be eaten alive once they get out of college and enter the real world.

No they won't. These are the delicate flowers who shriek at every workplace offense and want the offenders marched to reeducation camps if not purged entirely. They also don't want their employers doing business with undesirables like the Pentagon, tobacco companies, Fox News, oil companies, conservative authors, etc. Sadly, many of them get exactly what they demand, because modern businesses are headed by cowards who won't tell them to quit if they don't like the job.


if you don't agree with the Consumerist economy maybe you should move some place where it doesn't apply,

like Best Korea
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: This lady was just innocently reciting Geto Boys lyrics, give her a break


No clue who they are, but a couple weeks ago I was stopped at a light and the black guy in the car next to me was listening to music cranked way too loud and when the thumpa boom song stopped one started that was literally, no joke, no exaggeration, just The N-word over and over and over and over for a solid minute.  Maybe longer, the light turned green and I went on my way, but no other words than the N-word.  Artistry at its finest, I tell you.

I'd look it up but I'm on a work computer and don't feel like getting canned over it.
 
skyotter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Whatabout rap?

*sits back smugly, like I've made a point*
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm shocked at the number of sane comments. Did Fark somehow figure out how to ban the foreign troll farms?
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I would really love to read this story from a credible news source instead of the Washington Examiner (tagline: Like that other Washington paper, but without that pesky credibility)
 
Insain2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Boy oh boy......now adays you are Dammed if you say that word or Condemmed if you try to defend the word......the only word that should be defended is the Constitution.....!!!!!

Period Boyz!!!!
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

skyotter: Whatabout rap?

*sits back smugly, like I've made a point*


you have made a valid point. there are plenty of streets you can walk down and hear the word like it paid royalties.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Family Guy - "My great-grandfather Huck Griffin rafted down the Mississippi"
Youtube 7sN09bYZj3Y
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A 50s British comedy I watched yesterday had the hero covered in mud and someone shouted 'Where's your banjo?'
It's obviously a black minstrel reference but these days Duelling Banjos refers to inbred white people.  Times and cultures change.
Should I not let my grandchildren read Sleeping Beauty because it contains a non-consensual kiss?
These days even the term woke is a slur and actually refers to someone being a complete wanker.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I don't give a fiddler's fart how offensive the word is. Intentionally misquoting is dishonest. Firing an academic for being dishonest is simply evil and half a step from book burning. No snark. No exaggeration. fark anyone who applauds it
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: when the thumpa boom song stopped one started that was literally, no joke, no exaggeration, just The N-word over and over and over and over for a solid minute.  Maybe longer


Had a similar experience at a gas station about a week ago.

No N-bombs, but it was clear that the protagonist of this particular aria was extremely interested in eating the p***y of the young lady that he was courting.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FirstDennis: I hate racism and fight it every chance I get.

Also,

I think it is ridiculous that there is now a "magic word" that even a child can invoke to get someone else fired or worse.


Context is a dead concept.
 
