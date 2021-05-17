 Skip to content
(Some Spy Guy)   So... how many Farkers are members of this secret army?   (outline.com)
82
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Am I on a list somewhere?
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm a Col9nel
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Who can't spell.

/or use preview
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's an army that's strong enough for a man, but made for a woman.
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm still waiting for my discharge from the KISS army. I hope it's not painful.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cdn11.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pr1v8 Gomer reporting for duty, SIR!!!

/Is this like the Secret Army of Virginia?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

You're on every list, everywhere.

/Hard to find at the grocery store, though.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rosebud.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not supposed to tell you this but we call it The Core.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's just go ahead and make paranoia a part of daily life
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soooo out military is doing exactly what other militaries around the world are doing. We complain about Russia and Chinese troll farms, yet we are doing the same. Color me surprised /s
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am but my every day persona that I was assigned was as a discount male escort.

If I had gotten in just a little earlier at the assignment meeting I could have gotten millionaire playboy.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just part of a duck army, it's only about 5 ducks so far, but it's baby season and things are looking good.
 
Psylence
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ProTip: If you're going to walk around in your boxers with your gut hanging out please close your curtains
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Masturbation Militia?
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're pissing away money and time listening in on goat herders on the other side of the planet while here at home a terrorist organization operating completely openly tried to kill our elected representatives and destroy our republic.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You didn't think they actually spent $10,000 for a hammer, $30,000 for a toilet seat, did you?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every third IT security guy who you think is "ex-military", is just "military".

/Was super annoyed when it started happening with the TLAs
/This is even more annoying
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

But I'm wearing a mask, at least
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Please, like I actually wear clothes in my house

If you want to really make me nervous which upper thigh has a mole on it? Right or left?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit, Drew, they doxxed us. Time to burn Fark...
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Right side, not a mole. Ambulance is in route
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My recruiter says I gotta bring him a twelve pack of beer and he'll let me join.  So, I leave the liquor store with a twelvie but it's only a sixer when I get down the block to the recruiters.  I think I'm being tested.  Gonna C- the hecks out of this test!
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
d.newsweek.comView Full Size


SLOTH ARMY!!! ROCKY ROAD!!!
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, we probably need more of these motherfu*kers running around doing shady shiat.
 
Shadyman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your watch lights up like this, you'll know.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And we are well regulated.  Everything is in hand.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Niagara Falls
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe the Colbert Report had the list already from a SuperPAC.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Communists. Communists everywhere!
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
its not clear whats more sad
the fact that we spend all this time doing this end run around our own state and local govt processes b/c they are so corrupt our own govt workers would burn our agents.
or the fact that DESPITE doing all this we still have agents that get burned by our own govt being morons.
 
fugeeface
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or so the Germans would have us believe.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deadpool?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is my Army!!!
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the boogey man takes many forms

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Sloth
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you have stairs in your house?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of us, actually.

Drew sends out assassination lists every month. We're still working through the "D's".
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Just 'go ahead'?  Just because you're paranoid doesn't mean they're not after you. I've been frighteningly paranoid since Reagan got elected. I spent the 90s rotating MAC addresses and IP numbers. Then I got bored and lazy and figured I never really did anything that bad. So whatevs.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

If it helps, I read it in Ralph's voice as Colnine-al.
 
FightDirector [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's on a need to know basis only, subby.
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Intelligence operatives have fake identities. Ooh, scary!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nitropissering
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Max upgrading his shoe.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My service ended after the cola wars.
 
