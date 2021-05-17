 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Sky.com)   Australia's oldest man is not above trolling the reporters who ask him about the secret of longevity   (news.sky.com) divider line
17
    More: Spiffy, Gerontology, Australia, Veteran, Chicken, Australia's oldest man, Brain, Dexter Kruger, Mr Kruger  
•       •       •

1159 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 May 2021 at 4:50 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THAT'S HIM

THAT'S THE F*CKER I KEEP TELLING YOU ALL ABOUT

BUT DO YOU LISTEN?

NoooOOOooo
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Thought brains were loaded with cholesterol. That can't be good for you.  Not that it matters when you are 111
 
bughunter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But did he feed the chicken brains to his vegan great-grandaughter?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well he does have a point about a simple rustic life lending to longevity. The chicken brains diet is a little iffy though. It must be a Kruger thing...cue nightmare on elmstreet music
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
At least he didn't mention what he does with the rooster dicks
 
olrasputin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: At least he didn't mention what he does with the rooster dicks


He dries them into Cloac-Os. Just like Cheerios, except more protein. And chewier.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: At least he didn't mention what he does with the rooster dicks


Does he bronze them and make earrings?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mom_dropped_me: Thought brains were loaded with cholesterol. That can't be good for you.  Not that it matters when you are 111


Well, when you eat them fresh...
Of course, it could just be that they all got caught up in the moment. Everybody loves a good voodoo sacrifice ritual....

//Their part in the story finished, everyone silently agreed to never speak of this moment again. But, they would share the wisdom....
 
bughunter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: At least he didn't mention what he does with the rooster dicks


Little tiny corn dogs?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

olrasputin: HighlanderRPI: At least he didn't mention what he does with the rooster dicks

He dries them into Cloac-Os. Just like Cheerios, except more protein. And chewier.


Well, I WAS thinking maybe I'd make some lunch.  I think I'll just wait till dinner.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"no really... That's my secret.. chicken brains.. lots of them.. and...oh..bat's nipples.. yeah.. lots of bat's nipples... Extend your life for sure.. and.. um...moose noses.. yep. "
 
Pert
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ISO15693: "no really... That's my secret.. chicken brains.. lots of them.. and...oh..bat's nipples.. yeah.. lots of bat's nipples... Extend your life for sure.. and.. um...moose noses.. yep. "


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm sure there is a percentage of chicken brain in the average McNugget.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mom_dropped_me: Thought brains were loaded with cholesterol. That can't be good for you.  Not that it matters when you are 111


They're chock full of anti-oxidants and vitamin C
 
Oak
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"I just kept breathing and it kept working" doesn't seem to satisfy these scribblers.
 
Fano
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The only thing keeping me alive at that point would be making up outrageous lies about how I lived so long
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Pretty sure you can get prions doing that.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.