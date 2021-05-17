 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1943, the Memphis Belle completed its 25th flight, an amazing feat of heroism sadly not replicated by its fellow bombers the Chattanooga Cutie, the Milwaukee Maid, or the Lexington Babushka   (history.com) divider line
13
    More: Vintage, Memphis Belle, film footage, United States, film sequence, crew of the Memphis Belle, Eric Stoltz, John Lithgow, B-17 Flying Fortress  
•       •       •

170 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 May 2021 at 5:20 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And they had a singing tail-gunner, too.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: And they had a singing tail-gunner, too.


And Billy Zane was their bombardier!
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Then General Dreedle said they needed to get to 35 missions before they could go home.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Nazis really weren't happy when the Cleveland Steamer was seen over Berlin.
 
Fano
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And then they drew on the landing gears with crayon
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Excellent movie.  Glad I saw it in the theater.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My granddad was a tail gunner on a B-17 over Europe. He refused to tell my grandma how many missions he'd flown, and the only other nugget I got from him was his crew's pet catchphrase:

"Don't shoot till you smell sauerkraut."
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A few years ago I took a flight in 909, owned by the Collings Foundation.  This was the one that was destroyed in a crash during a similar flight a couple years later.  (No, it's not my fault.)  I was pretty scared for the entire flight and am appalled at the thought of doing it in the dark for nine hours in freezing cold, breathing from an oxygen mask while people are shooting at you.

Me, in the Bombardier's position:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Good work guys but we're cool with Nazis now.
 
Watubi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fano: And then they drew on the landing gears with crayon


And landed in a field of dreams
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dothemath: Good work guys but we're cool with Nazis now.


Maybe you are.

: /
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: dothemath: Good work guys but we're cool with Nazis now.

Maybe you are.

: /


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.