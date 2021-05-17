 Skip to content
(Fark)   Why shouldn't you tell a secret in a garden? Because the potatoes have EYES and the corn has EARS Get it? HEY-Yo, It's your FARK Gardening Thread
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
The warm weather is finally here after some late frosts and things are taking off. Got most of the last direct seeds in this weekend and the tomatoes are still hardening off in the greenhouse. There are a few things I planted very early that need reseeding because of poor germination - a couple of rows of beets and the cabbages.

Fark user imageView Full Size


And we have a lot of dandelions this year.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
\o/

I didn't get as much done in my garden as I wanted.

The last bed is prepped for bush beans and cukes, and I got the most of the in veggie garden irrigation laid out for half the garden and did something new for watering the side bed along the driveway. Didn't realize half my blueberries were disconnected from the irrigation system, but I had been watering them anyway as they looked like they needed it. now I know why.

I'm gonna need to add support to one of the bushes. It is that loaded with berries.

That side bed though. It's filled in nicely.
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
I also put some fresh soil over the gravel behind the greenhouse and sowed some wildflowers. We'll see how that goes.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



So nothing new went in the ground this weekend, but something did come out of the ground and go back in... I split the rhubarb from one giant crown into a nice, neat row in the front of the house.  it was back-breaking.  Soil here is all rocks about 2" in diameter, with just enough clay and sand to hold them together.  I had arranged for someone with a roto-tiller to help me, but it wouldn't start - so I cleared a bed 12 feet long by 14" wide by 12" deep with multiple passes of a garden claw and a shovel.  (Bear in mind I walk with a staff due to balance issues, so the claw and shovel were propping me up as much as digging out the bed.  Anyway, Ow.)  Then I back-loaded it with a layer of potting soil mixed with topsoil, then topsoil.  Watered it in well, and it's gotten good rain over the last couple days, so that's nice.  We'll see if it bears this year.  I think it might, I'm seeing some growth already.  Rhubarb doesn't like to be fussed over, at least mine doesn't.  This is the first time I've intentionally watered it in 3 years.

All my little plants are still in the shelter of my green-room and grow lights.  It was cold and rainy and windy, and I didn't have the chance to start even hardening them yet.  I have to go to Seattle this weekend and will be there all next week, so I might not get much of anything in the ground until June.  I'm headed to the hardware store this afternoon for some fingerling seed potatoes, though, and getting them into a container at least.  My garden bed sits ready, having been composted over the winter and turned over last weekend, and I'm sure it's full of worms by now, too.  Itching to get out there.

So, what's going on in your gardens, Farkers?
 
Max Wedge [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Got my beans in yesterday. Tomatoes, and thinned the beets. Turned over and tilled a new spot for sweet corn because my dad said I was too close to his Jimmy Red, and he didnt want it cross pollinating.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Got cuces, yellow squash, eggplant, and tomato starts in the ground.  The freezing cold nights are finally done here.

Need to sow lettuce seeds, and get the peppers that I pre-ordered.  I have enough extra room that I might get some cabbage starts.

And I picked a crap-ton of oregano and made a pound of compound butter.  Put it in little silicon candy-making molds and froze it, and now I have pretty butter medallions.  Did a half-pound of parsley & chive, too.

My oregano plant is out of control - I'm going to split it in 4 this fall.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Stuff is really slow coming back this year.  It's like we're about a month behind.

I have green tomatoes on the vine too so that's pretty nice.
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
More work on the BeanCage done this weekend
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
. Still need top, doors. Going to grab some more wire fence panels tomorrow morning for them to climb up. They're about to jump right out of the starter pots.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
whatshisname: I'm still jealous of your set up.

meat0918: Beautiful!
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
I just threw in some fertilizer the other day.  It's still early in Colorado's

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

buttercat: whatshisname: I'm still jealous of your set up.

meat0918: Beautiful!


TY!

I just glance outside before my morning standup, and this beauty was staring out into the world.
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
I'm so happy it came back. I accidentally scalped the top of the rosette when I was weeding this past fall. I nearly cried because it was one of the new poppies that I was most looking forward too.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

buttercat: whatshisname: I'm still jealous of your set up.

meat0918: Beautiful!


Thank you. I count myself very lucky to have found this house and garden.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

whatshisname: buttercat: whatshisname: I'm still jealous of your set up.

meat0918: Beautiful!

Thank you. I count myself very lucky to have found this house and garden.


I am pea-green with envy, too.  I long for the day when I buy a house nd have a garden like that.
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
And in other categories, More work done on the driveway side of the electric fence. I picked up a coreopsis which I hope to propagate, and another lavender, and a pickling cuke start. The lacewing eggs came Saturday so they got sent off to do battle (in a few days I suppose) with the aphids on the romaines and dill. I have high hopes that these pinot grapes will keep on so I can fire up the dehydrator later and make some white raisins. That's sure to raise some TFD hackles.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Our rose bush:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Cant wait for the sunflowers to flourish. This year we have 15 footers, red sunflowers, purple ones.

We have some purple bamboo seeds. Has anyone here grown it from seed? Help a Farker out.
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Subby's Headline: Why shouldn't you tell a secret in a garden? Because the potatoes have EYES and the corn has EARS Get it? HEY-Yo, It's your FARK Gardening Thread, Tuesday 5/18

Fark: Published on Fark on Monday 5/17

Total Fark: Thursday is Fark's day for bad jokes.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
We're pretty well set this year. We do two tomatoes and eight corns since that's really about all the two of us will eat this summer. I think we'll add a couple brussels sprouts this week.
Peas on the back fence provide a nice green screen.
Herb garden has oregano, thyme, sage, cilantro, and mint. We added rosemary this year. The mint is going crazy, so mojitos are on the menu this summer.

We cloned some rhododendrons a couple years ago, and they were finally big enough to go in the ground this year. Started a bunch of lupines from seed and all but one sprouted. Now we'll have to find places for 13 lupines. Managed to start two (maybe three) columbines. The peony is doing very well and has lots of buds. The established lupine is also super happy and starting flowers. Hydrangeas are going to be huge this year. We'll have to do better about trimming them this winter or we won't be able to see out of the front windows.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Dodo David: Subby's Headline: Why shouldn't you tell a secret in a garden? Because the potatoes have EYES and the corn has EARS Get it? HEY-Yo, It's your FARK Gardening Thread, Tuesday 5/18

Fark: Published on Fark on Monday 5/17

Total Fark: Thursday is Fark's day for bad jokes.



Fark: will post to Main » on 18 May 2021 at 7:00 AM

TotalFark: We get to talk about stuff before the masses get in here

I make no excuses for the joke and I'm not sorry.  So there.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Pulp Fiction - Ketchup Joke
Youtube zpzcC9SYOBM
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Finally found the bonfire salvia at Home Despot.  The hummingbirds go wild for it, so I always grab some.  Peas are coming up gangbusters, tomatillos and okra and still going but slowly.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I did a little experiment with potatoes.

The plants with just vegetable soil are doing okay.

The plants with a scoop of chicken dirt? They're like bushes. It hasn't even been 3 weeks.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Columbines popping up in a rose plant I transported from Grandma's place.

I didn't even know the plant was in there. I never remember seeing those flowers (the leaves, yes). But that was a higher wind, higher sunshine area where the deer would eat flowers. F*ckers ate 10 of her roses off of this plant last year before they bloomed... Purple roses with the BEST smell.
 
BullBearMS [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Does anyone in the hot and humid deep south have a good recommendation for a tomato that keeps bearing fruit in the dog days of summer?
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Lately it's all been 'lawn maintenance' and that's only in the backyard, and I mostly haven't done crap at all, despite a 3week running head start. I managed to clear up my latest half finished job before the lawn guy came this morning so at least it has a haircut... maybe the lawn is the yard's beard? Either way, that's the news.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

BullBearMS: Does anyone in the hot and humid deep south have a good recommendation for a tomato that keeps bearing fruit in the dog days of summer?


the 2 or 3 leggy plants you grow in part shade
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

BullBearMS: Does anyone in the hot and humid deep south have a good recommendation for a tomato that keeps bearing fruit in the dog days of summer?


once your night-time temps starts staying above 72-75 all "normal" tomatoes stop setting fruit. that said, here are some articles on ones you can try:

https://bonnieplants.com/gardening/ho​w​-to-grow-tomatoes-in-hot-weather/

https://www.motherearthnews.com/organ​i​c-gardening/heat-tolerant-tomato-varie​ties-zm0z14fmzsor

https://www.sandiaseed.com/blogs/news​/​list-of-heat-tolerant-tomatoes

i don't have a yard, but tomato time in florida is nearly over.....
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I dunno where you live in Florida but my random volunteer (haven't grown in 3yrs) is fully in bloom and will produce through June and July... what's more, I'll squish and drop an ugly late one in August and have 'maters in December too.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: I dunno where you live in Florida but my random volunteer (haven't grown in 3yrs) is fully in bloom and will produce through June and July... what's more, I'll squish and drop an ugly late one in August and have 'maters in December too.


south fort myers. it's good growing land, immokalee is half an hour inland from me and full of commercial tomato farms..... but nowhere in my apartment do i get enough sun to even do potted tomatoes. i miss my IL tomato patch VERY much, i grew massive amounts of tomatoes, some years covering them for late season nights and picking well into october, before i moved down here.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Yeah, this is  problem... apartments... I bet you could find a spot for the light but it would get too hot and then you could move the plants in the afternoon but that's a pita AND then they (hopefully) get big... yeah... pita.

You could maybe design a little trap where light gets in but never shines on the plants directly but... my apartment complex life made me strategize. Up front, I was in the BACK corner of the whole place, I had raccoon packs and wild deer on my door step across the street from UCF... but what I did was put seeds in several places and see how it went.

At that time I was also growing back home so I knew I had hot seeds but, basically, I dropped and smashed tomatoes around the edge of the forest behind the complex. I get that we don't all have that but, something to think about. Tomatoes in Florida will grow by themselves, they just need a place that gets the sun, the rain will come and they should be easy to overlook.

You'd be surprised what you can grow in other people's dirt.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Yeah, this is  problem... apartments... I bet you could find a spot for the light but it would get too hot and then you could move the plants in the afternoon but that's a pita AND then they (hopefully) get big... yeah... pita.

You could maybe design a little trap where light gets in but never shines on the plants directly but... my apartment complex life made me strategize. Up front, I was in the BACK corner of the whole place, I had raccoon packs and wild deer on my door step across the street from UCF... but what I did was put seeds in several places and see how it went.

At that time I was also growing back home so I knew I had hot seeds but, basically, I dropped and smashed tomatoes around the edge of the forest behind the complex. I get that we don't all have that but, something to think about. Tomatoes in Florida will grow by themselves, they just need a place that gets the sun, the rain will come and they should be easy to overlook.

You'd be surprised what you can grow in other people's dirt.


Bad time to start tomatoes in Florida though. Too hot. Mine all just finished up.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
This is true, and goes back to the dropped/ ugly 'maters I mentioned before... after March new plants before august in full sun are doomed, but as I mentioned, there are shady spots and start with water and care will do fine thru July...Do them in the shade, it's the heat that make tomatoes grow, they'll produce in nearly full shade in Florida.

They do need sun, at least a couple hours but, you still get yields in the shade.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
We finally got over our winter and temps are expected to be good now. I planted all the annuals on the patio and finished up the veggies except one more tomato that is still too small so it is under the grow light. All that is left is to weed the perennials and mulch everything. I seem to have lost 3 perennials over the winter, 2 penstemon and 1 agastache. It is possible they are just really, really slow so I am not going to replace them this year. The rest is maturing now so I can get a better feel for what I want. I moved here in 2017 so this is my 3rd year with the garden.

Doing something different this year: grow bags. I am calling this the berry patch. It is the retaining wall behind my condo and is about 7 feet high at this point. I am limited in what space I can use because it is community space but the wall is not used and the first foot or so next to it is also not used. The barrels are blueberries and raspberries and the green bags are brand new strawberries I just planted. The other two bags each have an eggplant. First time trying to grow that. I also have a bag for cucumbers and one for pole beans that are elsewhere. Trying to get creative with the lack of space.

Fark user imageView Full Size


This is the perennial garden last spring. To the left, I have another 10 feet where I plant my tomatoes, potatoes, and herbs. There is 10 feet of grass between the sidewalk and the retaining wall in the first photo.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I borrowed a rototiller from a friend and got my ground all tilled up. Planted everything, then mulched the remainder. I've got basil, I've got tomatoes, I've got cucumbers, zucchini, and peppers. I'm looking forward to some fine veggies this summer.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: [Fark user image image 225x225]


So nothing new went in the ground this weekend, but something did come out of the ground and go back in... I split the rhubarb from one giant crown into a nice, neat row in the front of the house.  it was back-breaking.  Soil here is all rocks about 2" in diameter, with just enough clay and sand to hold them together.  I had arranged for someone with a roto-tiller to help me, but it wouldn't start - so I cleared a bed 12 feet long by 14" wide by 12" deep with multiple passes of a garden claw and a shovel.  (Bear in mind I walk with a staff due to balance issues, so the claw and shovel were propping me up as much as digging out the bed.  Anyway, Ow.)  Then I back-loaded it with a layer of potting soil mixed with topsoil, then topsoil.  Watered it in well, and it's gotten good rain over the last couple days, so that's nice.  We'll see if it bears this year.  I think it might, I'm seeing some growth already.  Rhubarb doesn't like to be fussed over, at least mine doesn't.  This is the first time I've intentionally watered it in 3 years.

All my little plants are still in the shelter of my green-room and grow lights.  It was cold and rainy and windy, and I didn't have the chance to start even hardening them yet.  I have to go to Seattle this weekend and will be there all next week, so I might not get much of anything in the ground until June.  I'm headed to the hardware store this afternoon for some fingerling seed potatoes, though, and getting them into a container at least.  My garden bed sits ready, having been composted over the winter and turned over last weekend, and I'm sure it's full of worms by now, too.  Itching to get out there.

So, what's going on in your gardens, Farkers?


Beets, carrots, lettuce, radishes, thai basil, and thyme are in and mostly sprouting. Wild raspberries waking up, asparagus producing, and the rhubarb is happy. Will need to replace about 4 spurgus crowns... the female plants struggle in our soil for some reason.

Next step is planting tomato seeds in the 5 gallon buckets. Going with white plums, roma, cherokee purple and brandywine this year. The missus wants to add soil moist, but I'm going to avoid it in two of the buckets. May try our artichokes in a bucket as well.

Can anyone recommend a watering system? We will be travelling about 4 days a month, and once the tomatoes get going the buckets need to be watered twice daily, especially in hot weather.

/buckets
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A gardening thread is a great idea. How long have we had a gardening thread?

My wife and I have gardened for years. But about three years ago I started saving tomato seeds. And did that throw a switch!

Now I have raised beds of tomatoes, okra, sunflowers, garlic, zinnias, peppers, beans, and potatoes. Oh and buckwheat.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We do much of our garden in raised beds, partly because of space and partly to keep the rabbits off our veggies.  We do grow onions and garlic on the ground as the rabbits don't like to eat those.

Fark user imageView Full Size


My wife is also doing a bit of experimenting, like using hay bales to plant in.

Fark user imageView Full Size


And towers with hay and dirt for potatoes.  The potatoes are arranged in layers in a way that they grow out the sides.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay! So after multiple weekends of work and more than 9 cubic yards of moist topsoil moved this past weekend, the raised beds are finally installed! I am officially attempting to go with the terrain. Also, ow, parts of me hurt.

Fark user imageView Full Size


(The backstory here is that we moved to a new place in early spring, the back yard is big but largely wooded and not at all flat, and the soil on the hill is largely rocky sandy clay, so this is how we're doing vegetables this year.)

Anyway, it's not a moment too soon, because the tomato seedlings and peas are outgrowing their containers. Once the plants are in, I'm going to look at installing some sort of hoop structure over the beds that I can put either bird netting or chicken wire on, as part of a multi-pronged plan to discourage critters. (Not right away, though - there are a lot of indoor unpacking and remodeling projects that got put on hold while we put the beds in, because the seasons weren't going to wait.)
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Benevolent Misanthrope: [Fark user image image 225x225]


So nothing new went in the ground this weekend, but something did come out of the ground and go back in... I split the rhubarb from one giant crown into a nice, neat row in the front of the house.  it was back-breaking.  Soil here is all rocks about 2" in diameter, with just enough clay and sand to hold them together.  I had arranged for someone with a roto-tiller to help me, but it wouldn't start - so I cleared a bed 12 feet long by 14" wide by 12" deep with multiple passes of a garden claw and a shovel.  (Bear in mind I walk with a staff due to balance issues, so the claw and shovel were propping me up as much as digging out the bed.  Anyway, Ow.)  Then I back-loaded it with a layer of potting soil mixed with topsoil, then topsoil.  Watered it in well, and it's gotten good rain over the last couple days, so that's nice.  We'll see if it bears this year.  I think it might, I'm seeing some growth already.  Rhubarb doesn't like to be fussed over, at least mine doesn't.  This is the first time I've intentionally watered it in 3 years.

All my little plants are still in the shelter of my green-room and grow lights.  It was cold and rainy and windy, and I didn't have the chance to start even hardening them yet.  I have to go to Seattle this weekend and will be there all next week, so I might not get much of anything in the ground until June.  I'm headed to the hardware store this afternoon for some fingerling seed potatoes, though, and getting them into a container at least.  My garden bed sits ready, having been composted over the winter and turned over last weekend, and I'm sure it's full of worms by now, too.  Itching to get out there.

So, what's going on in your gardens, Farkers?

Beets, carrots, lettuce, radishes, thai basil, and thyme are in and mostly sprouting. Wild raspberries waking up, asparagus producing, and the rhubarb is happy. Will need to replace about 4 spurgus crowns... the female plants struggle in our soil for some reason.

Next step is planting tomato seeds in the 5 gallon buckets. Going with white plums, roma, cherokee purple and brandywine this year. The missus wants to add soil moist, but I'm going to avoid it in two of the buckets. May try our artichokes in a bucket as well.

Can anyone recommend a watering system? We will be travelling about 4 days a month, and once the tomatoes get going the buckets need to be watered twice daily, especially in hot weather.

/buckets


Buckets......why buckets?

I'd try some kind of watering stake/spike, one you can top with a 2 liter, but I don't know is it will last 4+ days

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


I always planted my maters really deep and watered the soil only (never on the leaves) at night with a soaker hose. Produced MONSTER heavy fruiting vines, some were 8 feet tall.

For the water, make friends with a neighbor for spike back-up?
 
ifky
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The old fence is down. I get an estimate today on a new one, but I'm leaning to putting it up myself. I got most of the front beds fixed and all of the plants that had to come out for the new shed have been replanted out there. I have one section out front that I can't touch until the irises fade and I can cut them back. I'll finish putting mulch down on the rebuilt areas after work today.

/I've also started to get peaches on the dwarf peach tree I bought
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Benevolent Misanthrope: [Fark user image image 225x225]


So nothing new went in the ground this weekend, but something did come out of the ground and go back in... I split the rhubarb from one giant crown into a nice, neat row in the front of the house.  it was back-breaking.  Soil here is all rocks about 2" in diameter, with just enough clay and sand to hold them together.  I had arranged for someone with a roto-tiller to help me, but it wouldn't start - so I cleared a bed 12 feet long by 14" wide by 12" deep with multiple passes of a garden claw and a shovel.  (Bear in mind I walk with a staff due to balance issues, so the claw and shovel were propping me up as much as digging out the bed.  Anyway, Ow.)  Then I back-loaded it with a layer of potting soil mixed with topsoil, then topsoil.  Watered it in well, and it's gotten good rain over the last couple days, so that's nice.  We'll see if it bears this year.  I think it might, I'm seeing some growth already.  Rhubarb doesn't like to be fussed over, at least mine doesn't.  This is the first time I've intentionally watered it in 3 years.

All my little plants are still in the shelter of my green-room and grow lights.  It was cold and rainy and windy, and I didn't have the chance to start even hardening them yet.  I have to go to Seattle this weekend and will be there all next week, so I might not get much of anything in the ground until June.  I'm headed to the hardware store this afternoon for some fingerling seed potatoes, though, and getting them into a container at least.  My garden bed sits ready, having been composted over the winter and turned over last weekend, and I'm sure it's full of worms by now, too.  Itching to get out there.

So, what's going on in your gardens, Farkers?

Beets, carrots, lettuce, radishes, thai basil, and thyme are in and mostly sprouting. Wild raspberries waking up, asparagus producing, and the rhubarb is happy. Will need to replace about 4 spurgus crowns... the female plants struggle in our soil for some reason.

Next step is planting tomato seeds in the 5 gallon buckets. Going with white plums, roma, cherokee purple and brandywine this year. The missus wants to add soil moist, but I'm going to avoid it in two of the buckets. May try our artichokes in a bucket as well.

Can anyone recommend a watering system? We will be travelling about 4 days a month, and once the tomatoes get going the buckets need to be watered twice daily, especially in hot weather.

/buckets


RE watering, have you ever tried the bit where you fill a wine bottle with water and then tip it over in the pot.  Bury the neck a little and it will water over time.  I've always found that it keeps things too wet, but if you're watering twice a day that might not be a problem.
 
freakingmoron [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

August11: A gardening thread is a great idea. How long have we had a gardening thread?


It just started this year and they will be posted to the site Tuesdays at 7 a.m. eastern. This is the 3rd thread. I don't know if they are going to continue the gardening threads through harvest and into late fall but I hope so.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Any wisdom of how to detour moles? Don't like the idea of poisons in the garden.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I moved from a house with a big yard to an apartment late last summer, so my big gardens are over, now I have a tiny set-up on a south-facing balcony. I have two tomatoes, a sweet and hot pepper, an eggplant I need to add soil to, lettuce, carrots, garlic, herbs (basil, oregano, parsley, lemon thyme, sage, lavender and spearmint,) and I poked a few green beans in recently. And I have bee balm, dahlias and violas. Also I planted some cosmos seeds and I have a balloon flower I brought to Cincinnati from New Jersey 10 years ago, but it gets no rain on the balcony, so I'm not sure if I'll have it ready to come back.

I have my little indoor garden, as well.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm putting the pots with herbs outdoors this week. This is the first year I've been able to save most of them through winter. I think it's the plant lights I use. I have tarragon, marjoram, sage, rosemary, thyme, Korean pepper plants, a geranium starting from a cutting, and a lemon tree I grew from a seed from a lemon from the grocery store.

I found these wildflowers outside. Anyone have any idea what they are? I thought wild forget-me-not but they may actually be thyme-leafed speedwell.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Merltech: Any wisdom of how to detour moles? Don't like the idea of poisons in the garden.


I've been dealing with burrowing rodents in the lawn by mixing cayenne pepper with the soil when I close the ends of their burrows. If you just close a hole they'll just dig it out again, but if you mix how pepper with the soil they don't seem to want to go through the same area.

I'm pretty sure it was just chipmunks in my case, but the internet seems to think this strategy works for moles too. (It's definitely one of the easiest non-poison things to try, at least.)
 
