(The Smoking Gun)   A man in need of a headband   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
29
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A man, a plan, a headband, Schettini!!
 
daffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What a moron.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When you just don't give a shiat anymore...

thesmokinggun.comView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"...must have 17 years experience with 'fark YOU' forehead tattoo..."
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This should work
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Tattoos. Classy AF.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
CeeLo Green saw this guy 12 year ago and thought, "Have I got an idea for a song"
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Remember kids, it isn't a good idea to insult your tattoo artist until AFTER they are done with the needle.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What's his FARK handle?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If that was a temporary fake tattoo like you get out of gumball machines that washes off just for this special occasion I'd say kudos.
Permanent on the other hand would be... inadvisable
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's one of those "Imma be dead before I'm 30 anyway bro" tattoos. It gets sadder every year.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: [Fark user image image 464x580]


It should say "fark YOU, my eyes are up here".
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The dang thing isn't even centered, but I believe I already know this response to this insight.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Man, I thought using a sharpie on your passed out friends crossed a certain line, but his friends are hard-core......and he's a heavy sleeper.
 
StandsWithAFist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Because nothing says I am a constructive & considerate member of society like a profane facial tattoo.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When this guy walks down the street, people yell "Hey, f*farkface!" just to be friendly.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hmm, that's a new one. So much for trying to avoid the filter.
 
ar393
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image 800x450]


Wait, he got more ink done?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

StandsWithAFist: Because nothing says I am a constructive & considerate member of society like a facial tattoo.


Fxt
 
Headso [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
*points at that guy's forehead*, I won't do what you tell me
*points at that guy's forehead*, I won't do what you tell me
*points at that guy's forehead*, I won't do what you tell me
*points at that guy's forehead*, I won't do what you tell me
*points at that guy's forehead*, I won't do what you tell me
*points at that guy's forehead*, I won't do what you tell me
*points at that guy's forehead*, I won't do what you tell me
*points at that guy's forehead*, I won't do what you tell me
*points at that guy's forehead*, I won't do what you tell me
*points at that guy's forehead*, I won't do what you tell me
*points at that guy's forehead*, I won't do what you tell me
 
Dbearup
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
His tattoo "artist" should have put it on backward so he could see it in every reflective surface.
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: What's his FARK handle?


"Fark you"
 
Salmon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
at least he's honest.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You may ask yourself, "How does that guy look at himself in the mirror?"

Then you may remember that it's hard to read backwards.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No problem.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Altoid
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Headso: *points at that guy's forehead*, I won't do what you tell me
*points at that guy's forehead*, I won't do what you tell me
*points at that guy's forehead*, I won't do what you tell me
*points at that guy's forehead*, I won't do what you tell me
*points at that guy's forehead*, I won't do what you tell me
*points at that guy's forehead*, I won't do what you tell me
*points at that guy's forehead*, I won't do what you tell me
*points at that guy's forehead*, I won't do what you tell me
*points at that guy's forehead*, I won't do what you tell me
*points at that guy's forehead*, I won't do what you tell me
*points at that guy's forehead*, I won't do what you tell me


*golf clap*
 
